The U.S. service members who died in the Kabul blast

Local media are beginning to identify the U.S. service members who died in the bombing outside the Kabul airport on Thursday.

Why it matters: Explosions in front of the airport killed at least 13 U.S. service members and over 70 Afghans, according to U.S. and Afghan officials. Twenty-eight Taliban members were also killed, Al Jazeera reports. The blast led to the first U.S. military casualties in Afghanistan in over a year, and marks the deadliest incident there in a decade, per Reuters.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

ISIS-K, the terrorist group’s affiliate in Afghanistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz: Afghanistan was the Wentzville, Missouri, native's first deployment, according to a Fox affiliate. His father told the radio station that Schmitz, 20, always wanted to be a soldier.

"His life meant so much more. I’m so incredibly devastated that I won’t be able to see the man that he was very quickly growing into becoming," Mark Schmitz said.

Marine Rylee McCollum: McCollum was reportedly stationed at a checkpoint when the bomb exploded, his sister told the Billings Gazette. His wife is expected to deliver their baby in three weeks.

"Rylee will always be a hero not just for the ultimate sacrifice he made for our country, but for the way he impacted every life around him for the better. Making us stronger, kinder, teaching us to love deeper," Roice McCollum said.

The big picture: President Biden said Thursday that the U.S. would "not be intimidated."

"We will rescue the Americans. We will get our Afghan allies out. And our mission will go on."

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly referred to service members as soldiers.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free