US special counsel subpoenas Georgia's election official -W.Post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. special counsel Jack Smith has issued a subpoena to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to appear before a grand jury, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing a copy of the summons it obtained.

A representative for Raffensperger declined to comment to the Post.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reported subpoena, which follows summons issued to local election officials in three other states as part of a federal inquiry into efforts to overturn Republican former President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential election defeat.

Those subpoenas, issued Nov. 22 to officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin, came to light last week and sought copies of "any and all communications in any form to, from or involving" Trump or his campaign.

The subpoena for Raffensperger is dated Dec. 9, the Post reported.

