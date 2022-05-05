U.S. Stock, Bond Slump Piles Pressure on Asia Open: Markets Wrap

U.S. Stock, Bond Slump Piles Pressure on Asia Open: Markets Wrap
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sunil Jagtiani
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds in Asia are set to come under renewed pressure Friday on concerns about a dimming economic outlook amid high inflation, rising borrowing costs and China’s Covid lockdowns.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures retreated for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong after a more than 3% slide in the S&P 500 index and 5% plunge in the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 gauge. U.S. contracts fluctuated in early Asian trading.

Australian debt fell after a slide in Treasuries that sent the U.S. 10-year yield past 3%. A dollar gauge held gains following a near-1% jump Thursday.

The risk aversion swept away a relief rally in the wake of the Federal Reserve decision Wednesday. The U.S. central bank raised interest rates by the most since 2000 while pushing back against speculation of super-sized increases.

The respite on pared back rate-hike bets was short-lived. Sentiment remains vulnerable to fears of ebbing liquidity, illustrated by sharp losses for speculative assets such as Bitcoin. Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s Covid outbreak are also stoking investor angst.

“Valuations become even more sensitive, very sensitive, when rates are going up and that is what we are experiencing,” Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, said on Bloomberg Television. “It’s just getting exacerbated as we get into the thick of monetary-policy tightening in the U.S.”

In the U.K., the Bank of England lifted borrowing costs to the highest since 2009 while warning of the possibility of double-digit inflation and a prolonged period of stagnation or even recession.

That came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said controlling inflation could cause “some pain.” European Central Bank Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said economic expansion has almost ground to a halt in the euro area.

Elevated commodity prices are feeding into rising costs. West Texas Intermediate crude remains above $108 a barrel on supply concerns stemming from a European Union proposal to sanction Russian oil.

Meanwhile, China reaffirmed its preference for a strategy of lockdowns to eliminate Covid despite the economic cost. Top leaders warned against questioning President Xi Jinping’s so-called Covid Zero strategy.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index sank the most in almost two months.

Later Friday, the U.S. jobs report is expected to show solid payroll growth and wage costs adding to inflationary pressures.

Key events this week:

  • U.S. April jobs report, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were steady as of 8:06 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 3.6%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 5.1%

  • Nikkei 225 futures fell 2.3%

  • S&P/ASX 200 index futures shed 1.5%

  • Hang Seng index futures lost 2.4%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was at $1.0543

  • The Japanese yen was at 130.21 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.6874 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 3.04%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield increased 13 basis points to 3.52%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $108.84 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,877.11 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White House Concerned About OPEC Antitrust Bill, Psaki Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House is concerned about legislation gaining momentum that would allow the U.S. to sue the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries for manipulating energy markets.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Bi

  • Match Slumps to Record Low as CEO Leaves and Results Disappoint

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Match Group Inc. fell to a record low after Chief Executive Officer Shar Dubey announced she is stepping down from her role at the end of the month and the company reported results that disappointed analyst forecasts.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Simi

  • Battery Giant CATL Plunges After Quarterly Earnings Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. shares tumbled Thursday after the electric-vehicle battery maker posted its sharpest-ever drop in quarterly earnings and disclosed a sizable derivatives liability.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Ukraine Lat

  • Argentina Slams Brake On Crypto, Banning Purchases Through Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank dealt cryptocurrencies a blow Thursday, prohibiting financial institutions in the South American country from offering clients any operations involving unregulated digital assets.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAt 78, I

  • Wall Street’s dark day finishes with a bloodbath as the Dow falls over 1,000 points in stocks’ worst day since 2020

    Big tech and e-commerce firms led stocks to their worst day of the year on Thursday as recession fears continue to spread.

