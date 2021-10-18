U.S. State Dept watchdog launches probes into end of Afghanistan operations -Politico

FILE PHOTO: Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles Airport in Virginia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) -A U.S. State Department watchdog is launching a series of investigations into the chaotic end of the Biden administration's diplomatic operations in Afghanistan, including the emergency evacuation of the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Politico reported on Monday.

Politico said its report https://www.politico.com/news/2021/10/18/state-ig-investigations-afghanistan-operations-516207 was based on State Department and congressional officials and documents.

In addition to the embassy evacuation, the agency's acting inspector general will also look into the State Department's Special Immigrant Visa Program, the processing of Afghans for admission as refugees, and their resettlement in the United States, the news website said.

The acting inspector general, Diana Shaw, notified Congress of the move on Monday. In a letter to lawmakers, Shaw said her office was launching "several oversight projects" related to the end of the U.S. military and diplomatic missions in Afghanistan, Politico said.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) for the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Politico quoted an OIG spokesperson as saying the inquiries will be reviews and not investigations. The spokesperson confirmed the office had notified the relevant congressional committees of the reviews.

In mid-August, the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed as the Taliban swept through the country at lightning speed and marched into the capital, Kabul, unopposed. The United States was then left seeking the militant group's cooperation in the chaotic U.S. evacuation from Kabul.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in BengaluruEditing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mel Brooks plans sequel to 'History of the World, Part 1'

    Forty years after the release of his beloved “History of the World, Part I,” Mel Brooks has a sequel in the works. The 95-year-old show business giant has a deal with Hulu for an 8-part sequel, titled, of course, “History of the World, Part II." Brooks is among the executive producers and writers, along with Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen and Kevin Salter.

  • Russian regions introduce QR codes for entry to public venues as COVID-19 cases hit record

    Many Russian regions on Monday announced plans to keep cafes, museums and other public venues open only to those who have recently recovered from COVID-19, have proof of inoculation with a Russian vaccine or a negative coronavirus test, as new cases in the country hit a record. The round of unpopular measures that limits freedoms in Russia comes as the number of daily COVID-19 infections reached an all-time high of 34,325 despite the state-driven vaccination programme. St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city of around 5 million people, said on Monday only people with a QR code showing they meet the criteria will be allowed to visit cafes or restaurants from Dec. 1, joining many other regions that have imposed similar restrictions.

  • U.S. SEC praises equity market structure, absolves short sellers in GameStop report

    The U.S. markets functioned well during January's GameStop volatility, while short selling was not the main cause of the unprecedented rise in the 'meme stock,' according to a long-awaited Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) report. The report published on Monday provides a post-mortem into how amateur traders using commission-free retail brokerages drove shares in GameStop and other popular meme stocks to extreme highs, squeezing hedge funds that had bet against them. Despite the extraordinary series of events, the SEC concluded that the basic plumbing of the market remained "sound," an SEC official said.

  • Oregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National Guard

    On the same day last week that a southern Oregon county declared a state of emergency amid a sharp increase in illegal cannabis farms, police raided a site that had about two tons of processed marijuana and 17,500 pot plants. The raid illustrates that the proliferation of industrial-scale marijuana farms has gotten so bad and so brazen that Jackson County Commissioners asked Gov. Kate Brown to send in the Oregon National Guard “to assist, as able, in the enforcement of laws related to the production of cannabis.” During last Wednesday's raid in Medford, Oregon, police found a vast outdoor growing operation, plus harvested plants hanging upside down on drying racks and 3,900 pounds (1,800 kilograms) of resinous buds stashed in huge bags and in stacks of plastic storage containers.

  • U.S. will not join Russia's Afghanistan talks this week -State Dept

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will not join international talks on Afghanistan organized by Russia this week due to logistical reasons, but is open to participating in the future, the State Department said on Monday. Moscow is hosting talks on Wednesday with officials from the Taliban, China and Pakistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special representative was quoted as saying last week.

  • Carmakers shift up a gear in race to go electric

    With electric car sales soaring and regulations increasingly favouring zero-emission vehicles, a flurry of announcements on Monday showed how the global auto industry has kicked into a higher gear as it races to speed past the fossil-fuel car era. As part of its own 30 billion euro ($34.7 billion) electrification plan Stellantis - born out of a merger of PSA and Fiat Chrysler earlier this year - said it had entered a preliminary agreement with battery maker LG Energy Solution to produce battery cells and modules for North America, where the world's No. 4 automaker expects more than 40% of its U.S. sales will be electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. That follows a recent announcement that Daimler AG will take a 33% stake in battery cell manufacturer Automotive Cells Company (ACC), founded in 2020 by Stellantis and TotalEnergies in 2020.

  • Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy says he won't vote for Trump in 2024 because 'elections are about winning'

    Trump is the first Republican president "to lose the House, the Senate and the presidency in four years," the Louisiana lawmaker told Axios.

  • Ted Cruz blasted Australia’s COVID rules. A top Australian official didn’t hold back

    “Nearly 70,000 Texans have tragically died from COVID,” the Australian official said. “There have been zero deaths in the Territory.”

  • Trump Dodges Questions in Marathon Deposition Over Protest Violence, Lawyer Claims

    David Dee Delgado/GettyDonald Trump testified under oath for about four-and-a-half hours on Monday over his role in a 2015 incident where protesters allege they were assaulted by his security team outside Trump Tower.The deposition took place at Trump Tower, from 10 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m., according to the activists’ lawyer, Benjamin Dictor, who claimed that there were a handful of questions Trump declined to answer. The attorney added that he planned to ask the judge in a civil suit stemming f

  • Ex-Spy Behind Salacious Trump Dossier Has Damning Theory About Alleged Pee Tape

    Christopher Steele says he thinks the infamous golden showers tape is real -- and shared why he believes Russia hasn't released it.

  • GOP-led Texas House approves new district maps that favor Republicans even more and strip away seats in Hispanic and Black areas

    Democrats have repeatedly objected to the proposed districts, drawn by the Texas Senate, that would strip away seats in Hispanic and Black areas.

  • Trump questioned under oath in lawsuit over alleged Trump Tower assault

    (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump testified under oath on Monday as part of a civil lawsuit brought by protesters who allege they were assaulted by his security guards in New York in 2015, a lawyer for the protesters told a news conference. Trump sat for a videotaped deposition on Monday morning at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, said Benjamin Dictor, a lawyer who sought Trump's testimony in the long-running dispute. "The president was exactly how you would expect him to be, he answered questions the way you would expect Mr. Trump to answer questions, and conducted himself in a manner that you would expect Mr. Trump to conduct himself," Dictor said, according to CNN.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Steven Bannon debate 'national divorce' between Democrat and Republican states

    Steve Bannon told Marjorie Taylor Greene he "vehemently" opposed the idea of a "national divorce," after the congresswoman posted a Twitter poll.

  • White House defends Bidens' maskless date night

    The White House tried to downplay photos of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden maskless in an upscale Washington, D.C., restaurant, contravening the capital's indoor mandate.

  • Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says Thursday violence dangerous and critical

    The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah said on Monday that Thursday's Beirut violence was a dangerous and important event and marked a new phase in dealing with internal politics. In his first remarks since the bloodshed that marked the worst street violence in over a decade, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah lashed out at the Christian Lebanese Forces party and its head Samir Geagea, repeating accusations that they were responsible for the killing of the seven Shi'ites who died that day. The Lebanese Forces party, which has close ties to Saudi Arabia, has denied the accusation.

  • Opinion | Trump Can’t Keep His Jan. 6 Documents Secret. And Biden Can Help.

    Trump is already trying to tangle the probe up in the courts. He doesn’t have to succeed.

  • Biden Caught on Video Violating D.C. Mask Mandate at Upscale Restaurant

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were seen violating Washington, D.C.’s indoor mask mandate at an upscale Georgetown restaurant on Saturday.

  • Christopher Steele said the infamous Trump pee tape 'probably exists' but Russia hasn't needed to release it yet

    Christopher Steele, who wrote a heavily disputed dossier on Donald Trump, says one of the document's most controversial allegations is probably true.

  • "It's usually noticeable": GOP senator calls for senility test for aging leaders

    Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), a physician, told me during an "Axios on HBO" interview that he favors cognition tests for aging leaders of all three branches of government. Why it matters: Wisdom comes with age. But science also shows that we lose something. And much of the world is now run by old people — including President Biden, 78 ... Speaker Pelosi, 81 ... Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, 70 ... and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 79.Stay on top of the latest market trends and eco

  • Capitol attack panel’s message to Steve Bannon: we won’t forget about you

    Republican Adam Kinzinger says pursuit of a criminal contempt referral was ‘the first shot over the bow’ for Trump allies Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, has declined to appear before the committee, or respond to the subpoena demanding documents and testimony, claiming executive privilege. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the special committee investigating the deadly 6 January US Capitol attack, said on Sunday the pursuit of a criminal co