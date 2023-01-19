U.S. startup Outrider raises $73 million to scale up autonomous yard trucks

Nick Carey
·1 min read

By Nick Carey

(Reuters) - U.S. self-driving truck firm Outrider said on Thursday it has raised $73 million in funding to scale up its autonomous trucks operating in distribution yards for customers in e-commerce, manufacturing and other industries.

The Series C round includes funding from new investors including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, and the venture capital arm of chip designer and computing firm Nvidia Corp.

It also includes fresh funding from American venture capital fund New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and the venture capital arm of industrial conglomerate Koch Industries.

Outrider has now raised a total of $191 million from investors.

Outrider says its self-driving yard truck "hitches to and unhitches from trailers, robotically connects and disconnects trailer brake lines, backs semi-trailers with precision, interacts safely with loading docks, and keeps track of trailer locations throughout the yard."

The company says its customers represent more than 20% of all yard trucks operating in North America, and have invested in joint product testing and pilot operations since 2019. Yard trucks are designed to move trailers and cargo containers in distribution yards.

Outrider said the funding will also go to further developing autonomous technology and hiring staff in the United States and internationally.

While investor interest in startups related to robotaxi firms has waned because truly self-driving cars on city roads are many years away, companies offering simpler autonomous solutions in more restricted environments are still raising money.

Last week self-driving software startup Oxbotica announced it had raised $140 million from investors to speed the deployment of autonomous vehicles (AVs) in areas including heavy industry, ports and airports.

(Reporting by Nick Carey in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)?

    Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:DNB ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in...

  • Factbox-U.S. elections: What to watch in 2023

    With the 2022 U.S. midterms over, this year will feature some elections that take the measure of the public mood on major issues - and former President Donald Trump's influence - ahead of the 2024 presidential campaign. Perhaps the highest-profile election this year is the gubernatorial contest in Kentucky, where Democratic Governor Andy Beshear will seek a second term in a state that voted for Trump, a Republican, by more than 25 percentage points in 2020. Morning Consult tracking poll data released this month pegged Beshear as the country's most popular Democratic governor, with six in 10 Kentuckians approving of his performance, despite the state's Republican dominance.

  • Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Time, TV

    The Detroit Red Wings visit the Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Bally Sports Detroit will broadcast the game.

  • Self-defense claim leads to release of Neptune man in Oceanport love-triangle killing

    Michael Westbrook of Neptune was being pummeled when he shot Amad Jones in self-defense, Westbrook’s attorney claims.

  • Biden tours storm-ravaged California coast Thursday

    U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to California on Thursday to tour areas hit hard by a series of deadly "atmospheric river" storms that inflicted widespread flooding, felled trees and brought mudslides to a state long gripped by extreme drought. Biden, traveling with the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Deanne Criswell, was due to begin his visit in Santa Clara County, then venture by helicopter to other storm-stricken locations south of San Francisco. The White House said Biden, who on Saturday authorized federal disaster assistance for three hard-hit counties in northern and central California, would be joined by Governor Gavin Newsom and other elected officials.

  • Ohio House ex-speaker's trial in $60M bribery probe to begin

    Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder goes on trial next week in the highest-profile reckoning yet to arise from a $60 million federal bribery investigation that federal prosecutors call the largest corruption case in state history. The 2 1/2 years since the Republican's arrest have seen the toppling of a Fortune 500 energy company's CEO and other executives, the resignation of Ohio's top utility regulator amid FBI scrutiny, and Householder's ouster as speaker and his subsequent expulsion as state representative — the first in Ohio in 150 years. Emerging details have brought the case ever closer to the office of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine — though without implicating him personally or hurting Ohio Republicans' electability — and made clear the case's potential for clarifying federal law on operating a 501(c)4 “dark money” group.

  • Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs

    The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says the Stock Market Rally Could Be Short-Lived; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks for Stable Cash Return

    There’s no doubt that 2023 has gotten off to a good start for stock investors. Since January 5, we’ve seen a sharp rally in the markets – the S&P 500 is up 5% in that time, and the NASDAQ index has gained a stronger 8%. While this doesn’t end the longer-term bearish market since early last year, it does bring some hope that this year may be better. Or perhaps not. Economist Mohamed El-Erian has taken a downbeat look at the near-term prospects, noting that headwinds are in play which may bring ad

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years -- or Sooner

    Electric vehicle leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) got tossed from the trillion-dollar club this past year. Tesla's growth days are probably far from over; analysts estimate that earnings per share (EPS) will grow by an average of 28% annually over the next several years. Suppose Tesla grows earnings even at a 15% rate for the next decade.

  • Hertz Chairman Exits, CEO Stephen Scherr to Replace Him

    The Hertz Global Holdings chairman who helped lead the company through its postbankruptcy reorganization is stepping down and will be replaced by Chief Executive Stephen Scherr. The rental-car outfit said Greg O’Hara, the founder and senior managing director of Certares Management LLC, is stepping down after 18 months at the helm of the board. Mr. O’Hara will be replaced by Mr. Scherr, who entered Hertz’s C-suite last February.

  • Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

    Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. When banks receive cash deposits of more than $10,000, they must report it to the IRS.

  • More Avaya layoffs as bankruptcy speculation grows

    As Durham-based Avaya tries to pull itself out of a financial hole, the struggling company is cutting jobs overseas.

  • Qatar's sovereign wealth fund — which invested $375 million in Elon Musk's Twitter buyout — says it hasn't told the new CEO to tweet less

    Qatar Investment Authority CEO told Bloomberg Television in an interview at Davos that the sovereign wealth fund isn't involved "to that extent."

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Microsoft in 2003, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    As much of a blue chip now as it ever was in the past, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has continued to reward its long-term shareholders. Despite some recent gloom hovering over it and other tech stocks, Microsoft's share price has generally managed to rise over the years. Let's dial it back to a time when Microsoft, hounded by shareholders for never paying a dividend despite sitting on a monster pile of cash, caved in and declared its first payout in January 2003.

  • Bank Of America Customers Allegedly Woke Up To Missing Funds From Their Accounts

    Some Bank of America members are in a frenzy due to allegedly missing funds in their accounts.

  • Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List

    Ongoing strength in these areas speak to higher probabilities of bullish outcomes.

  • Tesla's on the Rise, but Another Nasdaq Stock Is Jumping Even More

    The stock market has started 2023 on a positive note, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) in particular has performed quite well. Investors have watched electric car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) very closely as the new year begins, and after seeing its stock perform horribly in 2022, the electric vehicle (EV) pioneer has mounted a healthy comeback. Shares of Tesla jumped 6% at midmorning on Tuesday.

  • There'll be a reckoning for investors who don't adjust to a brand new investment playbook, says BlackRock iShares strategist

    BlackRock's Karim Chedid expects the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates above 5% and hold them there for all of 2023 – which would weigh on US stocks.

  • The FTX Executives Who Helped Run Sam Bankman-Fried's Crypto Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried may be the face of FTX’s failure, but he wasn’t the only one keeping his sprawling empire going. Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleStock Mood Turns Ugly as Slowdown Fears Surface: Markets WrapThe more than 130 entities that made up the FTX Gro

  • Why Devon Energy's Recent Pain Could Become This Ultra-High-Yield Oil Stock's Gain

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has become one of the more popular stocks in the oil patch over the past year. Thanks to its innovative fixed-plus-variable dividend framework, Devon paid over $5 per share in dividends last year, giving it a roughly 8% annualized yield on the recent stock price. Devon's pain could become Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) gain.