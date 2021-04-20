U.S. State Department says COVID-19 vaccines shipped for all overseas workforce

  • FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The State Department Building is pictured in Washington
  • FILE PHOTO: Rural vaccine center in New Mexico
1 / 2

U.S. State Department says COVID-19 vaccines shipped for all overseas workforce

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The State Department Building is pictured in Washington
Humeyra Pamuk
·2 min read

By Humeyra Pamuk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has delivered COVID-19 vaccines to all of its eligible workforce deployed abroad as of Sunday and is expecting its entire workforce to have been fully vaccinated by mid-May, State Department officials said.

Earlier this year, the department came under fire from its staff as it struggled to vaccinate thousands of diplomats stationed in 220 overseas locations, considered a key human resource in advancing America's national security interests.

In internal cables dated late February, the department's senior leadership acknowledged supplies were falling short of the demand, the New York Times reported.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his visit to Japan and South Korea last month, tried to reassure the embassy staff in virtual town halls that the department was working "as fast as it can" to get everyone vaccinated.

As the rollout of the vaccines within the United States accelerated, so did shipments to the State Department, one senior department official said.

"Within three or four weeks, whether they have Pfizer or Moderna, we will be complete with our vaccine program. So I would say easily by mid-May, anybody overseas that wanted a vaccine would be able to get one," said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The department is also pressing ahead with its domestic vaccination campaign, but many employees are being inoculated through their states as vaccines become more widely available.

The State Department has a total of 76,711 staff deployed overseas and inside the United States, but the vaccination campaign also covers eligible family members and contractors.

Biden, who took office on Jan. 20, set a goal of delivering 100 million shots into people’s arms within his first 100 days. That goal has since been doubled to 200 million.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it has administered more than 211 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of April 19. Over 85 million individuals have been fully vaccinated.

As the United States ramps up its inoculation campaign, more and more countries have been turning to Washington seeking vaccine supplies. It has already struck loan agreements with Mexico and Canada and, along with three of its closest Indo-Pacific partners, committed to supplying up to a billion vaccine doses across Asia by the end of 2022.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken says of Afghanistan drawdown: 'The terrorism threat has moved'

    He said: "We achieved the objectives that we set out to achieve."

  • China Says It Has No Desire to Replace Dollar With Digital Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- China sought to allay fears it wants to topple the dollar as the world’s main reserve currency as Beijing makes bigger strides in creating its own digital yuan.People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Li Bo said the goal for internationalizing its currency is not to replace the dollar, and the efforts to create a digital yuan are aimed at domestic use.“For the internationalization of the renminbi, we have said many times that it’s a natural process, and our goal is not to replace the U.S. dollar or other international currencies,” Li said on a panel at the Boao forum Sunday. “I think our goal is to allow the market to choose, to facilitate international trade and investment.”China’s central bank is currently testing the use of a “digital yuan” in various pilot programs across the country. A report earlier this week showed the Biden administration is increasing its scrutiny of China’s progress toward the digital yuan amid concern it could kick off a long-term bid to displace the dollar.The PBOC has been working on a digital currency since 2014 and its moves have heightened interest among central banks and policy makers, while the spread of cryptocurrencies has added to a sense that competitors to regular cash could change how the financial sector operates. The PBOC has moved closer to becoming the first major central bank to launch a virtual currency, rolling out a trial for consumers and businesses in 11 cities across the country.“The motivation for the e-yuan, for now at least, is focusing primarily on domestic use,” Li said. International “interoperability is a very complex issue and we are not in a hurry to reach any particular solution yet,” although there could be cross-border use “in the long term,” Li said.China’s Digital Yuan Won’t Topple Dollar, BOJ Official SaysThe central bank is planning to test the cross-border use of the digital yuan at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where it could be used by both domestic users as well as athletes and visitors from overseas, Li said.Agustin Carstens, general manager of Bank for International Settlements, said on the same panel there was huge potential in the cross-border use of digital currencies as they could make foreign exchange transaction and payment settlement extremely efficient. He said countries can explore various ways to achieve international interoperability, including making different systems compatible and creating connectivity links among the systems.Bahamas Tops China in Ranking of Central Bank Digital CurrenciesWhile the digitization of the yuan could benefit its use in cross-border transactions, the key factor in determining the currency’s global role is whether China will relax its capital controls, said Shen Jianguang, chief economist at JD.com Inc. “If you want to have a global reserve currency, you need to allow foreigners to hold it, to use it.”China will also need to allow its citizens to buy more foreign assets, further develop its financial markets and allow greater exchange rate flexibility in order to push for the internationalization of yuan, Shen said in an interview at the forum.China has seen a flood of capital flows into its financial markets since last year, boosting the amount of yuan traded globally. Yet, in the context of its vast markets, foreign ownership of local stocks and bonds remains relatively low at around 5% and 3% respectively. The yuan’s share of global payments and central bank reserves is still only about 2%.“The digital yuan is a means to help monetary policy efficiency and cross-border usage with partners that tend to trade with China in goods and services, less so the major economies like the U.S.,” said Stephen Chiu, Asia FX and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Digital or not, it’s not so easy to move the dollar’s dominance, be it as a trade settlement or reserve currency.”How China Is Closing In on Its Own Digital Currency: QuickTakeThe initial plans for a digital currency weren’t motivated by considerations of cross-border use, according to former People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan, who noted that there are many issues with using a digital currency across national borders. International use could affect monetary policy independence, and it’s important it isn’t used for crime, he said on the same panel in Boao.(Updates with comments from BIS, details on yuan trade.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Austria to funnel 651,000 COVID vaccine doses to Western Balkans from EU

