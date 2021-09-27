U.S. State Department spokesman Price says he has tested positive for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks on the situation in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after experiencing symptoms and is isolating for 10 days.

Price had been in close contact last week with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his meetings at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"After experiencing symptoms for the first time this morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 shortly thereafter, & will now quarantine for the next 10 days," Price said in a Twitter post.

"I'm feeling under the weather but am grateful for the protection from severe illness offered by safe and effective vaccines," he added.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Chizu Nomiyama)

