U.S. Stocks Could See $170 Billion Stimulus Boost, Deutsche Says

1 / 2

U.S. Stocks Could See $170 Billion Stimulus Boost, Deutsche Says

Cormac Mullen
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stimulus checks could unleash a $170 billion wave of fresh retail inflows to the stock market, according to Deutsche Bank AG strategists.

A survey of retail investors showed respondents planned to put 37% of their stimulus cash directly into equities, a team including Parag Thatte wrote in a note Wednesday. With potentially $465 billion of direct stimulus being planned, that adds up to $170 billion, they said.

“Retail sentiment remains positive across the board, regardless of age, income or when the investor began trading,” the strategists wrote. “Retail investors say they expect to maintain or add to their stock holdings even as the economy re-opens.”

A combination of free trading apps and direct government stimulus has helped fuel a boom in retail involvement in the stock market, most notably from first-time investors. Their influence has begun to impact markets, including the world of options, and trading volumes have skyrocketed.

Democrats are racing to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package without Republican support, a bill that includes $1,400 checks for many Americans. Congress already authorized two rounds of direct payments, first in March last year, then in late December.

According to Deutsche, new investors are younger and more aggressive, and much more likely to trade options frequently compared with more experienced traders. When faced with a hypothetical modest selloff, a majority of respondents said they would increase their investments, the note said -- though on net they’d pull out money if the selloff surpassed 10%.

Meme Stock Mania Kicks Up Anew After GameStop Shares Triple

A flurry of buying Wednesday reminiscent of last month’s retail investor-fueled boom and bust, saw GameStop Corp. shares almost quadruple from Tuesday’s close and a host of other so-called meme stocks rising.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Meme Stock Mania Kicks Up Anew After GameStop Shares Triple

    (Bloomberg) -- A flurry of buying that saw GameStop Corp. shares almost quadruple from Tuesday’s close spread to a host of other meme stocks at the center of last month’s day trader-fueled boom and bust.GameStop jumped 104% in Wednesday’s cash session, spurred by a final-hour surge that brought its biggest advance since Jan. 29, the day Robinhood Markets restricted trading in it and 49 other stocks at the height of the frenzy. An equally weighted Bloomberg basket of those rose more than 5%, the most since late January. AMC Entertainment Inc. rallied 18% to push a three-day climb toward 59%. Express Inc. surged 41%, Naked Brand Group gained 31% and Koss Corp. jumped 55%.The activity inflated trading volumes in the meme stocks and caused an outage on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, the hub of the January volatility. The tumult continued in late trading, where GameStop rallied another 120% before paring the advance. At $135, the stock is up more than 200% from its close on Tuesday. Express jumped 30% while AMC was up 21%.“It seems like the Reddit crowd is still active and when you see a bit of news like that they’re pressing again,” Keith Gangl, portfolio manager at Gradient Investments, said in a phone interview. “Though I’m not sure how that’ll last,” he added.The sudden revival in left-for-dead stocks recalled an episode last month that captured the attention of Wall Street, regulators and eventually Congress, as members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum egged on retail hordes in an attempt to take on professional short sellers.Various explanations circulated as to what spurred the rallies. The GameStop frenzy came after Bloomberg News reported late Tuesday that the company’s chief financial officer Jim Bell was pushed out in a disagreement over strategy to make way for an executive more in line with the vision of activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of online pet-food retailer Chewy.com. His addition to the board in early January underpinned the first flurry of moves in the stock after capturing the attention of WallStreetBets.The clearinghouse whose demands for increased margin collateral from Robinhood forced the brokerage to restrict trading last month published a white paper Wednesday that laid the grounds for speeding up the stock settlement process. It proposed cutting settlement to one day from two, prompting some chest puffing among the retail crowd on Reddit.The now infamous WallStreetBets forum, which boasts 9.2 million members, saw so much demand that the site would not load. When attempted, a page read “www.reddit.com is currently unable to handle this request” as of 4:43 p.m. in New York.(Updates late trading moves in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop surges again as Reddit crashes temporarily

    Trading in GameStop shares halted minutes before markets closed but jumped again in late trading.

