U.S. Steel Corporation holding emergency testing in Clairton

The United States Steel Corporation will be holding an emergency system test at the U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works on Saturday.

The test at the Clairton Plant will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Employees will practice a simulated evacuation.

Anyone in the area should not be alarmed by sirens, lights, or loudspeakers coming from the plant at that time.

The U.S. Steel Plant said there are five different areas that surround the plant that will be tested. The test is held annually.

