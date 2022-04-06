U.S. South braces for more storms with Georgia under tornado watch

Damages seen after a tornado passed through Allendale in South Carolina
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The threat of tornadoes and other extreme weather again loomed over the U.S. Southeast on Wednesday, a day after a swarm of twisters destroyed structures, uprooted trees and killed at least one person.

Some 25 million people in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida are facing the threat of strong thunderstorms, with the potential to bring golf-ball sized hail and wind gusts of 60 miles (96 km) per hour, the National Weather Service said.

Seventy counties in Georgia central were also placed under a tornado watch, according to the weather service. The warning, which officials say means weather conditions are favorable for a twister, is in effect until 10 p.m. local time.

The U.S. South has been the site of a spate of severe weather events, including tornadoes, in recent weeks.

One woman was killed in Pembroke, Georgia on Tuesday when a suspected tornado struck the Bryan County courthouse and damaged other buildings in the area, WXIA-TV reported.

At the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, a second practice day was suspended after a storm swept across the famed Augusta National golf course.

On Tuesday, tornadoes left a trail of damage and injuries in Alabama, South Carolina and Texas, where one person died in Johnson County, according to ABC News.

One person died in late March when a tornado ripped through New Orleans.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago and Tyler Clifford in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Recommended Stories

  • At Least One Person Dead After Tornado Touches Down in Southeastern Georgia

    A tornado in eastern Georgia killed at least one person and injured eight in Pembroke on Tuesday, April 5, according to officials, downing trees and damaging buildings.A state of emergency continued on Wednesday for areas of north Bryan County, amid “significant damage” to neighborhoods.The National Weather Service reported another round of severe weather could hit South Carolina and Georgia on Wednesday, and warned of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.This video taken by Shannon Brown, who said she filmed it on Wednesday, shows damaged buildings and downed trees in Pembroke. Credit: Shannon Brown via Storyful

  • Watch video: Large tornado in South Carolina caught on camera by Georgia man

    The tornado touched down in Allendale County, but the full scale is currently unknown, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

  • 2 killed as damaging storms strike South

    Authorities say one person is dead in Georgia and another in Texas amid damaging storms, high winds and tornadoes around the South. (April 6)

  • Georgia, South Carolina among multiple states at risk of more tornadoes

    Residents in part of the Southeast will face more volatile weather into Wednesday night that will include the risk of tornadoes. AccuWeather meteorologists say the risk of flash flooding will also be heightened as a result of the rounds of stormy weather so far this week. A large storm over the North Central states will begin to pull warm and humid air northward from the Gulf of Mexico once again and limit the break from severe weather to less than 24 hours in parts of the Southeast, following d

  • Watch: Huge fire burns in Johnson County as tornado approaches firefighters

    As a tornado touched down, dispatchers sounded an emergency alert and told crews to seek shelter.

  • Bibb County under tornado warning until 4 p.m. as storm system moves through GA

    Tornado sirens are going off in Macon.

  • One killed in Texas after brutal storms as 8 million under tornado watch

    Warnings of twisters from southern Mississippi to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts

  • Tornado Watch issued in parts of middle, south Georgia

    Severe storms are progressing into Georgia, bringing rain to North Georgia and south of Atlanta. There's a risk of some possible tornadoes south of I-20, but the current watch box didn't extend far north of Macon at around noon.

  • Strong winds batter Colorado, causing overturned vehicles, power outage and road closures

    A gust on Breckenridge's Peak 8 was measured at 102 mph. The first of three days of extreme wind raises fire concerns.

  • 2 killed in Georgia, Texas as damaging storms strike South

    Violent storms killed at least two people, one in Georgia and another in Texas, on Tuesday as hail, strong winds and tornadoes tore across the South, where authorities warned a second day of dangerous weather of violent weather could follow. A woman died Tuesday evening in Pembroke, Georgia, where a suspected tornado ripped part of the roof from the Bryan County courthouse, destroyed the entrance to a local government building across the street and damaged homes in nearby neighborhoods, said Matthew Kent, a county government spokesman. Kent said several others were injured in the county 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Savannah.

