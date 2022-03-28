U.S. Stock Rally, Oil Slide May Give Asia Tailwind: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- A climb in U.S. equities, a slump in crude oil and the prospect of more cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine looked set to provide some support for Asian stocks on Tuesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian shares rose, as did Japan and Hong Kong futures. U.S. contracts were steady after technology firms helped the S&P 500 to rally for a third day.

Oil extended a slide, taking West Texas Intermediate crude to about $104 a barrel, on concerns about demand due to China’s mobility curbs against Covid.

Treasuries were mixed Monday, with the two-year yield jumping but longer maturity notes advancing. Inversions along the bond curve, where some short-term rates exceed longer tenor yields, may point to concerns about an economic downturn as the U.S. tightens monetary policy to quell high inflation.

The dollar trimmed a gain and the yen held losses against the greenback. The yen is around a six-year low on the divergence between a hawkish Federal Reserve and still-dovish Japanese central bank, which is set to continue with an unprecedented bond-market intervention to cap a surge in yields.

Global shares are up about 8% from the lows reached after Russia invaded Ukraine. Such resilience contrasts with a bond rout and inverting yield curves, which are shaking economic confidence. Investors are trying to parse the war, elevated commodity prices and the Fed campaign against price pressures.

“A lot of negative news is already reflected in market pricing and investor positioning, and we still see upside in U.S. equities for the rest of 2022,” Solita Marcelli, Americas chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note.

Story continues

In the latest geopolitical developments, Ukraine said its “minimum” goal from talks with Russian negotiators starting on Tuesday in Turkey will be an improvement in the immediate humanitarian situation.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded at around $47,000 after turning positive for 2022. The token’s rally is among the signs of improved appetite for speculative investments. GameStop Corp. rose for a 10th session Monday, its longest winning streak since April 2010, in the latest revival of meme-stock mania.

Some key events to watch this week:

Australia’s annual budget, Tuesday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker to speak, Tuesday

U.S. GDP, Wednesday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin to speak, Wednesday

China manufacturing, non-manufacturing PMIs, Thursday

OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting to discuss production targets, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams to speak, Thursday

U.S. jobs report, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 8:38 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.6%

Nikkei 225 futures climbed 1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.6%

Hang Seng Index futures added 0.2% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 123.81 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3844 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1%

The euro was at $1.0995

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.46%

Australia’s 10-year yield fell seven basis points to 2.83%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.8% to $104.06 a barrel

Gold was at $1,923.26 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.