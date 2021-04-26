U.S. states, cities await guidelines on spending stimulus

FILE PHOTO: A family's stimulus check from the U.S. Treasury for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid arrived in the mail in Milton
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Karen Pierog
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. states and local governments are raring to tap billions of dollars coming their way in new federal stimulus funding, but are anxiously awaiting guidance to determine whether items on their wish lists are allowed.

U.S. Treasury Department guidance is also expected to clarify states' ability to cut taxes and may address using stimulus money to pay off debt.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden in March, allocates $350 billion for states, municipalities, counties, tribes, and territories to help repair their coronavirus-damaged budgets and economies. The federal government has a tight deadline to start distributing the money.

"The clock is certainly ticking. They have to get the money out the door by May 10," said Mark Ritacco, government affairs director at the National Association of Counties.

Unlike the $150 billion governments received under last year's federal CARES Act, which was limited to pandemic-related spending, the new money can be used to replace revenue lost due to the pandemic, provide "premium pay" for essential workers, and to invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, according to the U.S. Treasury.

Governments have "tons and tons of questions" about eligible uses for the money including financing other capital improvements that were deferred due to the pandemic and parking stimulus funds in interest bearing accounts, according to Emily Swenson Brock, director of the Government Finance Officers Association’s Federal Liaison Center.

"There's just this wide berth of interpretation in the (legislative text) and that's why we're a little anxious to see if the Treasury guidance makes limitations or if it allows for greater opportunity," she said.

Brock added that several state legislatures are talking about using stimulus money to pay off outstanding debt, a move not addressed in the act.

New Jersey has identified bonds that could be retired in the next few years if the state "is afforded greater flexibility," according to Jennifer Sciortino, spokeswoman for the state treasurer's office.

"At this point, it is entirely unknown if the federal government will permit us to use funds to pay off existing debts," she said.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker wants to use stimulus dollars to take out the remainder of the $3.2 billion his state borrowed last year through the U.S. Federal Reserve's Municipal Liquidity Facility to ease a cash crunch.

The act does not allow the money to be used for pensions or to subsidize new state tax cuts.

The latter prohibition sparked five lawsuits against the Biden administration by Republican attorneys general in several states. Ohio filed the first case on March 17, contending "Congress lacks constitutional authority to limit states' taxing power in this manner."

With the case still pending, the Ohio House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a 2% income tax cut totaling about $380 million over two years.

Bills have been introduced in 16 other states as of April 6 to cut personal or corporate income taxes, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said nothing in the act prevents tax cuts and that further guidance would be forthcoming.

(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Man charged with infecting 22 people with Covid after going to gym and work with symptoms

    He told colleagues ‘I’m going to give you all the coronavirus’, police say

  • EU sues AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission said on Monday it had launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries. AstraZeneca said in response that the legal action by the EU was without merit and pledged to defend itself strongly in court. Under the contract, the Anglo-Swedish company had committed to making its "best reasonable efforts" to deliver 180 million vaccine doses to the EU in the second quarter of this year, for a total of 300 million in the period from December to June.

  • M&G Investments Sees Compelling Investment Opportunities in Asian Stocks

    Apr.26 -- Vikas Pershad, fund manager at M&G Investments, says there are still plenty of compelling investment opportunities in Asian equities for long-term investors. He speaks with David Ingles and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • The EU is suing AstraZeneca over delayed delivery of its vaccine

    AstraZeneca has delivered far fewer vaccine doses than promised to the EU. All of the bloc's member states are involved in the lawsuit.

  • Woman shot, killed after street racers shut down Dallas intersection, police say

    The shooting occurred Sunday night near a Dallas intersection

  • Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan launches Senate campaign

    Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) announced Monday that he's officially running for U.S. Senate in Ohio, becoming the first Democrat to join the race to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman.Why it matters: Ryan, a former 2020 presidential candidate, will bring strong name recognition and blue-collar roots to a high-profile race in Ohio, a state that has been trending Republican in recent years.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Former President Trump won Ohio by about eight points in 2016 and 2020, but the state is still represented by one Democratic senator — Sherrod Brown.Four Republicans have joined the race thus far: former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken, and businessmen Mike Gibbons and Bernie Moreno. Venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance has also told associates he plans to run.Watch:I'm running for U.S. Senate to fight like hell to cut workers in on the deal. pic.twitter.com/O1hkLdS1up— Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) April 26, 2021 More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Man Trying to Escape Raid on Superspreader Party Was Impaled by a Spear

