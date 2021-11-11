U.S. special envoy visits Israel and Arab allies ahead of resumed talks with Iran

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barak Ravid
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Biden administration’s Iran envoy, Rob Malley, is traveling to the Middle East for a wide-ranging round of consultation with U.S. allies ahead of the resumption of the indirect nuclear talks with Iran, the State Department said.

Why it matters: Israel and the Gulf states are concerned about the latest advances in Iran’s nuclear program and its aggressive regional activity.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • But, at the same time, the countries are also concerned about a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, which they see as not good enough to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.

Driving the news: Malley and the White House's Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk traveled to the United Emirates on Thursday. They are going to attend a conference in Dubai organized by the UAE foreign ministry and meet with Emirati officials.

  • From Dubai, Malley will travel to Israel. In his first visit since January, Malley will meet with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz. Israeli officials say that, at the moment, he is not expected to meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

  • Next, Malley will travel to Saudi Arabia and then to Bahrain where he will attend a security conference in Manama and meet senior officials from the region. He is scheduled to return to Washington on Nov. 20.

What they are saying: “Malley will coordinate our approaches on a broad range of concerns with Iran, including its destabilizing activities in the region and the upcoming seventh round of talks on a mutual return to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal,” the State Department said in a statement.

Between the lines: Malley’s extensive consultations in the region show the Biden administration wants to achieve two things — reassure regional allies it is taking their concerns into consideration and send a signal to Iran that there is no friction between the U.S., Israel and the Gulf states.

Worth noting: The Biden administration continued today to engage in what Israeli officials happily called “a power demonstration” in the region to deter Iran.

  • The U.S. Fifth Fleet on Thursday began a joint exercise with Israel, the UAE and Bahrain's Naval forces in the Red Sea. This is an unprecedented event, and it takes place while tensions between Iran and Israel in the Red Sea are growing.

  • The U.S. Air Force on Thursday sent two B-1 strategic bombers on a “presence patrol” in the region for the second week in a row. The B-1s were accompanied by Israeli F-15 jets and fighter jets from other countries in the region.

What's next: Indirect nuclear talks with Iran are set to resume in Vienna on Nov. 29.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US, South Korea discuss how to resume talks with North Korea

    Senior U.S. and South Korean diplomats discussed how to restart stalled talks with North Korea on Thursday, days after the North conducted artillery firing drills in its latest weapons tests. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink was in Seoul for talks on security issues including North Korea, economic cooperation and other matters. Kritenbrink and his South Korean counterpart Yeo Seung-bae agreed on the importance of pursuing stability on the Korean Peninsula.

  • An old friendship is behind the surprise US-China COP26 announcement

    The relationship between John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua goes back years, and helped pave the way for a breakthrough US-China climate pact in 2014.

  • Sharp-Eyed Readers Spot 1 Line In Judge’s Ruling Most Likely To Enrage Trump

    "Gotta hurt," one Trump critic tweeted after spotting the line.

  • Adam Schiff Shuts Down Conservative ‘View’ Guest Host

    The View/ScreenshotThe parade of conservative guest hosts auditioning to replace Meghan McCain continued this week on The View. And this time, yet another former Trump administration official took her turn, trying and failing to score gotcha points against the show’s guest, in this case Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).Schiff, who was there to promote his new book Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could, fielding primarily friendly questions from the show’s four left-lean

  • Trump's Manhattan highway sign is being taken down

    A NY assembly member and Trump critic called for it to be taken down. The NY transport department said the Trump Org.'s contract wouldn't be renewed.

  • Russia and NATO weigh in as crisis mounts on Belarus-Poland border

    The European Union accused Belarus on Wednesday of mounting a "hybrid attack" by pushing migrants across the border into Poland, paving the way for widened sanctions against Minsk in a crisis that threatens to draw in Russia and NATO. Russia took the rare step of dispatching two nuclear-capable strategic bombers to patrol Belarusian airspace in a show of support for its close ally. Poland briefed fellow NATO allies at a closed-door meeting and they pledged their support, an alliance official said.

