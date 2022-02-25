U.S. steels for Russian cyberwarfare following Ukraine invasion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Margaret Harding McGill
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

The Biden administration and Congress are steeling for cyberwarfare from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and warning businesses to prepare for potential attacks.

Why it matters: Russia's invasion was coupled with cyberattacks on Ukraine. American officials fear cyber-conflict could escalate if Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the U.S. is responsible for retaliation.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: The U.S. created the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in 2018 to protect critical infrastructure from cyber-threats.

  • It will play a key role in this crisis, along with other arms of the Department of Homeland Security.

What they're saying: "If Russia pursues cyberattacks against our companies, our critical infrastructure, we are prepared to respond," President Biden said Thursday.

  • "For months, we've been working closely with the private sector to harden our cyber-defenses, sharpen our ability to respond to Russian cyberattacks as well."

  • “This is a time for Americans to be vigilant, particularly in the cyber domain," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chair of the Homeland Security Committee, said in a joint statement with Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), and Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.).

The intrigue: CISA has been warning the private sector for weeks about potential cyberattacks and has participated in interagency exercises with other parts of the administration to prepare for various scenarios.

  • Possible targets of Russian cyberattacks include grids, pipelines and critical infrastructure that "would not necessarily endanger lives, but cause enough inconvenience to sway public opinion" against U.S. efforts against Russia, Katerina Sedova, research fellow at Georgetown's Center for Security and Emerging Technology, told Axios.

  • "If Russia actually did this, it would be a massive escalation that would very likely result in a U.S. response in kind," Sedova said. "And Russia has a lot to lose right now from our cyber response."

Companies are at various stages of readiness for crisis and damage control, Danielle Jablanksi, OT Cybersecurity Strategist at Nozomi Networks, told Axios.

  • "Some are in a fortress where their shield is ready to go and others are kind of in crisis mode, not knowing what their shield looks like and what it can actually defend against," Jablanski said.

What's happening: CISA director Jen Easterly tweeted Thursday morning that there are "no specific threats to the U.S. at this time," but that all organizations must be prepared for cyberattacks, whether they are directly targeted or not.

Easterly pointed to CISA's "Shields Up" campaign, which urges companies of all sizes to take specific actions to prepare for cyberattacks, including:

  • Reducing the likelihood of a cyber-intrusion by requiring multi-factor authentication, ensuring software is up-to-date and using CISA's free services.

  • Taking steps to detect an intrusion, including focusing on quickly assessing unusual or unexpected network behavior, and taking special care to monitor traffic when working with Ukrainian organizations.

  • Designating a crisis response team in case of attack.

Yes, but: Gerard Stegmaier, a partner in Reed Smith’s privacy and data security practice, told Axios: “It’s too early to tell whether, when and how this program [Shields Up] functions well, and whether it materially contributes to an improved security posture of the company or organization.”

Meanwhile, lawmakers want to fast-track bipartisan bills that would help with cyber-defense, especially in light of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

  • Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) recently introduced legislation requiring all critical infrastructure owners and operators to notify CISA of ransomware payments within 24 hours and of substantial cyberattacks within 72 hours.

  • The goal is to include that package in the upcoming omnibus spending bill. The next deadline for government funding is March 11.

  • A Peters aide told Axios the senator is looking for "any pathway forward to get this important and much needed legislation over the finish line."

Also, the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year included $100 million over five years toward a Cyber Response and Recovery Fund to be managed by CISA.

The bottom line: "We now have a stronger defense" than in the past if the U.S. is attacked, and CISA appears to be well-prepared, Karen Kornbluh, director of the Digital Innovation and Democracy Initiative at the German Marshall Fund, told Axios. But hyper-vigilance is needed.

  • "You can never be cyber-secure, it's always evolving and attackers always have the edge," she said. "The question is, as we get tested more and more, are we continuing to evolve?"

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia imposes more sanctions on Russia, criticises China's response

    Australia imposed more sanctions on Friday against Russia targeting several of its elite citizens and lawmakers, and said it was "unacceptable" that China was easing trade restrictions with Moscow at a time when it invaded Ukraine. "We will work along with our partners for a rolling wave of sanctions and continuing to ratchet up that pressure on Russia," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said during a media conference.

  • In photos: How Russia's attack is unfolding in Ukraine

    As Ukraine mobilizes to fight off Russian forces, Ukrainians are struggling to seek safety and, if able and allowed, rushing to evacuate under martial law.The big picture: The Russian military's large-scale invasion has already killed dozens of civilians in Ukraine and at least 137 Ukrainian soldiers. About 100,000 Ukrainians have fled their homes as of this evening, according to the United Nations.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • Oil prices surge 2% as Russian invasion of Ukraine rings supply alarm bells

    Oil prices soared nearly $2 per barrel in early trade on Friday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to inflame global supply concerns as markets brace for the impact of trade sanctions on major crude exporter Russia. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 climbed $1.89, or 2% to $94.70 a barrel. The attack on Ukraine caused prices to surge to more than $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday, with Brent touching $105, before paring gains by the close of trade.

