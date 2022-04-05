U.S. State Dept approves potential sale of air defense support to Taiwan -Pentagon

FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of the Pentagon is seen in Washington
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale to Taiwan of equipment, training and other items to support the Patriot Air Defense System in a deal valued at up to $95 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The package would include training, planning, fielding, deployment, operation, maintenance and sustainment of the Patriot Air Defense System and associated equipment, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The Pentagon said Raytheon was the prime contractor for the possible sale.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Recommended Stories

  • Activists seek to secure Japanese immigrants’ ‘sacred’ land

    The words “Jesus Lives” are emblazoned across a dilapidated unoccupied structure on the busy intersection of Warner Avenue and Nichols Lane in this Orange County city south of Los Angeles. This is the historic Wintersburg Japanese Presbyterian Church that sits on a 4.5-acre landscape that, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, is among the only surviving Japanese American properties acquired before California enacted the Alien Land Law in 1913 that barred Asian immigrants from owning land. RNS is solely responsible for this story.

  • Kuwait's government resigns as political crisis intensifies

    Kuwait's government resigned on Tuesday, just months after its formation, opening up new uncertainty as the tiny country grapples with a worsening political crisis that has blocked critical economic and social reforms. Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah submitted the cabinet's resignation to the crown prince, state-run KUNA news agency reported, ahead of a no-confidence vote in Parliament later this week that sought to remove him from office. It marks Kuwait's third collective government resignation in the past year and a half.

  • Brothers Osborne Win First-Ever Grammy 1 Year After T.J. Osborne Comes Out As Gay

    "I’m here with a man that I love and who loves me back,” an emotional T.J. said in accepting the country music award. “I don’t know what I did to be so lucky.”

  • Huawei pays out $9.65 billion in dividends to current and retired staff

    Huawei Technologies paid out dividends totalling 61.404 billion yuan ($9.65 billion) to current and retired workers in its employee shareholder scheme, according to a filing with the Shanghai Clearing House. It comes as U.S. sanctions continue to weigh heavily on Huawei's business, with full-year revenue tumbling 29% last year to 636.8 billion yuan. The United States imposed a series of trade restrictions on Huawei throughout 2019 and 2020, citing national security concerns, which Huawei denies.

  • Opinion | War Crimes Charges Could Help Putin, Not Hurt Him

    Allegations of atrocities in formerly Russian-held towns could feed the narrative that helps keep Putin in power.

  • Japan's top envoy brings back 20 Ukrainians from Poland

    Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi returned from Poland on Tuesday with 20 Ukrainians displaced by Russia's ongoing war on their country as Tokyo seeks to play a greater role in international support for Ukraine. During three days in Poland, Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials, international humanitarian organizations and civil groups to assess how Japan can provide support.

  • Baltimore's top prosecutor granted delay in criminal trial

    A judge on Tuesday granted a request by Baltimore’s top prosecutor to postpone her trial on federal criminal charges stemming from her purchase of two Florida vacation homes, court documents show. State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was scheduled to go to trial next month on charges of making false statements on financial documents to withdraw money from her retirement savings and purchase the houses. U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby granted the request Tuesday and rescheduled the trial for Sept. 19.

  • Third arrest made after Sacramento shooting that left 6 dead, 12 wounded

    Police have arrested three suspects in the investigation of this week's mass shooting in Sacramento that left six dead and a dozen more wounded, officials said

  • Russia repeats history with its war crimes in Ukraine

    Russia repeats history with its war crimes in Ukraine

  • Zelenskiy says Russian 'war crimes' in Ukraine make negotiations harder

    BUCHA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday it had become harder for his country to negotiate with Russia since Kyiv became aware of the scale of atrocities carried out by Russian troops in Ukraine. Zelenskiy spoke on national television from the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, where tied bodies shot at close range, a mass grave and other signs of executions have been found in territory retaken from Russian troops. Moscow has denied any accusations related to the killing of civilians in Bucha.

  • Russia to resume flights with 52 'friendly' countries, PM says

    Russia plans to resume flights to and from Argentina, South Africa and other "friendly countries", Mishustin said, meaning those that have not joined the latest wave of Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation" to demilitarise its neighbour. Russia imposed broad travel restrictions at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, many of which remain in force, but has gradually expanded the list of countries deemed safe for air travel. Other countries with which Russia will resume flights after April 9 include Algeria, China, Lebanon, Peru and Pakistan, Russia's coronavirus task force said.

  • NATO says Russia regrouping to try to take Ukraine's Donbas

    Russia is likely to launch a new offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in the next few weeks, NATO Secretary-General Jensen Stolen said on Tuesday, adding that allies had time to help prepare the Ukrainian military. Speaking a day before NATO foreign ministers gather in Brussels to discuss more financial, military and humanitarian support for Ukraine, Stoltenberg said Russia was planning a "very concentrated" offensive.

  • Sen. Josh Hawley Washes His Hands Of The 'Pro-Pedophile' Smears He Ignited

    The Missouri Republican does not use the same language as the more zealous members of his party — but he doesn’t like to contradict them, either.

  • Stimulus Update: Here's Who Can Expect to Receive the Proposed $100 Monthly Gas Stimulus Payment

    For others, record-high gas prices make it difficult to get to work and run everyday errands. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 -- introduced in Congress by Reps. Mike Thompson, John Larson, and Lauren Underwood -- would put $100 into Americans' bank accounts every time the national average price for a gallon of gas goes over $4. If the bill makes its way through Congress and the Senate, the gas stimulus payment will go to individuals earning $75,000 or less per year and joint filers earning $150,000 or less.

  • Anonymous takes revenge on Putin’s brutal Ukraine invasion by leaking personal data of 120,000 Russian soldiers

    In its continued efforts to fight back against Russia, the collective announced on Twitter that they had leaked Russian soldiers’ personal information.

  • Russia’s Latest Atrocity Unleashed Nitric Acid Cloud That Could Blind Ukrainians

    via Facebook Russian forces on Tuesday reportedly struck a tank of nitric acid in Ukraine’s Luhansk region, sparking panicked warnings for residents to protect their faces and remain indoors.Serhiy Gaidai, the head of the Luhansk regional administration, issued a video address warning residents the toxic fumes can cause “severe damage.”“Prepare protective face masks soaked in soda solution. When applied locally to the eyes, nitric acid causes severe damage with extensive necrosis of the cornea a

  • With divisive Supreme Court rulings coming, Barrett says: ‘Read the opinion’

    She said that judges are not deciding cases to impose a “policy result."

  • Former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko posted graphic footage of dead, bound bodies in Bucha and accused Putin of 'genocide'

    "This is genocide of the Ukrainian population," Klitschko said in the video in Bucha, where officials say about 300 people were buried in mass graves.

  • Senate panel tied 11-11 on Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination, forcing an extra vote on her way to being confirmed to the Supreme Court

    The committee voted along party lines for Jackson's nomination, highlighting the partisan nature of the Supreme Court confirmation process.

  • Head of MI6 says mass executions in Bucha, Ukraine, were part of Putin's invasion plan

    Richard Moore suggested that the mass killings and other atrocities alleged by Ukraine during the occupation were part of Putin's strategy.