  • State Street Urged to Clarify Ban Impact on H.K. Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is asking State Street Corp.’s Asia unit to clarify how it plans to address the effect of U.S. sanctions on its $13.5 billion exchange traded fund.The Tracker Fund, which traces the Hang Seng Index performance and is Hong Kong’s most actively traded ETF, includes shares of sanctioned Chinese entities such as China Mobile Ltd. Hong Kong’s de facto central bank said that State Street Global Advisors Asia Ltd. should take all feasible and necessary measures to mitigate impacts on the fund.The remarks came after former HKMA chief Joseph Yam said that State Street is no longer fit for its duty as a manager for the ETF. U.S. banks and money managers are responding to President Donald Trump’s ban on investment in companies deemed to be controlled by China’s military, sparking a selling frenzy of Chinese telecom shares.State Street said Monday that the Tracker Fund won’t make any new investments in a sanctioned entity. The fund is no longer appropriate for U.S. investors, it said in a statement, adding it will continue to assess the situation. Kate Cheung, a Hong Kong-based spokeswoman, said the company has no further comment for now.Read how Trump’s ban is spurring a Wall Street pullback The risk is that the largest ETF on the Hang Seng Index will become less able to track the gauge if it pares investment in such companies. China Mobile, for example, has a 2.6% weighting in the benchmark, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“As this goes forward, the Tracker Fund will no longer perform in line with the Hang Seng Index and will create for itself a significant tracking error,” said Stewart Aldcroft, chairman of Cititrust Ltd. “Institutional investors, if they see an alternative, will switch.”Activist investor David Webb suggested that the Supervisory Committee choose a non-U.S. manager to handle the fund, otherwise it will no longer be able to track the Hang Seng.Hang Seng Bank Ltd. provides a competing product that’s about half the size of the State Street ETF. The Tracker Fund was set up in 1999 to dispose of shares acquired by the Hong Kong government in its fight against speculators during the Asian financial crisis. It’s now widely used by institutional investors as a proxy for the Hong Kong stock market or to hedge risks.Retirement SystemThe issue may also roil Hong Kong’s pension industry, given that eight of the city’s 18 Mandatory Provident Fund Scheme sponsors provide the Tracker Fund as an investment option, according to MPF Ratings Ltd. Among those include plans provided by Principal Trust Co. (Asia) Ltd., Fidelity and Invesco Ltd., according to the website.“This will have a significant impact on MPF members,” said Francis Chung, chairman at MPF Ratings. “If the Tracker Fund can no longer replicate the Hang Seng Index, then trustees of MPF schemes must exercise their fiduciary duty and review if it is still fit for investors.”MSCI Inc. and S&P Dow Jones said last week they would drop Hong Kong-traded shares of China Mobile, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. from benchmarks. That prompted index-tracking funds to unwind positions at short notice, pushing the shares’ trading volume to 18 times the daily average of the previous three months.BlackRock Inc. also reduced its holdings and plans to keep selling, a person familiar with the matter said this week. The world’s largest money manager has an ETF that tracks the Hang Seng.Vanguard Group said this week that it liquidated all of its holdings of U.S. sanctioned Chinese companies.(Corrects name of Cititrust executive in sixth paragraph published on Jan. 13)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple Partner Foxconn to Form EV Partnership With Fisker