  • Black Lives Matter activists threaten ‘riots’ if Mayor-elect Eric Adams reinstates NYPD anti-crime units

    NEW YORK — Leaders of the city’s Black Lives Matter movement on Wednesday threatened “riots” and “bloodshed” in the streets if Mayor-elect Eric Adams reverses the abolition of the NYPD’s controversial anti-crime units. “If he thinks that they’re going to go back to the old ways of policing, then we are going to take to the streets again. There will be riots, there will be fire and there will ...

  • China elevates Xi over tradition that would require him to step down

    The move is expected to give Xi status beside the ruling Communist Party's most important figures.

  • Swift Ruling Tests Trump's Tactic of Running Out the Clock

    WASHINGTON — On the surface, a judge’s ruling on Tuesday night that Congress can obtain Trump White House files related to the Jan. 6 riot seemed to echo another high-profile ruling in November 2019. In the earlier matter, a judge said a former White House counsel must testify about then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to obstruct the Russia investigation. In both cases, Democratic-controlled House oversight committees issued subpoenas, Trump sought to stonewall those efforts by invoking consti

  • Pro-infrastructure Republicans fire back amid attacks from Trump GOP: 'angry as hell'

    The wrath of the Trump wing of the Republican Party came down on Republicans who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, including cutting comments from Trump himself.

  • Belarus Dictator Ups Ante in Poland Border Showdown: I’ll Cut Off Europe’s Natural Gas Supply

    ReutersA day after the European Union paved the way for fresh sanctions against Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko lobbed a new threat at the bloc, threatening to shut down Russian natural gas flowing into Europe.The increasingly rogue leader made the comments Thursday after the EU accused him of waging a “hybrid attack” by encouraging thousands of migrants to cross into Europe at the Polish border.Putin’s Lovefest With His Dictator BFF Could Bite Him in the Ass“We are heating Europe. They are still

  • Column: Kamala Harris, the incredible disappearing vice president

    If it seems like Kamala Harris has vanished, it's because she's doing her job of not upstaging President Biden.

  • Chinese forces exercise near Taiwan in response to US visit

    Chinese military forces are holding exercises near Taiwan in response to a visit by a U.S. congressional delegation to the island. The drills in the area of the Taiwan Strait are a “necessary measure to safeguard national sovereignty," China's Defense Ministry said in an announcement Tuesday that gave no details on the timing, participants and location of the exercises. It said the “joint war preparedness patrol” by the Eastern Theater Command was prompted by the “seriously incorrect words and actions of relevant countries over the issue of Taiwan” and the actions of those advocating the self-governing island’s independence.

  • China's leader cements his rule with rare 'historical resolution'

    A key meeting of China's ruling Communist Party approved a rare "historical resolution" that experts said would cement the authority of leader Xi Jinping.

  • The political war around daylight saving time takes a nasty turn

    Who knew there were such passions around falling back and springing forward?

  • Journalist Reveals Key Capitol Riot Evidence Mike Pence Is Trying To Keep Hidden

    ABC's Jonathan Karl predicts the House select 6 committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack will be looking to get hold of this next.

  • Ann Coulter Calls Trump 'Abjectly Stupid' For Betraying His Base

    “I didn’t think he was a genius, but I didn’t think he was that stupid,” the conservative pundit griped in a podcast with Andrew Sullivan.

  • Indonesian is not Vietnam's second official language

    An infographic shared in multiple Twitter and Facebook posts claims that Indonesian has been recognised as Vietnam's second official language. This claim is false: Vietnamese is the only official language in Vietnam. The image was shared on October 7, 2021, to Twitter here, where it has been retweeted more than 700 times and liked more than 3,000 times. Screenshot of the misleading post, taken on October 26, 2021Translated to English, the Indonesian-language tweet reads: “FYI: *Indonesian* has b

  • Former leader says sub deal protects US, not Australia

    Australia’s deal to acquire submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology was aimed at protecting the United States from Chinese nuclear attack and had changed Australia-Sino relations, former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating said on Wednesday. Keating, who led a center-left Labor Party government from 1991 until 1996, told the National Press Club that Australia’s current conservative government treated France “appallingly” in September when it canceled a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract to build an Australian fleet of 12 diesel-electric submarines.

  • Loudoun School Board meeting erupts into shouting as parent group files petition to oust board chair

    The Loudoun County School Board meeting erupted into shouting on Tuesday night after parents confronted members of the school board after the parent group Fight for Schools filed more than 2,000 signatures to remove the board chair.