    Austria said on Tuesday it plans to funnel 651,000 doses of BioNTech and Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to six countries of the Western Balkans by August as part of a European Union scheme to provide assistance to neighbouring countries and Africa. The European Commission outlined its plans for a vaccine- sharing mechanism in January. Austria said it would serve as that mechanism's coordinator for the Western Balkans, and that this first distribution of doses may be followed by others.

  • The Queen Shared a Rare Photo of Herself and Prince Philip from Her Private Collection

    The private photograph was taken in Scotland in 2003.

  • Austria will only use Sputnik V vaccine after EMA approval, Kurz says

    Austria will only use Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine once the European Medicines Agency has approved it, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday, amid growing public frustration with the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations. Austria has been in talks with Russia to buy a million doses of the vaccine, and Kurz said on March 31 the order would probably be placed the following week. Kurz had recently avoided saying whether his country would await EMA approval of the vaccine, which has been used in the European Union only by Hungary so far.

  • U.S. ambassador to Russia will return home briefly: State Department

    The State Department said Monday that the U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, will now be returning to the United States this week before returning to Moscow "in the coming weeks."Why this matters: The statement, from a State Department spokesperson, comes just hours after Axios reported that Sullivan had indicated he intended to stand his ground and stay in Russia after the Kremlin “advised” him to return home to talk with his team. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Russians did not forcibly expel Sullivan as they did with 10 other U.S. diplomats in retaliation for President Biden's sanctions last week."Ambassador Sullivan will be returning to the U.S. this week to visit his family and meet with members of the new administration with whom he has not had a chance to consult since he agreed to continue serving in his post indefinitely," a State Department spokesperson told Axios Monday night. "He will return to Moscow in the coming weeks."Between the lines: There's a lot we don't know, yet, about the circumstances surrounding this decision. Biden is handling a complicated and increasingly dangerous situation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is amassing troops around Ukraine.Biden announced Russia sanctions but also dropped U.S. plans to send Navy ships to the Black Sea to deter Putin’s aggression against Ukraine.And Putin has accepted Biden's invitation to address a virtual climate change summit on Thursday. Biden's team is also exploring the possibility of a summit between the two leaders later this year.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Clock's running out on climate change. California says it's time for giant carbon vacuums

    Solar panels, wind turbines and electric cars are not enough to beat climate change. California is also looking at giant carbon-sucking vacuums.