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group will develop an electric vehicle with Fisker Inc., part of the manufacturer’s efforts to boost its automotive capabilities at a time when technology companies including its main customer, Apple Inc., are looking to expand in vehicles.The car will be built by Foxconn, targeted at multiple markets including North America, Europe, China and India, and sold under the Fisker brand, according to a joint statement from the companies Wednesday. Production is set to start in the fourth quarter of 2023.Fisker is looking to break new ground with its second planned model. The startup plans to make a vehicle that doesn’t fit into an existing segment, like a sedan or SUV. Its partnership with Foxconn, a Taiwanese smartphone maker which is new to the auto business, is pinned on hopes that the collaboration will bring innovative manufacturing.“The auto industry is very stale,” company founder Henrik Fisker said in an interview. “We still talk about adopting the Toyota manufacturing system,” referring to a production and logistics concept that was developed decades ago.Fisker plans to design and market the vehicle while Foxconn will supply the skateboard chassis and manage supply chain and assembly. That’s asking a lot of a company that has never built cars in large volume before.“I have full confidence that they can do this and maybe have ideas that are outside the box,” Fisker said.Shares of Fisker rose 39% to a record of $22.58 at the close in New York. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the main listed arm of Foxconn, advanced as much as 5% in Taipei.Foxconn in October introduced its first-ever EV chassis and a software platform aimed at helping automakers bring models to the market faster. This month, Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu said two light vehicles based on the Foxconn platform will be unveiled in the fourth quarter. Foxconn is also planning to help launch an electric bus around the same time.The Taiwanese company is expected to build more than 250,000 vehicles annually for the Fisker partnership, according to the statement. Foxconn may choose to make some of those cars in the U.S., a person familiar with the matter said. Following Wednesday’s memorandum of understanding, the two sides said they will enter a formal agreement in the second quarter of 2021.Fisker is the second battery-powered car venture founded by its namesake founder, a longtime auto designer. Its debut model, the Ocean electric SUV, is scheduled to start production in late 2022. Henrik Fisker’s first venture, Fisker Automotive, filed for bankruptcy in 2013.The model built by Foxconn will be an all-new type of vehicle, Fisker said. He wouldn’t classify it as a sedan or an SUV. Its design will defy segmentation the way the Volkswagen AG did with the Beetle and BMW AG did with the all-new Mini that came out in 2001, he said.Fisker got the idea of the planned vehicle when he was reading about Apple’s plans for a car. He said he began sketching what he thought a tech company would build if one went into the car business.“It will be like nothing you’ve seen before,” Fisker said.Foxconn is the second major manufacturer Fisker has announced a partnership with since reaching a deal to go public last year. In October, the EV startup said Magna International Inc. would help it build the Ocean SUV.In January, Foxconn signed a manufacturing deal with embattled Chinese electric-vehicle startup Byton Ltd. with the aim to start mass production of the Byton M-Byte by the first quarter of 2022. A week later, Foxconn and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. announced they were joining forces to provide production and consulting services to global automotive enterprises.Amid reports of Apple’s car project gaining momentum, Foxconn has bulked up its automotive capabilities that could make it a major contender to make cars for its largest customer.With development work still at an early stage, Apple will take at least half a decade to launch an autonomous electric vehicle, people with knowledge of the efforts have told Bloomberg News. That suggests the company is in no hurry to decide on potential auto-industry partners.(Updates with Hon Hai shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Sundial, AMC, Blackberry, and Other Reddit Stocks Soared Today

    Reddit traders are back. After licking their wounds following GameStop's (NYSE: GME) brutal decline from its highs, the Wallstreetbets-led army of individual investors appears to be trying to ignite a new round of short squeezes.

  • Fed Outage Raises Questions on Wall Street as Services Restored

    (Bloomberg) -- For about four hours Wednesday, Federal Reserve systems that execute millions of financial transactions a day -- everything from payroll to tax refunds to interbank transfers -- were disrupted by what appeared to be some sort of internal glitch.Systems were restored by the end of the day, but the outages once again raise questions about the resilience of critical infrastructure that Americans rely on to process payments. The episode follows two significant disruptions to the Fed’s payment services that occurred in 2019.“It does raise awareness about what their business continuity measures are and what’s going on over a single point of failure that doesn’t have a lot of redundancies. It’s pretty concerning,” said David Hart, president of consulting firm NETBankAudit who was previously a senior bank examiner and IT auditor at the Richmond Fed.All services were restored by 7:27 p.m. New York time, according to a website operated by the central bank. The outages affected the automated clearinghouse system known as FedACH and the Fedwire Funds interbank transfer service as well as several other systems comprising the U.S. payment infrastructure.‘Operational Error’“A Federal Reserve operational error resulted in disruption of service in several business lines,” Jim Strader, a spokesman for the Richmond Fed, said in an e-mailed statement. “We are restoring services and are communicating with all Federal Reserve Financial Services customers about the status of operations.”The Fed system’s national IT operations are run out of the Richmond reserve bank. The central bank’s payment services website noted the disruptions were discovered around 11:15 a.m. and Strader declined to comment on whether they were a result of system updates or human error, but confirmed that the system maintains operations in other locations.Inside financial firms, traders were generally calm, still handling transactions. A mood of initial confusion subsided as many realized they weren’t affected, one said.ACH is a national system that processes batches of electronic funds transfers such as payroll, social security benefits, tax refunds, corporate payments to vendors and utility payments, according to the Fed’s website. The commercial service handled 62.1 million transactions a day on average in 2019 with an average value of $1,802, the latest year for which data are available.In a posting on its website at 2:46 p.m. the Fed said it was taking steps to ensure the resilience of its services but urged customers to double check that any messages they had sent or received had been reconciled.FedNowThe disruptions come as the central bank is preparing to take on even more responsibility. It’s separately developing its own same-day settlement payment system called FedNow. It is expected to operate in direct competition with an industry-run payments system started in 2017 by an organization of Wall Street banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc.The Fed’s system has suffered problems before. In 2019, the FedWire interbank funds transfer service went down for about three hours. The Fed blamed the outage on “an internal technical issue,” but declined to provide more details.Bloomberg News sought additional information about that incident under the Freedom of Information Act, but the request and a subsequent appeal were denied by the Board of Governors.(Updates with additional details in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Cruises to Record Altitude

