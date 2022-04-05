U.S. startup launches to offer financial products to 'ghost kitchens'

FILE PHOTO: An Uber Eats bicyclist makes a delivery during the coronavirus outbreak, in the U.S. Capitol Hill neighborhood in Washington
·1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Financial services startup Ghost Financial on Tuesday announced an early round of investment as it rolls out banking-style products to the growing sector of “ghost kitchens,” restaurants dedicated to serving customers via food-delivery apps.

Austin, Texas-based Ghost said it had raised $2.5 million from investors including HOF Capital, 305 Ventures, Hustle Fund and Active Capital. The company provides small businesses operating ghost kitchens with insurance, loans, credit cards and other financial products.

As food delivery soared in popularity during the pandemic, many ghost kitchens sprouted up to meet the demand. They are separate from sit-down restaurants and focus solely on delivery. The young businesses often buy their inventory using cash, checks or debit cards, rather than credit, which hampers their growth, said John Meyer, chief executive of Ghost Financial.

“What seems to be lacking is a very clear banking and financial layer to support the ... ghost kitchen industry,” said Meyer.

Major restaurant groups such as Wingstop Inc have also embraced ghost kitchens in recent years, spurred by the sector's lower upfront cost and labor expenses, Reuters has reported.

Though the popularity of food delivery took off during the pandemic, there is no sign the trend is ebbing, Meyer said, noting that some popular figures such as YouTube star MrBeast have begun dabbling in ghost kitchens.

(Reporting by Julia Love in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • As Ukraine war squeezes energy, UK looks again at fracking

    The British government on Tuesday ordered scientists to take a new look at the risks of fracking, as soaring fuel prices and squeezed supplies prompt a rethink about the country’s energy supply. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng asked the British Geological Survey to review the evidence and report by June “on the geological science of shale gas fracturing and the modelling of seismic activity in shale rocks in the U.K.” Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, involves pumping water and chemicals at high pressure to fracture shale rock and release gas.

  • Crypto giant FTX in talks to invest in Indian gaming startup MPL

    India’s Mobile Premier League, or MPL, is in talks to raise capital from a number of investors including the crypto exchange FTX as the mobile gaming startup prepares to make a web3 push, three sources familiar with the matter told me. An investment will mark a significant shift in the Bengaluru-headquartered startup’s future outlook as it gears up to expand its offerings in a new, buzzy category. MPL operates more than 60 mobile games, including some that are sports-based, card-based and fantasy.

  • Recreate This Day To Night Hair Tutorial With Design Essentials X Celebrity Hairstylist Danielle Priano

    The Design Essentials x Danielle Priano virtual masterclass provided guests a step-by-step tutorial for recreating a day-to-night ponytail and knot bun.

  • COVID hospitalisations in England exceed January peak amid record high infections

    More people are currently in hospital with COVID in England than at any time this year.

  • Adidas Releases Waffle House Shoe Collab That’s a Syrupy-Sweet Tribute to Tour360 22 Golf Styles

    Adidas has tapped Waffle House for a sweet take on the brand's Tour360 22 golf shoes, featuring embossed uppers with syrup-like soles.

  • UNC falls to Kansas in down-to-the-wire national championship game, 72-69

    It was a deflating end to an improbable run to the title game for the Tar Heels. UNC just couldn’t muster enough offense in the second half.

  • U.S. House Democrats voice mixed views on $10 billion COVID aid bill

    U.S. House of Representatives Democrats had a mixed response to the $10 billion Senate-negotiated COVID relief deal, with some offering grudging support for a bill with less than half of what the White House sought and others wanting to hold out for more. Prominent progressive Representative Rashida Tlaib said she was not sure it made sense to pass a bill she considered too small and offered comments suggesting that Democrats could have trouble passing the measure in the House that they control by a narrow 221-209 margin. Senate negotiators led by Republican Mitt Romney on Monday unveiled the $10 billion COVID bill that dropped international aid from the package.

  • Clear Play: From Final Four to National Title, what it takes for UNC, Kansas to win it all

    It's Kansas vs. North Carolina for the right to cut down the nets

  • Hail the size of golf balls damages cars in Florida

    Some people in Sebring, Florida are cleaning up after large hail came down, shattering their car windows!

  • ‘Child molester’ gets life in prison; man awarded for efforts that led to conviction

    The actions of a man in a Dayton bingo hall parking lot led police to a man who sexual abused and photographed a non-verbal 6-year-old girl with Cerebral Palsy.

  • Director Asghar Farhadi found guilty of plagiarizing idea for A Hero

    Director Asghar Farhadi has been found guilty of plagiarism by an Iran court for lifting the concept of his film, A Hero, from a documentary made by one of his former students.

  • Chef José Andrés urges boycotts to “starve” Russia’s petroleum exports

    Chef José Andrés on Tuesday urged Europe and the U.S. to stop buying "absolutely anything" energy-related coming from Russia. What he's saying: "Every company ... should, for once, put real profits on the side and put all the pressure they can on Putin and the Russian government to starve them from money that allows them to keep paying for this war," Andrés said at the Axios What's Next summit.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."I hope Europe, I hope Ameri

  • AP sources: Ivanka Trump set to testify before Jan. 6 panel

    Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter and among those closest to him during the insurrection at the Capitol, is set to testify Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee, according to three people familiar with the situation. Trump's daughter, who was with her father much of that day, is expected to speak to the committee virtually, according to the people, who were granted anonymity to discuss it. Ivanka Trump is one of more than 800 witnesses the committee has interviewed as it works to compile a record of the attack, the worst on the Capitol in more than two centuries.

  • Man’s credit score ruined after he says bank declared he had 18 months of late payments on car

    Christian Friese said it was not until after he sold the 2019 Range Rover that he heard about the long list of alleged late payments.

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. Related: 11 Ways Warren...

  • Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

    When Democrat Stacey Abrams first ran for Georgia governor in 2018, her lackluster personal finances and a hefty bill from the IRS gave Republicans fodder to question how she could manage a state budget when she struggled with her own debts. Abrams now says she's worth $3.17 million, according to state disclosures filed in March. Since her 2018 defeat to Republican Brian Kemp, Abrams has become a leading voting rights activist.

  • A 'nightmare' Russian debt default is now very likely after the US blocked payments, BlueBay strategist says

    Timothy Ash said US bondholders would likely be hurt by the Treasury's move, but said it's "their own fault" for investing in Russian bonds.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • ‘A plan to protect any excess cash is vital.’ As inflation sits at a 40-year high, here’s who has ‘too much’ in savings right now

    As inflation hits a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. Most people should set aside enough cash to cover about six months of living expenses, says Matthew Jenkins, certified financial planner at Noble Hill Planning. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term.

  • U.S. stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States stopped the Russian government on Monday from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at U.S. banks, in a move meant to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and eat into its holdings of dollars. Under sanctions put in place after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, foreign currency reserves held by the Russian central bank at U.S. financial institutions were frozen. But the Treasury Department had been allowing the Russian government to use those funds to make coupon payments on dollar-denominated sovereign debt on a case-by-case basis.