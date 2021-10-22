U.S. stock options traders see smooth sailing as Fed taper looms

FILE PHOTO: Morning sunlight falls on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 28, 2021.
Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
·2 min read

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Options traders are showing little fear that U.S stocks will turn volatile in coming weeks, even as the Federal Reserve appears set to announce an unwind of the easy money policies that helped equities double from last year’s lows.

The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, recently stood at 15.52 after closing at a post-pandemic low of 15.01 on Thursday.

The S&P 500 Index was down 0.2% on Friday, a day after closing at a record high. Though many investors have worried over how stocks will react when the Fed begins to taper its $120 billion in monthly government bond purchases, the so-far sanguine trading in the options market suggests that market participants are not rushing to buy insurance against volatility over the next few weeks.

The Fed has suggested it will likely announce a taper at the conclusion of its next policy meeting on Nov 3.

"It definitively points towards investors being more comfortable with the Fed," said Chris Murphy, equity derivative strategist at Susquehanna International Group.

"The Fed has done a really good job telegraphing all their moves, making everyone comfortable with what's going to happen," Murphy said.

That is not to say things couldn't change as investors get more details on the Fed's plans to withdraw monetary support and eventually raise rates.

The VIX briefly spiked to a four-day high of 16.39 on Friday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that the U.S. central bank is "on track" to begin reducing its purchases of assets, and noted that he expects inflation to abate next year as pressures from COVID fade.

VIX futures expiring in coming months have been slower to pull back relative to the spot VIX, signaling a fair bit of anxiety about how stocks will perform in coming months, analysts said.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Robots Are Descending on Junk Bond Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit-trading robots, having already taken over much of investment-grade bond pricing and trading, are getting sophisticated enough to move into less-liquid corners of debt markets.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Cou

  • Stocks Fall on Drag From Powell Comments, Tech Woe: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities fell on Friday after the chairman of the Federal Reserve signaled some concern about inflation. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe S&P 500 slid 0.1% and the Nasdaq 100

  • Schwab’s Sonders Says Stock Fear Gauge Can Stay Low Over Time

    (Bloomberg) -- The stock market may have hit the sweet spot of volatility.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), a gauge of fear, closed Thursday at 15.01, its lowest since

  • Xi Says China Must Secure Energy Supply in ‘Its Own Hands’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping told oil workers that China must secure its own energy supply, signaling a continued role for fossil fuels in the nation’s efforts to meet power demands. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carb

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Up Big This Week

    Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shot higher on Wednesday when rumors surfaced regarding a potential buyout. According to various reports, PayPal Holdings is in talks to acquire the social media company at a valuation of $45 billion, or roughly $70 per share. While no official announcements have been made, Pinterest's stock price was still up 13.9% this week as of 9:45 a.m. EDT on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • The Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- To find the biggest money maker at the rarely-money-making Deutsche Bank AG, you need to travel 6,370 miles from Frankfurt to the 18th floor of a glass office tower overlooking the green waters of Marina Bay in Singapore.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’

  • U.S. Oil Drilling Shows Signs of Stalling Despite Price Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. oil producers don’t appear to be responding to the price signal from the crude market -- at least that’s what the latest drill rig data implies.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerFr

  • Private Equity Eyes France for Latest Bet in European Sport

    (Bloomberg) -- Advent International is considering buying a stake in a new media rights company being set up by France’s elite soccer league, home to stars such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern Architectur

  • Report: Struggling Chinese developer makes bond payment

    A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets wired $83.5 million on Friday to make an overdue payment to foreign bondholders, a government newspaper reported. Evergrande Group's struggle to reduce its 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) of debt to comply with tighter official curbs on borrowing has prompted fears a default might trigger a financial crisis. Evergrande wired money on Friday to a Citigroup account for a bond payment that was due Sept. 23, the Securities Times reported, citing unidentified sources.

  • TSX flat as weakness in tech, healthcare offset commodity-linked gains

    Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday, as weakness in technology and healthcare stocks offset commodity-linked gains, however the benchmark index was on course for its third straight week of gains. At 9:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 5.76 points, or 0.03%, at 21,206.63, weighed by an over 1% slide in both healthcare and technology stocks. The healthcare sub-sector index was dragged by an over 2% drop in pot producers Tilray Inc and Canopy Growth Corp.

  • Explainer-Americans wonder: Which COVID-19 booster is best?

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said individuals who qualify could choose a different vaccine from the one they received for their initial inoculation. The CDC now recommends that everyone 18 and older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months earlier should receive any one of the authorized COVID-19 boosters. Those who got either of the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna who are 65 or older are eligible for a booster.

  • Snap Can Win Social Media’s Squid Game

    The Snapchat owner’s results may have disappointed investors—shares lost almost a quarter of their value afterward—but its platform could still prove a comparative winner amid a challenging backdrop.

  • Powell Says Fed’s Internal Trading Probe Will Be Independent

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a probe by the central bank’s internal watchdog into trading activity last year by senior policy makers was “fully independent,” but he gave no update on when it would conclude.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Devon Energy, Marathon Oil, Diamondback Energy, ConocoPhillips and EOG Resources

    The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Devon Energy, Marathon Oil, Diamondback Energy, ConocoPhillips and EOG Resources

  • Rising car prices fuel AutoNation's great year

    Chip shortages could be viewed as a blessing for AutoNation at this point.Driving the news: The car chain reported its sixth-consecutive quarterly earnings record on Thursday. That's thanks to higher consumer prices driven by production constraints. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Demand for cars continues to eclipse supply, creating more room for AutoNation and other dealers to raise prices and lift profits.By t

  • Why Snap may feel the sting of Apple privacy changes more than Facebook and Google

    Just how much do Snap Inc.'s issues translate to the rest of the internet's major ad companies?

  • Chinese Stocks Get Reprieve as Evergrande Avoids Default. Why Investors Still Need to Look for Trouble Ahead.

    Investors need to remain cautious because challenges persist, including for U.S. and European companies with ties to China.

  • Nucor Slumps as Earnings Dented by Steelmaking Bottlenecks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nucor Corp., the largest U.S. steelmaker, fell after posting weaker-than-anticipated quarterly earnings and telling investors that supply-chain bottlenecks are causing shipment delays.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Indust

  • Tesla 3Q earnings top estimates after deliveries set record high

    Tesla is set to release quarterly results after market close on Wednesday, with Wall Street optimistic that the automaker's record-setting third-quarter deliveries will translate into strong profits even as supply chain challenges weighed broadly on the auto industry.

  • Snap Stock Plunges As Digital Advertising Ecosystem Takes Hit From Apple, Supply Chain Issues

    Snap stock plunged as its revenue miss and guidance also drove down shares in Facebook, Twitter, Google and others in digital advertising.