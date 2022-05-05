U.S. Stock, Bond Slump Piles Pressure on Asia Open: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds in Asia are set to come under renewed pressure Friday on concerns about a dimming economic outlook amid high inflation, rising borrowing costs and China’s Covid lockdowns.

Futures retreated for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong after a more than 3% slide in the S&P 500 index and 5% plunge in the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 gauge. U.S. contracts fluctuated in early Asian trading.

Australian debt fell after a slide in Treasuries that sent the U.S. 10-year yield past 3%. A dollar gauge held gains following a near-1% jump Thursday.

The risk aversion swept away a relief rally in the wake of the Federal Reserve decision Wednesday. The U.S. central bank raised interest rates by the most since 2000 while pushing back against speculation of super-sized increases.

The respite on pared back rate-hike bets was short-lived. Sentiment remains vulnerable to fears of ebbing liquidity, illustrated by sharp losses for speculative assets such as Bitcoin. Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s Covid outbreak are also stoking investor angst.

“Valuations become even more sensitive, very sensitive, when rates are going up and that is what we are experiencing,” Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, said on Bloomberg Television. “It’s just getting exacerbated as we get into the thick of monetary-policy tightening in the U.S.”

In the U.K., the Bank of England lifted borrowing costs to the highest since 2009 while warning of the possibility of double-digit inflation and a prolonged period of stagnation or even recession.

That came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said controlling inflation could cause “some pain.” European Central Bank Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said economic expansion has almost ground to a halt in the euro area.

Elevated commodity prices are feeding into rising costs. West Texas Intermediate crude remains above $108 a barrel on supply concerns stemming from a European Union proposal to sanction Russian oil.

Meanwhile, China reaffirmed its preference for a strategy of lockdowns to eliminate Covid despite the economic cost. Top leaders warned against questioning President Xi Jinping’s so-called Covid Zero strategy.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index sank the most in almost two months.

Later Friday, the U.S. jobs report is expected to show solid payroll growth and wage costs adding to inflationary pressures.

Key events this week:

U.S. April jobs report, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 8:06 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 3.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 5.1%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 2.3%

S&P/ASX 200 index futures shed 1.5%

Hang Seng index futures lost 2.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was at $1.0543

The Japanese yen was at 130.21 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.6874 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 3.04%

Australia’s 10-year yield increased 13 basis points to 3.52%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $108.84 a barrel

Gold was at $1,877.11 an ounce

