U.S. State Department approves potential anti-drone system sale to Qatar for $1 billion

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of an anti-drone system to Qatar in a deal valued at $1 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The principal contractors will be Raytheon Technologies Corp, SRC and Northrop Grumman Corp, the Pentagon said in a statement. It added that the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday.

(This story's headline and first paragraph have been corrected to show that the sale is not of drones, but a system to defeat drones)

