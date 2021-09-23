U.S. special envoy for Haiti resigns amid deportations -report

Haitian migrants flown out of Texas border city arrive in Port-au-Prince
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. special envoy for Haiti, Ambassador Daniel Foote, has resigned, a senior State Department official said on Thursday, amid mass deportations of Haitians who fled recent political turmoil and natural disasters at home.

The U.S. government has continued to fly hundreds of people, including families, back to Haiti, with conditions deteriorating in migrant camps on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

"I will not be associated with the United States' inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs in control of daily life," Foote said in his resignation letter, first reported by PBS.

Foote said U.S. policy on Haiti remained deeply flawed and that his recommendations had been ignored and dismissed.

The Haitian state has collapsed and is not providing security or even basic services, he wrote. "Surging migration to our borders will only grow as we add to Haiti's unacceptable misery."

Haitians need the opportunity "to chart their own course, without international puppeteering and favored candidates but with genuine support for that course."

The State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, thanked Foote for his service, but said the ambassador had overstepped his remit.

"He's consistently sought a greater oversight, greater responsibility in a way that we did not think was appropriate or prudent at the time," the official said.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Giles Elgood and Philippa Fletcher)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. envoy resigns over expulsions to Haiti from Texas camp

    CIUDAD ACUNA (Reuters) -The U.S. envoy to Haiti dramatically resigned on Thursday in a letter that excoriated Washington for deporting hundreds of migrants to the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation from a border camp in recent days. The resignation was confirmed by a senior official at the U.S. State Department. "I will not be associated with the United States' inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants," Daniel Foote said in a letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken that circulated publicly on Thursday.

  • US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

    The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting "inhumane" large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Foote wrote Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he was stepping down immediately “with deep disappointment and apologies to those seeking crucial changes.”

  • Podcast: Our nation's Haitian double standard

    As Central Americans wait in Mexico for the U.S. to hear their asylum cases, Haitians in the U.S. are being expelled.

  • Letter: U.S. policy is the root of Haiti’s migration problems

    The solution to the Haitian migrant crisis has been in front of President Joe Biden, but he refuses to see it.

  • U.S. special envoy to Haiti resigns over repatriation of Haitians from U.S.-Mexico border

    Harshly criticizing what he called the United States’ “inhumane” treatment of Haitian migrants and its policy toward Haiti, Daniel Foote, the U.S. diplomat whose reputation for working in some of the world’s most challenging environments made him a top pick by the Biden administration to serve as special envoy to Haiti, has resigned, the U.S. State Department confirmed Thursday.

  • Haitian Migrant Crisis Is Such a Mess That Biden’s Envoy Just Quit

    Reuters/Adrees LatifPresident Joe Biden’s special envoy to Haiti has abruptly quit with a furious statement tearing into the Biden administration’s decision to deport scores of Haitian migrants at the southern U.S. border.Career diplomat Daniel Foote was only announced as Biden’s envoy to Haiti at the end of July, but wrote in a damning statement that he can’t support the administration’s “inhumane” treatment of refugees. U.S. authorities have deported over 500 Haitians in the past week after re

  • US Haiti envoy quits over 'inhumane' deportations

    Daniel Foote called the US decision to deport Haitian migrants "inhumane".

  • White House analysis says wealthy Americans pay far less in taxes than others

    The White House on Thursday published a new economic analysis that showed how the wealthiest Americans pay far less in taxes than others - an effort to bolster President Joe Biden's push to increase taxes on the rich to fund his economic agenda. "I'm sick and tired of the super-wealthy and giant corporations not paying their fair share in taxes," Biden wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. The White House analysis from two economists suggests that the wealthiest 400 households in the country — those with net worth ranging between $2.1 billion and $160 billion — pay an effective federal income tax rate of just over 8 percent per year on average.

  • U.S. and Mexico fly Haitian migrants away from border as pressure builds on Biden

    Mexico and the United States were on Wednesday preparing to fly more Haitian migrants away from chaotic U.S.-Mexico border camps, as pressure mounted on U.S. President Joe Biden to stop expulsions of Haitians to their poor, disaster-hit homeland. U.S. authorities have deported more than 500 Haitians since Sunday from a camp housing thousands of mostly Haitian migrants on the U.S. side of border, by the small Texan city of Del Rio. Such deportation flights back to Haiti would continue, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.

  • The Biden administration is recruiting cities to help solve the US homelessness crisis

    House America is a new program to help US states and cities address homelessness using American Rescue Plan funds.

  • Court dissolves gun rights ruling for those under 21

    A federal appeals court on Wednesday dismissed a July ruling that said laws restricting gun sales to those under 21 were unconstitutional because the case's plaintiff turned 21.Why it matters: The previous ruling could have had implications for efforts to restrict gun sales nationally in the future, the Washington Post reported. But the case is now moot. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The plaintiff, a woman named Natalia Marshall, brou

  • DeSantis announces Dr. Joe Ladapo as Florida Surgeon General

    DeSantis announces Dr. Joe Ladapo as Florida Surgeon General

  • The U.S. Is On Track to Bring a Record Number of Jobs Back to the Country

    The U.S. is on track to add 220,000 jobs from reshoring or foreign direct investment in 2021, a new report says.

  • Republican lawmaker calls for clarity on New Jersey unemployment insurance borrowing

    A Republican lawmaker wants Gov. Phil Murphy to clarify how much New Jersey has borrowed to fund its Unemployment Insurance Fund.

  • These Five Spooky Halloween "Finger" Foods Are Sure to Freak Out Your Guests

    We won't try and pretend that these are elegant appetizers and cocktail party snacks. They're freaky Halloween foods at their very best. Make them if you dare!

  • Officials: Many migrants from border staying in US

    Many Haitian migrants camped in a small Texas border town are being released in the United States, two U.S. officials said, undercutting the Biden administration's public statements that the thousands in the camp faced immediate expulsion

  • House Passes Bill to Keep Government Running. The Senate Won’t. What’s Next?

    The House voted to avoid a government shutdown by the end of the month and suspend the federal borrowing limit, despite strong Republican opposition. The Democrats approved the measure—funding the federal government until Dec. 3 and suspending suspend the debt limit through December 2022 —along party lines. The bill’s next stop is the Senate, where the party breakdown is 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats—48 Democrats and two independents who usually vote as Democrats.

  • Conservative lawyer penned 6-page memo on how Mike Pence could hand the 2020 election to Trump

    The full memo, completed just 72 hours before January 6, laid out a plan for Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

  • Federal court voids ruling on minimum age requirements for buying guns

    The woman who challenged the federal minimum age requirements turned 21, rendering her claims moot, a 4th Circuit panel said.

  • The Biden honeymoon is over, but there's a reason his new approval lows aren't cause for alarm - yet

    Biden's approval has not budged much with Democrats and Republicans. But he's been hemorrhaging support among independents for months.