    Pedro VilelaA man in Brazil was trapped by a metal spear through his arm as he tried to escape a military police crackdown on a massive country house party where 300 people had gathered in violation of COVID-19 restriction mandates.On Saturday night, authorities received complaints about two ongoing farmhouse parties in the Tocantins capital city of Palmas—one attended by 300 people and another by at least 1,200, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo.When police raided one of the parties, one male party-goer bolted toward the farmhouse’s steel gates, and—in an apparent effort to evade arrest—tried to climb over it. Instead, he ended up impaling himself after one of the gate’s top rods lodged right through his arm.Photos of the man in question show him shirtless, dangling over the gate with the spear poking out of his arm. Firefighters who arrived on the scene worked together to saw the rod off of the gate, and the man was escorted to the hospital to have it surgically removed.Clandestine mega-parties have been taking place all across Brazil, which is now one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 epicenters in the world.Even as an aggressive new Brazilian variant ravages Latin America, an alarming number of babies in the country are dying after contracting the virus, and patients are tied down and ventilated without sedatives in jam-packed hospitals—local news outlets continue to report on massive superspreader events across the country on an almost daily basis.Brazilian soccer star Gabriel Barbosa was detained last month after being caught at an illegal luxury casino event in Sao Paulo with 200 attendees. Weeks later, a 300-person pool party was shut down by police in Taquara, Jacarepaguá. On Sunday, police were called to two packed nightclubs where hundreds more had gathered in violation of pandemic measures.The property owner and host of the Saturday event in Palmas were arrested and charged “for failure to comply with a decree on the prevention of COVID-19,” according to Globo.Photos from the event show rows of dozens of young people sitting poolside on the ground, food and drink bottles scattered around, and police hovering over them. Some party-goers appear to be shielding their faces away from the shot of the camera. None are wearing masks.Comments on the original Globo report first detailing the impalement incident offered some colorful insights on the public’s reaction to Brazil’s relentless superspreader parties and the people who attend them.“Well done,” one commentator wrote in Portuguese.“Register his social security number and cut all types of welfare for 5 years,” another reader suggested, referring to the man who was injured. “Punish him with 30 days of hospital cleaning services and cut 30 days of salary. The retained salary should be donated to a charity. I think it would solve things a bit.”“They’re playing with their lives and the lives of their relatives,” a third person remarked. “So they should face the consequences.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Thailand starts stricter COVID-19 shutdown, but experts say not enough

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand's government slapped restrictions on travel from India on Monday over concerns of imported coronavirus cases and closed more venues in Bangkok, even as it came under fire for not doing enough to contain a spike in infections. The government has ordered parks, gyms, cinemas and day-care centres in its capital, the epicentre of the latest wave of infections, to shut from April 26 until May 9. But unlike last year, malls and restaurants have been allowed to operate with earlier closing times, fuelling concerns this could quickly lead to more infection clusters and prompting calls for the resignation of the country's health minister.

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • Biden’s approval rating is 10 points higher than his predecessor’s was after 100 days

    Obama never reached disapproval level with Republicans in his first three years as president that Biden is now facing only three months into his first term

  • Biden news – live: President may meet Putin in June as Trump hosts Lauren Boebert’s family at Mar-a-Lago

    Follow the latest in US politics as Joe Biden could meet with Vladimir Putin as early as June

  • Packed parks, lurking virus? Worries mount as Italy reopens

    Italy’s gradual reopening on Monday after six months of rotating virus lockdowns is satisfying no one: Too cautious for some, too hasty for others. Allowing outdoor dining comes too little, too late for Italy's restaurant owners, whose survival is threatened by more than a year of on-again, off-again closures. The country's continued 10 p.m. curfew puts a damper on theater reopenings, and is seen as bad public relations for Italy's key tourism industry, which hopes the second summer of the pandemic can finally see the return of overseas visitors.

  • Rick Scott says he gave Trump a ‘Champion of Freedom Award’ because he ‘worked hard’

    Florida senator gave ex-president mocked award at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month

  • ‘Vaccine apartheid’: US under fire for sitting on stockpile while developing nations face deadly shortage

    One billion vaccine shots now given worldwide but 75 per cent have gone to ten countries

  • George Floyd’s killing not a hate crime because it was systemic not ‘explicit’ racism, says official

    Keith Ellison says there is no evidence Derek Chauvin factored in race

  • Facebook and Google 'failed to remove scam adverts'

    A Which? investigation indicates fraudulent content was left online even after it had been reported.

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • Covid-19: Peru's ex-leader accused of jumping vaccine queue tests positive

    Martín Vizcarra was banned from public office for allegedly getting vaccinated before his turn.

  • NASCAR results: Brad Keselowski wins overtime race at Talladega

    Brad Keselowski won NASCAR’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday. William Byron finished in second.