  • Judge condemns Maxine Waters’ remarks on Derek Chauvin trial

    Peter Cahill says congresswoman’s comments supporting protesters could lead to appeal The judge overseeing the trial of Derek Chauvin has expressed frustrations with recent comments by the Democratic US representative Maxine Waters, in which she expressed support for protesters against police brutality, saying the remarks could lead to a verdict being appealed and overturned. On Saturday, Waters spoke in Brooklyn Center, the Minneapolis suburb where Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by police last week. The California congresswoman spoke before final arguments on Monday in the murder trial of Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer who knelt on the neck of George Floyd for more than nine minutes last May, resulting in Floyd’s death and global protests. “I’m going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” said Waters, who is Black. “We’ve got to get justice in this country and we cannot allow these killings to continue.” Tensions are high in Minneapolis. Waters said: “We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Of Chauvin, Waters said: “I hope we’re going to get a verdict that will say guilty, guilty, guilty. And if we don’t, we cannot go away.” Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the Chauvin trial, showed frustration with Waters’ rhetoric shortly after the jury was dismissed Monday to begin deliberations. Chauvin’s defense attorney had motioned for a mistrial in light of Waters’ comments. Cahill denied the motion but told Chauvin’s attorney: “Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.” The judge also called it “disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch” for elected officials to comment on the outcome of the case. “Their failure to do so, I think, is abhorrent,” he said. “But I don’t think it has prejudiced us with additional material that would prejudice this jury. They have been told not to watch the news. I trust they are following those instructions.” Earlier in the day, the Republican leader in the House of Representatives and an extremist congresswoman who champions “Anglo-Saxon political traditions” demanded action against Waters over the comments. On Sunday night the Republican minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, said: “Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis – just as she has incited it in the past. If Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.” Waters, 82, a confrontational figure sometimes known as “Kerosene Maxine”, made headlines last week by telling the Ohio congressman Jim Jordan to “respect the chair and shut your mouth” during a hearing with Anthony Fauci, the chief White House medical adviser. She regularly clashed with Donald Trump, angering some Democratic leaders. In 2018, Waters said people should harass Trump aides in public. Pelosi called the comments “unacceptable”. The Senate leader, Chuck Schumer, went for “not American”. Observers said McCarthy’s most likely course of action is to seek formal censure – a move unlikely to succeed unless enough Democrats support it. From the far right of McCarthy’s party, the Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene compared Waters’ words with those of Trump, when he told supporters to march on Congress and overturn his election defeat, resulting in the deadly Capitol riot of 6 January. “Speaker Pelosi,” she tweeted. “You impeached President Trump after you said he incited violence by saying ‘march peacefully’ to the Capitol. So I can expect a yes vote from you on my resolution to expel Maxine Waters for inciting violence, riots, and abusing power threatening a jury, right?” Trump did tell supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”. He also said: “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country any more.” In February, Greene lost committee assignments over conspiracy-laden remarks. At the weekend, she dropped plans to start an “America First Caucus” based on “Anglo-Saxon political traditions”. Some Democrats want to expel Greene from Congress. That too is unlikely to succeed. The Associated Press contributed reporting

  • George Floyd news: Jury retires in Chauvin trial as judge says Maxine Waters could overturn verdict

    Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse

  • Bayern Munich 'disapprove' of Flick's announcement on quitting post

    Bayern Munich's management on Sunday voiced disapproval at coach Hansi Flick for disclosing that he is seeking to quit his contract by the end of the season -- well before it expires in 2023.