    The Nasdaq spewed red ink to kick off Tuesday morning but recovered most of its ground, with Fed comments helping to soothe investor concerns.

  • Here We Go Again: GameStop, 10 Most Shorted Stocks Back In Play

    Thought the GameStop stock mania was game over? You need to pay attention to Reddit again as the stocks are topping the S&P 500 again.

  • GameStop rallies again; some puzzle over ice cream cone tweet

    GameStop Corp shares more than doubled in afternoon trading on Wednesday, surprising those who thought the video game retailer's stock price would stabilize after a fierce rally and steep dive that upended Wall Street in January. Other so-called "stonks" - an intentional misspelling of 'stocks' - favored by retail traders on sites such as Reddit's WallStreetBets, also shot higher. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc gained 18%, Koss Corp rallied more than 50% and BlackBerry Corp rose nearly 9%.

  • GameStop Jumps After Finance Chief Pushed Out Over Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. shares surged anew after Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell was pushed out in a disagreement over strategy, a move investors took as a sign the video-game retailer is on the comeback trail.Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that Bell was ousted to make way for an executive more in line with the vision of activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen. Insider also reported on the split Wednesday and investors on the Reddit discussion site seized on the news, helping send the shares up 104% to $91.71 at the close. They went on to climb as much as 118% in extended trading. Cohen has been pushing to transform GameStop from a brick-and-mortar retailer into an e-commerce company, and he’s been consolidating power at the chain. The former head of pet-supply site Chewy.com won three seats on GameStop’s board earlier this year.An executive search firm has been engaged to find a finance chief with “the capabilities and qualifications to help accelerate GameStop’s transformation,” the company said Tuesday. Bell didn’t respond to a request for comment.Trading in the video-game retailer spiked over the final hour of trading, with almost 30 million shares changing hands in the last 60 minutes of the session. That marked the most active day since Feb. 5. Other day-trader favorites, including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., headphone maker Koss Corp. and retailer Express Inc., spiked as Redditors shared their excitement for a group that has had a roller coaster of a year.The Grapevine, Texas-based retailer is undertaking a strategic review, largely the result of pressure from Cohen, who bought about 13% of the shares and became the company’s largest individual investor. The activist has pushed GameStop to become a more direct competitor to Amazon.com Inc.Diana Jajeh, GameStop’s chief accounting officer, will step in if the CFO post isn’t filled by Bell’s March 26 exit, the retailer said. Bell has held the position since June 2019.“Mr. Bell’s resignation was not because of any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices, including accounting principles and practices,” the company said in a filing. The company declined to comment.Read more: Robinhood, Citadel CEOs at GameStop hearingShares of GameStop had tumbled as much as 4.8% to $42.80 on Tuesday in extended trading following the announcement. Shares of the company soared as high as $483 in January during a so-called short squeeze.GameStop wasn’t able to capitalize on that run-up, though the company said in December that it might try to raise as much as $100 million through a stock sale.The frenzied stock action was driven by traders on the social network Reddit. Congress is currently holding a series of hearings to determine if the surge and subsequent collapse in GameStop shares exposed any holes in the financial system.(Updates with shares starting in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop to Stock Market: We're Back!

