U.S. stock market rebound faces key inflation test

Lewis Krauskopf
·4 min read

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A rally that lifted U.S. stocks from the brink of a bear market faces an important test next week, when consumer price data offers insight on how much more the Federal Reserve will need to do in its battle against the worst inflation in decades.

Despite a rocky week, the S&P 500 is still up over 5% from last month's lows, which saw the benchmark index extend its decline to nearly 20% from its all-time high. The index was recently down about 14% from its Jan. 3 record after losing 1% in the past week.

More upside could depend on whether investors believe policymakers are making progress against surging prices. Signs that inflation remains strong may bolster the case for even more aggressive monetary tightening, potentially spooking a market already battered by worries that a hawkish Fed could deal a serious blow to U.S. growth.

“This market is likely to remain range-bound until we get a meaningful move lower in inflation,” said Mona Mahajan, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones, which currently favors large-cap stocks over small-cap, given the ability for larger companies to absorb higher input and wage costs. “Clearly, the print next week is going to be key.”

The consumer price index (CPI) for the 12 months through April rose 8.3%, down from an 8.5% annual rate reported in the prior month, which was the largest year-on-year gain in 40 years. Friday's inflation report for May is one of the last key pieces of data before the Fed's June 14-15 meeting, at which the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another 50 basis points.

If inflation is "continuing to be a problem, the Fed may not have the option of coasting later this year," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management, adding, "The higher the interest rates, the more the struggle for the market."

Nolte has lightened positions in equities broadly in the portfolios he manages, especially in growth stocks, and raised cash levels, pointing to factors such as still-lofty stock valuations.

INVESTORS WEIGH DATA

The CPI report comes as investors gauge how the 75 basis points of monetary tightening already delivered by the Fed this year is affecting growth. Employment data released Friday showed that U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a strong pace of wage increases, signs of strength that could keep the Fed on an aggressive monetary policy tightening path.

Meanwhile, gloomy views from several top business leaders, including JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon and Tesla's Elon Musk, have weighed on hopes that the central bank can cool inflation without hurting the economy. Musk said in an email to executives that he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of jobs at the electric carmaker, Reuters reported Friday. [L1N2XQ0PI]

Investors' view of inflation is critical to how they value equities, as higher prices have typically spurred the Fed to raise interest rates, with higher bond yields in turn reducing the value of future corporate profits. Rising prices also raise costs for businesses and consumers.

The S&P 500 trades at around 18.7 times its trailing 12 month earnings, a rich valuation compared to other inflationary periods that suggests investors believe the current level of price increases may not last, according to Jeff Buchbinder, equity strategist at LPL Financial.

LPL believes inflation will eventually fall this year and that companies have solid earnings momentum. The firm's year-end target on the S&P 500 is between 4,800-4,900, which at the low end stood about 16% above the index’s level as of Friday afternoon.

Others have been less optimistic. Morgan Stanley strategists earlier this week called the latest rebound just a "bear market rally," and, citing negative trends for earnings and economic indicators, projected the S&P 500 would drop to around 3,400 by mid-August.

“There is consensus agreement that we have likely seen the high prints or the peak inflation numbers in the rear-view mirror," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities. "If that proves to not be true ... that is going to tip over the apple cart for markets."

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Aurora Ellis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Sets Sixth Weekly Gain as Tight Markets Concerns Continue

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted a sixth weekly gain after a keenly anticipated OPEC+ meeting delivered only a modest increase in output that failed to assuage concerns over a widening supply deficit. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a Phone‘M

  • US STOCKS-Wall St slides as solid jobs data supports rate hike bets

    U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after a solid jobs report appeared to give the Federal Reserve a green light to continue on an aggressive policy-tightening path to cool decades-high inflation while shares of Apple and Tesla weighed heavily. The Labor Department's closely watched report showed nonfarm payrolls rose by 390,000 jobs last month and wages grew, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6% - all signs of a tight labor market.

  • Stocks Resume Weekly Losses as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks resumed their trend of weekly losses after strong hiring data cleared the way for the Federal Reserve to remain aggressive in its fight against inflation. Treasuries fell and the dollar strengthened against peers.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPa

  • Microsoft’s Dollar Alarm Raises New Worry for Software Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Software makers that have been battered amid this year’s stock slump were dealt another blow this week when Microsoft Corp. warned of even more headwinds coming down the pike. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a Phone‘Most

  • Oil, Defense Hang Tough In Rough Stock Market Today; These Tech Stocks Soar

    Large-cap techs took it hard on the chin in the stock market today, but a few smaller firms hung tough. Oil firms also held up well with roughly an hour to go in the regular session. A solid May U.S. payrolls report evidently spooked investors.

  • Lululemon is ‘one of the best growth stories in retail’: BofA

    Following Lululemon's (LULU) upbeat earnings results, Bank of America (BofA) sees the company as the "one of the best growth stories in retail."

  • US Boosts Biofuel Quotas as Gasoline Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is ordering refiners to boost the use of biofuels such as corn-based ethanol, as the Biden administration tries to strike a balance between competing political and economic pressures while gasoline prices soar. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad Mor

  • Market check: Stocks in the red following May jobs report

    Yahoo Finance Live continues to break down the economic data released in today's May jobs report, unemployment rates indicated by race, the labor force participation rate, and which companies are planning hiring freezes or worker cutbacks amid recession worries.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Maybe it’ll all work out

    Job and wage growth are slowing, but that's the recipe for getting inflation under control.

  • Here Are The 19 Fallen Major Stocks No One Will Touch

    Brave investors are trying to buy S&P 500 stocks on the dip. But they're not even crazy enough to touch some.

  • Worried About Your Money? Here's How to Survive a Market Downturn

    Current market volatility has many investors wondering how to minimize losses and find new opportunities. But whether you're worrying over your IRA or alternative investments, there are several strategies you can implement to survive a market downturn. So, to navigate the current market conditions … Continue reading → The post Ways to Survive a Market Downturn appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BofA’s US stock chief sees a floor of 3,200 for the S&P 500 (potential downside of 22%) — but here are 4 sectors she likes for inflation protection and cash return

    Don’t bail on stocks. Just choose them wisely.

  • Opinion: Red flag laws could save an average of 20,000 Americans per year

    Columnist John Tures writes about red flag laws and how implementing them could save lives across our country.

  • Crypto scam victims lose more than $1 billion since 2021 - FTC

    Nearly half the people who reported losing digital currencies in a scam said it started with an ad, post or a message on a social media platform, according to the FTC. The craze for cryptocurrencies was at a fever pitch last year with bitcoin hitting a record high of $69,000 in November. Reports point to social media and crypto as a combustible combination for fraud, the agency said, adding that about $575 million of all losses related to digital currency frauds were about "bogus investment opportunities".

  • C3 AI CEO details how his company is using predictive analytics to ‘lower cost’

    C3 AI CEO and Chairman Thomas M. Siebel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, partnerships with brands like UPS, and the outlook for artificial intelligence.

  • Fed may need to stick to half-point rate hikes - Mester

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve may need to continue raising rates at the current clip through September unless there is "compelling" evidence that inflation has peaked based on a range of data, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday. Mester and other policymakers, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, have already signaled they expect to follow last month's half-point interest rate hike with two more in June and July. "I'm going to come into that September meeting and if I don't see compelling evidence, then I could easily be a 50-basis-point (vote) in that meeting as well," Mester told CNBC.

  • Citi CEO sees recession more likely in Europe than U.S

    (Reuters) -Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Jane Fraser said on Friday that Europe was more likely than the United States to slip into a recession, as she joined other global bank CEOs this week to warn about the health of the global economy. Fraser, head of the third-largest and most globally focused U.S. bank, recently returned from a world tour with stops in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, where she said her conversations focused on "the three Rs."

  • Overturning Roe v. Wade could cause a 'poverty shock'

    Most women would still be able to get an abortion, but bans in about half the states would mostly affect poor women who can't afford to travel somewhere else for the procedure.

  • White House weighs oil profits tax to fund consumer rebate

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House is considering congressional proposals that could tax oil and gas producers' profits in order to provide a benefit to consumers struggling with higher energy prices, a U.S. official said on Thursday. "There are a variety of interesting proposals and design choices on a windfall profits tax," Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of President Joe Biden's National Economic Council, said during a panel discussion sponsored by the Roosevelt Institute think tank. "We've looked carefully at each of them and are engaging in conversations with Congress about design."

  • Airline cancellation predictions for this summer and the rest of the year

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker, joined Yahoo Finance Live on May 31 to discuss rising costs for airline tickets this summer.