  • China’s Yuan Adds Renewed Momentum to Global Reflation Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan is overvalued, and that could end up stoking global inflation.The yuan ranks as the most overvalued among 32 major currencies in real effective exchange rate terms, an analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. indexes show. As Chinese exports are ubiquitous across a range of goods, the strength could translate into quicker inflation globally, adding to investor expectations for tighter central bank policies.The potential impact from the Chinese currency’s inflation-adjusted strength is a reflection of the nation’s quicker economic recovery from the pandemic, and its importance as the factory of the world. Since July, the yuan has advanced more than 5% against a basket of major trading partners, which includes the euro and the yen.“China could start to lead global inflation higher,” said Kota Hirayama, senior emerging-market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. in Tokyo. “Reflation is likely to accelerate” with increasing upward pressures on bond yields, he said.The yuan’s real effective exchange rate is about 2.8 standard deviations higher than its five-year average, according to an analysis based on JPMorgan’s indexes. The differential is the widest among 32 major currencies measured.Even though the Chinese currency has also suffered from recent dollar strength, it has held up better than almost every other Asian peer -- a sign of how investors view the economies of China and the U.S. as the twin engines of global growth. And while concerns about the pace of a U.S. recovery is transmitted globally through Treasury yields, China’s impact would come from its exports of goods from electronics, appliances, and clothing to medical and chemical products.Of course, strength in the yuan may also dent Chinese shipments. Exports had surged 30.6% in March from a year ago, though that was lower than the 38% expected in a median forecast of economists.There are already signs that price pressures are building in China, with its producer-price index rising at the fastest pace since 2018 last month. The U.S. -- the Asian nation’s biggest export market -- also recorded the biggest advance in the cost of living in almost three years.To be sure, modeling by the Institute of International Finance indicates the yuan is undervalued by 12.8%, according to its latest assessment published in March. The report also shows that the dollar has become increasingly overvalued. JPMorgan’s index of the yuan’s real effective exchange has climbed almost 8% from a June low to hover near an all-time high. The elevated rate is due to the stronger nominal yuan and a faster pace of increase in China’s cost of living compared with other countries, according to Dariusz Kowalczyk, chief China economist at Credit Agricole CIB.“The elevated REER is a challenge for some exporters, but for most it is acceptable given China’s relatively fast productivity gains,” said Kowalczyk. “Productivity gains have by far exceeded real appreciation over the long run, and also in recent years, hence exports are so strong, and should remain so.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia reverses decision to withhold medals from veterans

    Australia’s government on Monday reversed a decision to strip soldiers of unit citations due to war crime allegations in Afghanistan and announced an inquiry into suicides among veterans and serving members of the military. Australian Defense Chief Angus Campbell had decided to take citations from more than 3,000 special forces troops after a military report released in November found evidence that Australian soldiers unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians. “We shouldn’t be punishing the 99% for the sins of 1%,” Dutton told Sydney Radio 2GB.

  • Feds weighing how to respond after verdict in Chauvin trial

    The Biden administration is privately weighing how to handle the upcoming verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, including considering whether President Joe Biden should address the nation and dispatching specially trained community facilitators from the Justice Department, aides and officials told The Associated Press. Closing arguments began Monday in Chauvin’s trial with a prosecutor telling jurors that the officer “had to know” he was squeezing the life out of George Floyd as he cried over and over that he couldn’t breathe and finally fell silent. The plans for possible presidential remarks are still fluid, with the timing, venue and nature of the remarks still being considered, in part depending on the timing of the verdict, according to two White House aides who were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

  • India placed on UK's travel 'red list' after Boris Johnson cancels official visit

    India has been added to the UK’s red list for international travel after Boris cancelled his trip to the country amid concerns over a spike in coronavirus cases and a new variant. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs that the government had made the 'difficult' decision to place the country in the highest level of restrictions because of fears about the new "double mutant" Indian strain. It means that from 4am on Friday, April 23 any Britons or British residents coming from or through India will have to quarantine in Government approved hotels for 11 days at a cost of £1,750. International visitors who have departed from or travelled through India in the previous 10 days will be refused entry into the UK. Mr Hancock told MPs: "We’ve now detected 103 cases of this variant, of which the vast majority have links to international travel and have been picked up by our testing at the border. ‘After studying the data, and on a precautionary basis, we’ve made the difficult but vital decision to add India to the red list.’ His announcement came just hours after the Prime Minister cancelled his visit to New Delhi next week as the coronavirus crisis sweeping across India continues to worsen. Just days after scaling back the trip to India, Downing Street confirmed that the plans would now be scrapped altogether, with Mr Johnson instead due to speak to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi virtually on Monday. Speaking after the announcement, Mr Johnson said that while it was “frustrating” it was “only sensible to postpone” due to the state of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. “Countries around the world including our own have been through this. I think everybody's got a massive amount of sympathy with India, what they're going through,” he told reporters on a visit to Gloucestershire. "And I just want to stress that this is, we're going to be going back, the relationship between the UK and India is of huge importance, and I'll be talking to Narendra Modi on Monday, we'll be trying to do as much as we can, virtually. "Of course it will be frustrating, but we'll try and replicate as much as we can remotely, and then look forward to doing it in person as and when circumstances allow, and hopefully before the Cop summit in November and hopefully we'll get Narendra Modi over for the G7 in June." It comes on the back of mounting calls for the Prime Minister to cancel the trip, with a growing number of scientists also questioning why India has been kept off the travel “red list”, despite case rates now reaching more than 260,000 a day.