  • Bitcoin Plunges the Most Since January; Altcoins Extend Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin tumbled the most since January as the rout in financial markets deepened in the wake of increasing concern of recession. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ The largest digital curr

  • Fast-fashion chain Primark expands sustainable cotton programme

    Primark, one of Europe's biggest fast fashion chains, has pledged to train an additional 125,000 smallholder cotton farmers in more sustainable farming methods in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh by the end of 2023. Primark, owned by London-listed Associated British Foods, said on Friday the commitment would take the total number of farmers in the programme to over 275,000 by the end of next year. Last September, Primark vowed to cut its environmental impact by using more recyclable materials, making clothing more durable, and improving wages for workers.

  • Didi Leads Slump in U.S.-Listed Chinese Shares Amid SEC Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. led a drop in U.S.-listed Chinese internet stocks after news of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into the ride-hailing company’s 2021 debut in New York added to investor concerns around the sector.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Si

  • 8 ways to protect your money if you think stocks are headed even lower

    If you are seeing red in the stock market and are eager for a change in tactics, these funds may help.

  • Square Earnings, Revenue, And Payment Volume Miss Estimates Amid Afterpay Acquisition

    Square-parent Block reported a number of March-quarter results that missed analyst estimates amid lowered expectations.

  • Japan dubs North Korea missile launch 'unacceptable'

    STORY: Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said that "the launch comes as the international community responds to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and that is absolutely unacceptable," according to Japan's deputy defence minister Makoto Oniki.Oniki put the missile's range at 500km (311 miles) and its maximum altitude at 800km (497 miles). He said the ministry was still analysing the data to determine what type of missile it was.The launch, which marks the North's 14th major weapons test this year, comes days before South Korea's newly elected President Yoon Suk-yeol takes office on May 10. Officials in Seoul and Washington say it may also be preparing for a new round of nuclear tests.

  • MercadoLibre Posts Record Revenue, Braces for Macro Jitters

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin American e-commerce retailer MercadoLibre Inc. grew its revenue more than forecast in the first quarter, boosting optimism that the company will continue to hold sway in a region where online competition is getting fiercer. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals S

  • Cloudflare Earnings, Guidance Top Views, But Software Stock Falls

    Cloudflare stock tumbled despite a March-quarter earnings and revenue beat and guidance above views as software stocks sell off.

  • Amazon stock plumbs fresh 52-week lows

    Shares of Amazon continue to be under a great deal of pressure.

  • Ex-Fed Vice Chair Clarida Says Rates Must Rise to at Least 3.5%

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will need to raise short-term interest rates to at least 3.5% to bring surging inflation under control, former Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market

  • Twitter Works to Soothe Anxious Staffers Wondering ‘Why Bother?’

    (Bloomberg) -- At a Twitter Inc. staff meeting Wednesday morning, the first slide of a presentation asked a question on the minds of many employees: “Why Bother?” Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Why s

  • The Chernin Group leads $263 million investment in Funko

    TCG and its investor consortium are acquiring 12.5 million shares of Funko Class A stock from ACON Investments, and will own a 25% share of the company following completion of the transaction. Other investors include former Disney CEO Robert A. Iger, Rich Paul, chief executive and founder of Klutch Sports Group, and eBay Inc.

  • ECB to Discuss Rate Hike in June, Probably Act, Holzmann Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ The European Central Bank will discuss an interest-rate i

  • Economy seen adding 400,000 new jobs in April, but U.S. might be running out of labor

    Businesses have record job openings, but it's hasn't been easy to hire because of a shrinking pool of available workers and an unprecedented number of people quitting. Still, the U.S. likely added another large clump of new jobs in April.

  • MercadoLibre says it is managing to offset costs through pricing

    MercadoLibre Inc said it was so far managing to recoup higher costs by boosting its prices as the South American e-commerce giant reversed a year-ago loss, helped by growth in its financial services unit. Chief Financial Officer Pedro Arnt said in a call with analysts that MercadoLibre was trying to "pass on" costs due to increases in transport, labor and oil prices. The company's net revenue rose 67.4% in local currency to$2.2 billion as strong growth in its fintech unit Mercado Pago helped offset a post-pandemic slowdown in new clients at Mercadolibre's core e-commerce business.