  • Russia-Ukraine History Puts Putin Invasion in Perspective

    Tension between Russia and Ukraine extends back centuries. Vladimir Putin’s aggression has more recent roots but it is still rooted in geopolitical considerations. Wilson Walker reports. (2-24-22)

  • What is SWIFT? How could kicking Russia out of the banking system impact the country?

    What is SWIFT? Here's what you need to know about why Russia could be kicked out of the banking system.

  • Russia’s attack on Ukraine shakes global markets and the U.S. dollar spikes

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré breaks down how markets around the world are reacting to Russia further invading Ukraine on February 24. From wheat to precious metals, see what commodities will have the biggest impact from the invasion.

  • Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

    The latest:Zelensky: Russian "sabotage groups" have entered Kyiv Congress wants to oust Russia from U.N. Security CouncilUnprecedented sanctions are cold comfort to UkrainiansIn photos: How Russia's attack is unfolding in UkraineRussian invasion of Ukraine throws world into new era of upheavalBiden announces sanctions to "maximize a long-term impact on Russia"Russia seeking to "decapitate" Ukraine's government, Pentagon warnsRussian military forces seize Chernobyl nuclear plantObama and Bush con

  • Trudeau to Ukraine: 'We are standing with you'

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blasted the Russian invasion of Ukraine and spelled out sanctions that are being imposed on Russia in coordination with the United States and other allies. (Feb. 24)

  • Ukraine's president declared martial law after Russia's attack. But what is it?

    The specifics of the law are different from country to country, and it is usually invoked during times of war, rebellion and civil disorder.

  • War refugees from Ukraine have begun arriving in neighboring Poland

    NATO member Poland reportedly has relaxed visa and pandemic rules for Ukrainians fleeing danger following Russia's invasion of their country.

  • Canada ratchets up sanctions against Russia, cancels export permits

    Canada announced more sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting 62 individuals and entities, including members of the elite and major banks, and cancelled all export permits following Russia's attack on Ukraine. "Today, in light of Russia's reckless and dangerous military strike, we are imposing further, severe sanctions," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference. Sanctions will target the Russian Security Council, including the defence minister, the finance Minister, and the justice minister, Trudeau said.

  • Sanctions against Nord Stream 2 move forward

    Officials at the U.S. State Department say sanctions against Nord Stream 2 for military moves into eastern Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin are just the beginning of a response by the United States. (Feb. 23)

  • US troops in Europe move to help NATO allies

    Matt Gutman is in Arlamow, Poland, reporting on American military troops helping European allies provide protection amid Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

  • 3 ex-Minneapolis cops convicted of rights violations in George Floyd killing

    Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, as a federal jury rejected their arguments that inexperience, improper training or the distraction of shouting bystanders excused them from failing to prevent Floyd’s killing.

  • Ukraine lawmakers call on NATO to impose no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying the bloc is reaping the consequences of ignoring Putin's threats for years

    Russia attacked Ukraine early Thursday morning, apparently disregarding Western sanctions. Missile strikes and blasts were heard across the country.

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    * Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault by land, sea and air. An adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office said Russian forces had captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. * Ukraine's Health Minister Oleh Lyashko said 57 people had been killed and 169 wounded on Thursday.

  • Chernobyl no-go zone targeted as Russia invades Ukraine

    It was among the most worrying developments on an already shocking day, as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday: warfare at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, where radioactivity is still leaking from history’s worst nuclear disaster 36 years ago. Russian forces took control over the site after a fierce battle with Ukrainian national guards protecting the decommissioned plant, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told The Associated Press. The condition of the plant’s facilities, a confinement shelter and a repository for nuclear waste is unknown, he said.

  • UK expands eligibility for Hong Kong visa offer

    Britain on Thursday expanded the criteria for its visa programme for people in former colony Hong Kong to allow adult children of eligible residents to apply independent of their parents. In response to new security laws introduced in Hong Kong, Britain last year opened a new visa programme allowing almost three million people to apply for a five-year British visa and eventually offering them a route to citizenship. The scheme is open to those with British National (Overseas) status and their dependents.

  • Alyse 6 p.m. Ukraine

    Alyse 6 p.m. Ukraine

  • Ukrainian President Zelensky delivers impassioned address, telling Russia: "You will see our faces, not our backs"

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an impassioned address on Wednesday night that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered an invasion of his country but that if Russia attacks, "you will see our faces, not our backs."The latest: Hours after the speech, Putin invaded Ukraine — including attacking the capital, Kyiv — in an overnight barrage that was swift, broad and ruthless.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeUkraine