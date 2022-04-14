U.S. govt to cut back on 'do not travel' COVID advisories

Passengers line up at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Shepardson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

By David Shepardson

(Reuters) -The U.S. State Department said Thursday it will sharply cut back on "Do Not Travel" advisories for international destinations after public health officials announced a change in how they will assess COVID-19 concerns.

Out of about 215 countries and territories that it rates, the department currently lists nearly 120 at "Level Four: Do Not Travel", including much of Europe Japan, Israel and Russia.

The department said its update "will leave approximately 10% of all travel advisories at Level 4" including all risk factors, not just COVID. "We believe the updated framework will help U.S. citizens make better informed decisions about the safety of international travel," it said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday said it would shrink from around 90 the countries it rates as Level 4, starting Monday.

Airlines and other travel groups have been pressing the Biden administration to lift the pre-departure COVID negative test requirements for international travelers, as many other countries have done.

Administration officials say the issue has been under review but health officials have announced no changes.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Sonoma, California; editing by John Stonestreet)

Recommended Stories

  • SC man, his three sons each charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, cops say

    Five people were shot after their vehicle was stopped on a Lowcountry road, according to arrest warrants.

  • Man identified by police, was discovered dead on Indianapolis' north side in February

    A death on Indianapolis' north side that was discovered by law enforcement Friday night is being investigated as a homicide.

  • US warns against travel to China over ‘arbitrary’ enforcement of local laws, COVID-19 restrictions

    The U.S. State Department has warned against traveling to China as the East Asian country pursues a zero-COVID policy to contain its worst outbreak in two years. The travel advisory, which was issued on Monday, urged Americans to reconsider trips to certain parts of China due to the government’s “arbitrary enforcement of local laws and COVID-19 restrictions.” The advisory specifically warned against travel plans to Hong Kong, Shanghai and Jilin Province due to “COVID-19-related restrictions, including the risk of parents and children being separated.”

  • German Greens name new minister after 1st Cabinet departure

    Germany's Green party on Thursday named a financial policy expert as the country's new minister for families and women, replacing a fellow party member who resigned just four months after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government took office. Lisa Paus, 53, will replace Anne Spiegel, who announced her resignation on Monday after it emerged that she departed on a long family vacation shortly after devastating floods last year that left over 100 people dead in the state where she was then a senior official. The Greens are the second-biggest party in Scholz’s three-party governing coalition.

  • U.S. CDC to shrink COVID-19 int'l travel avoidance list

    (Reuters) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday it will revise its COVID-19 travel recommendations for international destinations and shrink the number of countries the government recommends avoiding. About 90 countries and regions https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/map-and-travel-notices.html#travel-1, including most of Europe, Brazil, Turkey, Russia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel and Australia are currently rated by CDC as "Level 4: Very High" and the CDC recommends Americans, even if vaccinated, to avoid travel to those countries. "This new system will reserve Level 4 travel health notices for special circumstances, such as rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts," the CDC said in a statement, adding that it will be effective Monday.

  • Man, 20, charged with hate crimes in attack on 2 Sikh men in NYC

    A man has been charged with hate crimes after two Sikh men were assaulted, robbed and had their turbans ripped off in Queens, New York, this week.

  • Brooklyn subway attack suspect due in court on terror charge

    The man accused of committing a mass shooting on a subway train in Brooklyn is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday on federal terrorism charges. Frank James, 62, was arrested in Manhattan a day after the attack in which 10 people were wounded by gunfire. James didn't respond to shouting reporters Wednesday as he was led from a police precinct into a car waiting to take him to a federal detention center.

  • The CDC Is Changing How It Warns Against Travel Amid COVID-19 — What to Know

    Starting next week, the CDC will only classify a destination under its highest "Level 4" warning under "special circumstances."

  • Former Russian lawmaker fighting for Ukraine says he thinks Putin's days are numbered because 'no dictator can survive after losing the war'

    Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the Russian parliament, was the only one to vote against annexing Crimea in 2014.