  • Tornado leaves behind damage in Alabama

    Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer reported from Petrey, where snapped trees and a church with roof damage showed clear signs that a tornado had moved through the town.

  • Judge issues first full acquittal in Jan. 6 insurrection case

    A federal defense contractor who admitted to entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection was found not guilty on Wednesday, NBC News reports.Why it matters: Matthew Martin, who held a top-security clearance, is now the first person acquitted after having been charged for participating in the Capitol riot. His case could now be used as an example for the defense of other Jan. 6. participants who go to trial, BuzzFeed News notes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subsc

  • NCDOT again tries to sell surplus circus train cars, this time with big price cuts

    The five railroad cars survived a fire that destroyed four others on March 10.

  • Tornado watch, wind advisory issued for western Panhandle as strong thunderstorms approach

    The watch is in effect until 3 p.m. CT and covers Florida's Panhandle from Pensacola to Panama City.

  • Rare outburst of large hail pummels South Florida

    A rare hailstorm blasted parts of South Florida Monday, coating the ground in white chunks of ice. Pings from the hailstones, which ranged from nuisance pea-sized hail to hail the size of golf balls, drew the attention of Floridians who live as far south as Miami. The large hail caused significant damage to property in parts of Highlands County, which is to the north of Florida's Lake Okeechobee. Photos on social media showed car windows with holes punctured by the hail, with the stones also cau

  • Detroit Tigers finalize 2022 Opening Day roster. These 28 players made the team

    The Detroit Tigers have revealed their 28-player roster for Friday's Opening Day against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park.

  • Tornadoes, climate change and why Dixie is the new Tornado Alley

    The heart of U.S. tornado activity, once Tornado Alley, has shifted eastward. Brent Koops/NOAA Weather in Focus Photo Contest 2015, CC BY-NDTornadoes and severe storms swept across the South in early April 2022, following a deadly and destructive March when over 200 tornadoes were reported. The March numbers, still preliminary, would be a record for the month, though detection has also improved. Severe storms have damaged homes from Texas to Florida, and north to South Carolina and Georgia in re

  • 19 Makeup Tips For Everyone Who Loves Makeup But Is Hopeless When It Comes To Applying It

    Featuring tips for hooded eyes, making your falsies look natural, and the right way to use concealer!View Entire Post ›

  • Roadside burial for Bucha laborer shot in head

    STORY: Laborer Igor Litvinenko had been visiting his mother to bring her food when he disappeared.He was found by local residents just days before his 30th birthday. His torso was covered with bright red welts, which Lahovskyi believes resulted from a beating. Litvinenko was found dumped together with another man who was found mutilated. His wife and other residents said the man who was mutilated had been taken prisoner by Russian troops who invaded Ukraine.Reuters cannot independently verify the details of their accounts.Lahovskyi and fellow residents in a housing complex in the ravaged town of Bucha, where Reuters has found a trail of what officials say are extra-judicial killings since Russian troops pulled back last week, grabbed shovels and dug a shallow grave on a grass verge by one housing block.Then they used a carpet to carry the remains, placing him in the ditch, folding it over him and covering him with wooden boards, before shovelling earth on top.Reuters has seen at least four victims shot through the head in Bucha, one with their hands tied behind their back.Officials say they have found more than 300 dead so far.Ukrainian officials say Russia has committed genocide and have called for an investigation by the International Criminal Court.The Kremlin dismisses the allegations as propaganda.

  • Oil slumps to three-week low after Fed minutes, big IEA reserve release announcement

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil futures fell sharply on Wednesday after large consuming nations said they would release oil from reserves to counter tightening supply and hawkish minutes from the U.S. central bank that bolstered the dollar. Selling accelerated into the close, leaving both the Brent and West Texas Intermediate benchmarks at their lowest closing levels since March 16. Brent crude futures settled down $5.57, or 5.2%, at $101.07 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell $5.73, or 5.6%, to $96.23 a barrel.