    Wednesday brought a powerful market rally to Wall Street, as market participants celebrated the prospects for economic expansion and embraced cyclical stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) finished at a record high, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) overcame early declines to finish solidly higher as well. GameStop (NYSE: GME) now holds a place in the hearts of many people who casually watch the stock market, and today, its stock is regaining some of its former glory.

  • Public.com Taps Michael Bolton To Lure New Traders To Its App

    The online brokerage Public.com has recruited pop music legend Michael Bolton in a new advertising campaign that takes none-too-subtle jabs at Robinhood's controversial handling of the Reddit-fueled GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) short squeeze. What Happened: In an advertisement, Bolton addresses the camera and solemnly declares, "I know you've been disappointed by your stock brokerage. You might be thinking: ‘How can I ever trust again?'" Bolton then assures the viewer: "I know a thing or two about breakups, and I'm here to help — and so is Public.com." While encouraging the viewer to transfer from their current brokerage to Public.com — with Public.com covering the transfer fees — Bolton offers to sing a song and sails into a new version of his chart-topping "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You." This version, however, includes barbed references about Reddit and order flow, a clear swipe at the GameStop chaos that put Robinhood in the hot seat. The original title question is rephrased as "how am I supposed to trade without you" while montage plays of a smashing wine glass, a rose surrounded by flames and an empty beach at sunset. Why It's Important: Public.com, which announced it reached the 1 million-member mark on Feb. 17, is using old-fashioned star power to call attention to itself. Along with the advertisement, Bolton's investment portfolio with the company has been published on the Public.com website. The singer-songwriter is focused on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) and Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT), with Panera, which was delisted in 2017, on a watchlist. Public.com also features several celebrities on its website as "investors and advisors," including Will Smith, J.J. Watt, Tony Hawk and The Chainsmokers. However, none of these stars have yet to get in front of the camera to talk about the company. Image via Public.com. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAmazon Halts Submissions Of Documentaries, Short Films For Prime Video DirectBausch Health Adds 2 Directors Chosen By Carl Icahn: What Investors Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin Gains as Bulls’ Buying Helps Soothe Nervous Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rebounded from its sharp selloff of the past few days as additional purchases by MicroStrategy Inc. and Square Inc. helped to ease concern investors were starting to exit the famously volatile cryptocurrency.The digital token rose as much as 7% Wednesday, finding support near the $50,000 level. It traded around $49,400 as of 2:29 p.m. in New York. Prices plummeted about 13% on Tuesday in the worst retreat in a year.Square said it had purchased $170 million in Bitcoin, raising its holdings to about 5% of the company’s cash and equivalents. MicroStrategy said it paid an average $52,765 for nearly 20,000 tokens last week after issuing $1.05 billion in convertible bonds.Coinbase Inc., the largest U.S. digital-asset exchange, said it was impact by outage at the Federal Reserve’s system for interbank payments Wednesday afternoon.Overall investor sentiment has also been boosted by comments Tuesday from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who signaled the central bank is nowhere close to unwinding its easy policy. Cryptocurrencies have been buoyed by a tide of monetary and fiscal stimulus to fight the impact of the pandemic.“The rebound was helped along by a concurrent recovery in stocks as the Fed chair reassured the market of the central bank’s ongoing commitment to pursue ultra-accommodative monetary policy,” said Joel Kruger, cryptocurrency strategist at LMAX Digital.The cryptocurrency rally is at the center of one of the hottest debates in financial markets. Believers see an emerging asset class being embraced by long-term investors, not just speculators. Critics fear Bitcoin is in a bubble that will inevitably burst. What the two sides seem to agree on is that the world’s largest digital asset’s famed volatility is likely to continue.“Bitcoin continues to see massive realized volatility,” said Gary Pike, head of trading at London-based B2C2. “We expect continued volatility going forward whether from forced liquidations to the downside or more capital flowing into the space causing further upward momentum.”Globally, regulators are keeping a close watch. The Bank of Portugal on Wednesday reiterated previous advisories to consumers about virtual assets like Bitcoin due to their recent volatility. That follows a warning from Sweden’s financial watchdog about selling exchange-traded crypto-tracking products to average consumers. Meanwhile, the Biden Administration also signaled concerns with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calling Bitcoin an “extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions” earlier this week.Still, cryptocurrencies continue to gain support from financial heavyweights. Cathie Wood, the head of Ark Investment, said in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday that she’s “very positive on Bitcoin, very happy to see a healthy correction here.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 to gain 6% in rest of 2021: Reuters poll