  • More spring, less cleaning: Walmart slashed the price of this top-rated robot vacuum to just $99!

    With more than 1,100 customer ratings, this clean machine is as good as it gets—and it's 45 percent off.

  • All 50 states open vaccine eligibility to residents over 16

    Adults over the age of 16 are now able to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., with the CDC reporting that more than half of Americans have received at least one dose so far.

  • Brazil's economy at crunch time for recovery, inflation adds to risks: Reuters poll

    Brazil's economic recovery is at crunch time for meeting lofty quarterly growth expectations just as a sudden inflation spike adds to worries about the coronavirus pandemic's devastation and unconvincing budget plans, a Reuters poll showed. Part of the recovery is due to President Jair Bolsonaro's opposition to lockdowns, a decision many blame for why Brazil has become the world's epicenter of the pandemic, with a healthcare system on the verge of collapse.

  • Biden's blinking red lights: Taiwan, Ukraine and Iran

    Russia is menacing Ukraine’s borders, China is sending increasingly ominous signals over Taiwan and Iran is accelerating its uranium enrichment to unprecedented levels.The big picture: Ukraine, Taiwan and Iran’s nuclear program always loomed large on the menu of potential crises President Biden could face. But over the last several days, the lights have been blinking red on all three fronts all at once.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Within 24 hours beginning last Sunday, an explosion rocked Iran’s underground nuclear site at Natanz, 25 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense zone, and Ukraine announced that the number of Russian troops massing in Crimea and on its eastern border had risen to 80,000.Russia has now assembled enough troops for a “limited military incursion,” CIA director Bill Burns warned Wednesday. Moscow has avoided such overt intervention in Eastern Ukraine since the war there began in 2014, but could strike now in an attempt to push further into Ukrainian territory or secure a source of much-needed water for occupied Crimea.After a flurry of phone calls from Washington to Kyiv to signal support for Ukraine, Biden called Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and proposed a summit to discuss Ukraine and other issues. The state of play: U.S. European Command commander Gen. Tod Wolters said Thursday that there was a “low to medium” risk of a Russian invasion in the next few weeks.The threat of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is less urgent, but carries a far greater risk of plunging the U.S. into a direct military confrontation.Beijing has repeatedly threatened to take control of the self-governing island by force. Biden, meanwhile, has continued the longstanding policy of “strategic ambiguity,” with the U.S. signaling that it’s prepared to defend Taiwan without explicitly pledging to do so.After Monday’s air incursion, the largest to date, Biden dispatched three former senior U.S. officials to Taiwan, a move Beijing described as “playing with fire.” China reacts furiously to any gesture that treats Taiwan — a flourishing democracy and global tech hub — as an independent country.The state of play: Admiral Philip Davidson, the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, has said there’s a real and rising risk that China will invade in the next several years, but that the more worrying short-term scenario is an “accident or a miscalculation” that leads to escalation.After the apparent act of Israeli sabotage at Natanz, Iran announced it would begin enriching uranium to 60%, approaching the levels required for a nuclear weapon.Both the attack and the Iranian response have threatened to derail the negotiations aimed at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal.The state of play: The talks resumed on Thursday in Vienna, but back in Tehran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei implied that Iran might soon walk away from the table. If the talks falter and Iran continues to accelerate its enrichment, further flash points are likely.What to watch: Just about all that’s missing from this cocktail of crises is another North Korean missile test. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Judge resigns after repeatedly using n-word

    Natalie T. Chase is stepping down from the bench after being found to have ‘undermined confidence in the impartiality of the judiciary’ in a number of incidents

  • Asian American CNN producer zip-tied by Minnesota police and asked if she can speak English, lawyer says

    Carolyn Sung spent more than two hours in jail before her lawyers were able to get her released