  • Rubio: Federal agencies should immediately cut ties with McKinsey

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Wednesday said that federal agencies should immediately cut ties with management consulting firm McKinsey & Company amid reports of the firm allowing its employees to consult for government agencies. “McKinsey & Company’s entire business model is to profit from undisclosed conflicts of interest,” Rubio said in a statement. Rubio also…

  • Connecticut Supreme Court orders investigation to determine whether to dismiss judge who collected as much as $400,000 in salary while not working for more than 2 years

    The state Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered an unprecedented investigation that could lead to the removal or suspension of Superior Court Judge Alice Bruno, who has collected as much as $400,000 in salary while missing nearly 2½ years of work for what she describes as health-related reasons. The justices appointed Robert Devlin, the retired judge and federal prosecutor recently appointed as the ...

  • Virginia GOP official resigns after he called for Pentagon chief to be lynched

    The Republican chairman of a Virginia electoral board has stepped down after a racially charged Facebook post he made about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and others came to light last week. David Dietrich, the former chairman of the Electoral Board in Hampton, resigned Saturday — two days after his social media posting was discovered and…

  • A British man who joined Ukraine's marines is said to have surrendered to Russian forces in Mariupol after his unit ran out of supplies and ammunition

    Aiden Aslin, 27, joined Ukraine's 39th Brigade of Marines in 2018, according to his Twitter account. It said his unit had run out of food and ammo.

  • Noam Chomsky, 93, issues warning: 'We're approaching the most dangerous point in human history'

    With the ongoing climate crisis and the looming possibility of nuclear war, Noam Chomsky, 93, often hailed as one of the world’s most important intellectuals alive, warns that “we’re approaching the most dangerous point in human history.” In a recent interview with The New Statesman, he recalled feeling terrified while “listening to Hitler’s speeches on the radio” at the age of 6 and writing about the 1939 fall of Barcelona at the age of 10. It is now, however, that Chomsky says we are “facing the prospect of destruction” of human life on Earth.

  • George Will dismisses Palin; quips senators shouldn’t be able to run for president

    Longtime political columnist and commentator George Will quipped that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is “ready to be 1/435th of the House of Representatives,” adding that if she won election to the House it “doesn’t really matter much.” Will made the remarks in response to a question from NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield on Tuesday during…

  • Over 700 Fox News viewers were paid to watch CNN for a month and the results are illuminating

    The viewers participated in a political study to determine whether the conservative network engaged in “partisan coverage filtering”.

  • Randy Smith: Is it time for the U.S. and NATO to intervene in Ukraine?

    What’s wrong is all we’re doing is watching it. That’s it.

  • GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn Gets Schooled On U.S. Geography After Border Wall Plea

    The Tennessee Republican appeared confused about the location of her home state while alluding to former President Donald Trump's now-defunct project.

  • Kim gives North Korea's most famous newscaster a luxury home

    Ri Chun Hi, North Korea’s most famous state TV anchor, has announced major events for decades, including nuclear and missile tests and the death of a leader, with an instantly identifiable, passionate voice. The anchor, dubbed the “pink lady” abroad for her bright traditional Korean attire, became the topic of official North Korean media herself Thursday after leader Kim Jong Un gave her a luxurious residence and asked her to continue to serve as the voice of his ruling Workers’ Party. Experts say Kim is providing special treatment to elite North Koreans to boost their loyalty as he grapples with the pandemic, a troubled economy and a stalemate in nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

  • CNN anchor breaks down while reporting on death of Ukrainian child

    CNN anchor Brianna Keilar broke down in tears Thursday morning while reporting on the deaths of civilians in Ukraine amid Russia’s bloody invasion of the country, which has now stretched more than a month. The Ukrainain government says nearly 200 children have been killed during Russia’s invasion, Keilar reported, noting that figure is likely a…