    A surprisingly sharp rebound in the economy and earnings will drive further gains in U.S. stocks this year, though the S&P 500 is likely to end 2021 less than 6% up from its current level, according to a Reuters poll of strategists. The benchmark S&P 500 ended pandemic-hit 2020 with gains of 16.3%, lifted late in the year by optimism over the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and prospects of more U.S. fiscal stimulus. The index, which is up about 3% so far this year, will finish 2021 at 4,100, a 5.6% gain from its close Tuesday of 3,881.37, according to the median forecast of 50 strategists polled by Reuters over the last two weeks.

  • Disgruntled Oregonians joining Idaho? Some Oregon counties to vote on it this May

    “Divisions in Oregon are getting dangerous, so we see the relocation of the border as a way to keep the peace,” the group’s president said.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Commits $3 Billion to Build Mountain Resort

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund will invest almost $3 billion on a tourism project in a mountainous region near the kingdom’s border with Yemen.The Public Investment Fund will provide 11 billion riyals to Soudah Development Co., which will build 2,700 hotel rooms and 1,300 homes in an area that includes Al-Soudah, the tallest peak in Saudi Arabia, according to Husameddin AlMadani, Soudah’s chief executive officer.The kingdom has been largely shut off to foreign tourists for decades, while citizens preferred to go on holiday abroad. That’s changed with the rise of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who’s trying to open up the country and diversify the economy from oil.“Many of us living in Saudi Arabia didn’t know this destination existed,” AlMadani said in an interview. “I lived in Riyadh for thirty years before I knew that I could take an hour flight and see this beautiful place.”Encouraging Saudis to spend more domestically by developing entertainment and tourism sites is a key part of Prince Mohammed’s plans. The kingdom has also introduced tourist visas to make it easier for foreigners to enter the country and allowed unmarried couples to stay together in hotels. It ended a ban on female drivers and loosened strict dress codes for women.Soudah is one of a growing list of tourism-related developments in the kingdom. The PIF has committed to spending $40 billion annually in the country for the next few years. Projects it’s funding include a luxury resort on the Red Sea, a theme park and entertainment complex outside the capital of Riyadh, and a new city in the north-west called Neom that will focus on high-tech industries.AlMadani denied the project would be hindered by its proximity to Yemen, which has been mired in civil war for around six years. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are fighting against a Saudi-backed coalition, fired missiles on Soudah’s main airport this month and set a plane on fire.“Government officials and the coalition are doing their best to ensure the safety of the airport and the nearby destinations,” said AlMadani. “I live in Al-Soudah, my wife and my kids live in Al-Soudah. So do our employees. And we feel very safe.”Foreigners Can BuyThe coronavirus pandemic forced Saudi Arabia to close its borders for much of last year. Some travelers are now allowed into the country but citizens are still barred from all but essential trips abroad until at least May. That’s encouraged the growth of domestic tourism.“The pandemic resulted in a tripling of the number of people wanting to get out and see nature,” said AlMadani. “That demand has put pressure on us to accelerate the development.”His company is finalizing rules that will allow foreigners to buy property in the development, he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop CFO Resigns

    There has been a shake-up in the C-suite at GameStop (NYSE: GME). The video game retailer announced Tuesday that its CFO, Jim Bell, is vacating his position effective March 26. GameStop said that it has launched a search for a successor "with the capabilities and qualifications to help accelerate GameStop's transformation."

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound Ahead of Second Day of Testimony from Powell

    Essentially, Powell appeared to be trying to sound supportive for economic growth while downplaying the potential impact of higher inflation.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – A Dovish Powell Could Sink the Dollar, Spiking Gold Prices Higher

    A stock market plunge could drive investors into the safe-haven U.S. Dollar that could lead to renewed pressure on gold prices.

  • Biden to press for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall

    President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he would seek $37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the United States as a shortfall of semiconductors has forced U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to cut production. Biden also signed an executive order on Wednesday aimed at addressing the global semiconductor chip shortage that has alarmed the White House and members of Congress, administration officials said.