Asia Stocks to Track U.S. Gains; Bond Yields Drop: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were set to open higher Tuesday after optimism about the economic recovery drove U.S. shares to a record. Long-term Treasury yields edged lower.

Futures were in the green in Japan and Hong Kong, and Australian shares rose. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were little changed. The S&P 500 Index gained for a fifth-straight session, led by utilities and real estate, while Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Facebook Inc. led the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 higher.

Australia’s 10-year bond yields dropped, following the decline in benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury rates from the more than one-year high reached last week. Oil slipped and the dollar fluctuated. Bitcoin eased back from a weekend rally that propelled the cryptocurrency above $61,000.

Investors are turning their focus to the Federal Reserve’s message Wednesday, which will include fresh economic projections. A continued lack of concern about the recent rise in long-term borrowing costs could pave the way for higher yields, boost inflation trades and impact the rotation from growth to value stocks.

“Markets are now trying to front-run the next phase of the cycle” after recovery, wrote Chris Iggo, chief investment officer for core investments at AXA Investment Managers. “In doing so they have priced in higher inflation and are testing the timing of the beginning of a new rate hiking cycle.”

Investors are also considering the potential impact of higher taxes in the U.S. and how that could affect corporate profit growth.

Meanwhile on the virus front, more European countries suspended the use of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine amid concerns about side effects, delaying the European Union’s inoculation campaign.

These are some key events this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his no-tightening policy stance at the Fed policy meeting Wednesday.Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.

Stocks

S&P 500 contracts dipped 0.1% as of 8:23 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index increased 0.7%.Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed after the index jumped 1.1%.Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.6% earlier.

Currencies

The yen was at 109.14 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.4990 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro was steady at $1.1925.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased two basis points to 1.61%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell nine basis points to 1.70%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $65.30 a barrel.Gold was at $1,731.44 an ounce.

