U.S. Steel CEO Sees Prices Stabilizing After Recent Decline

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Deaux
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • David Burritt
    American businessman

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp.’s boss says those betting on a further drop in steel prices are likely to be disappointed.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Chief Executive Officer David Burritt doesn’t envisage domestic steel prices returning where they were in August, when they hit almost $2,000 per ton -- they’re currently at $1,170 - but he does think the long-term average will be much higher compared with the past decade.

“I don’t know if I see a comeback -- I’m not the best speculator on this stuff,” he said Friday in an interview. “Prices will be maintained at a level where we can have superior performance.”

The steelmaking industry in the U.S. saw one of its most profitable years ever in 2021, but it’s facing questions over the robustness of demand in the face of supply-chain disruption, which has affected consumers.

The CEO of Canadian steelmaker Stelco Holdings Inc. said last week that the North American steel market is a “falling knife,” with demand shrinking as supplies become more plentiful. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets have said U.S. Steel is bumping up against falling prices, while analysts at Wolfe Research said they’ve heard customers are cancelling orders, and that steel industry activity will decline the first quarter.

Burritt cited order backlogs for his more optimistic view, and pointed to pent-up demand from industries like appliances and automobiles, which are prevented from manufacturing at full capacity because of a chip shortage.

His comments come a day after the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker announced a plan to buy back $500 million of its shares. The stock closed 5.1% higher at $19.54 on Friday.

Burritt is working to shift U.S. Steel’s focus from traditional integrated metal production -- a technology that dates back to the days of Andrew Carnegie -- to electric arc furnaces that remelt scrap metal. In recent years the company has idled capacity at its traditional Great Lakes plant in Michigan and a blast furnace at Granite City, Illinois.

The company has said the idled Granite City furnace remains too uncompetitive to justify a restart. The plant garnered national attention a few years ago when then-President Donald Trump credited his tariffs for allowing U.S. Steel to restart a blast furnace there.

“I’m not suggesting that Granite City is going away anytime soon, especially with prices like this, but that’s how we think about it,” Burritt said. “Everybody has to compete.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • United States Steel (X) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    On behalf of U.S. Steel, I'd like to wish everyone a happy and healthy 2022. Joining me on today's call is U.S. Steel president and CEO, Dave Burritt; senior vice president and CFO, Christie Breves; and senior vice president and chief strategy and sustainability officer, Rich Fruehauf.

  • SoftBank COO Leaves After Clashing With Masayoshi Son Over Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. said Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure is leaving the company, putting an end to a tumultuous tenure capped by a clash over compensation with founder Masayoshi Son.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas Stoves Ar

  • Steel Market Cools as Supplies Expand

    Steel production in the U.S. rose by 19% last year from 2020, as surging demand followed Covid-19-related shutdowns of mills and depleted the country’s steel supply.

  • U.S. Steel Expands Stock Buyback; X Stock Rises

    U.S. Steel stock rallied Friday on results and a new buyback, after Nucor earnings also topped quarterly estimates.

  • Ohio Promised $2.1 Billion in Incentives to Lure Chipmaker Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- The state of Ohio and its private economic development group offered Intel Corp. $2.1 billion in incentives to lure the chipmaker to the state, winning a national competition for the employer. Most Read from BloombergStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosWall Street Briefed by Bi

  • 'Celebrity Big Brother' reveals its cast for the new season — with 2 'Real Housewives,' a Kardashian ex, and an Olympic athlete among the new houseguests

    CBS announced the cast of the third season of "Celebrity Big Brother" on Wednesday, ahead of the season premiere on February 2.

  • China Jails Almost 50 Steel Executives for Faking Emissions Data

    (Bloomberg) -- China will jail forty-seven steel company officials for faking air pollution data, in a sign that Beijing’s crackdown on firms that are flouting environmental rules is intensifying.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas Stoves Are as Bad

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • 4 Reasons Americans Are Passing Up the Simplest Way to Claim Social Security

    Claiming Social Security is an important life milestone. Unfortunately, recent data from the Center for Retirement Research shows many Americans are passing up the simplest approach to claiming Social Security benefits and are needlessly complicating their efforts. According to the Center for Retirement Research, the No. 1 reason people don't apply for benefits online is because they aren't aware they have the option to do so.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing $200,000 in this basket of dividend stocks should earn you $12,800 in passive income in 2022.

  • Google bumps up vacation days and parental leaves

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday increased the amount of time employees around the world can take off for vacation or caring for newborns and seriously ill loved ones. Google has long been known as a global trailblazer in workplace benefits. Employees also have grown frustrated during the pandemic about long work hours, without being able to enjoy free meals and other Google office perks.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 89% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    For a long time, several high-growth companies have opted to prioritize market share over profitability. To create wealth, retail investors must learn to separate the wheat from the chaff -- growth companies that create long-term value from those that destroy shareholder value. Shares of mobile gaming and esports platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are currently down by over 89% from their all-time high of $46.30 on February 5, 2021.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • 2 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Electric car stocks are down sharply in 2022, but this pair of electric vehicle makers represents a good value for the next 10 years.

  • Tesla Dragged Down the Market Thursday, but This Large-Cap Loser Fell Twice as Hard

    The stock market had another day of intraday volatility on Thursday, with early gains evaporating for major market benchmarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to finish within spitting distance of the unchanged mark, but the further down the market capitalization spectrum you go, the worse various indexes fared. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were successively worse, and small-cap stocks were down more than 2%.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 63% to Buy Now

    This stock is taking a slightly different approach to your digital existence, and it could pay off big time.

  • Air India: Tata Group takes over loss-making national carrier

    India's iconic national carrier has officially been handed over to its original founders, the Tata Group.

  • Union Pacific to buy 10 Caterpillar battery locomotives

    (Reuters) -Union Pacific Corp plans to buy 10 battery locomotives from Caterpillar Inc, Caterpillar Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield said on Friday, as the rail company moves away from diesel fuel to meet a goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. The announcement was made as customers of the world's largest construction and mining equipment maker are trying to reduce their carbon emissions by relying less on gas and diesel for transportation. Union Pacific later said it will be adding 20 electric battery locomotives to its railroads for more than $100 million.