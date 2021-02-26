Nasdaq Heads for the Worst Week Since March as Futures Fluctuate

1 / 2

Nasdaq Heads for the Worst Week Since March as Futures Fluctuate

Kit Rees and Michael Msika
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock futures fluctuated in early trading, with the Nasdaq 100 Index on track for its biggest weekly loss since the pandemic chaos in March.

Contracts on the Nasdaq added 0.3% as of 7:50 a.m. in New York, paring a previous slump. The tech-heavy index has tumbled 5.5% this week as soaring bond yields rattled investor sentiment and sparked selloffs in companies with frothy valuations.

Tesla Inc. sank 3% in the pre-market, while Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF edged lower. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. slumped 12% after saying its next test flight to space won’t occur until May. GameStop Corp. jumped almost 10% as enthusiasm for the video-game retailer once again gripped traders.

“On balance, the investment case for equities is still OK, but not spectacular,” said Joseph Little, global chief strategist at HSBC Asset Management.

After a bruising selloff, U.S. markets were volatile on Friday morning as investors grappled with implications of higher borrowing costs and inflation expectations. The speed of the jump in Treasury yields has caught investors by surprise, with many drawing comparisons to the 2013 taper tantrum -- a market rout fueled by concern the Federal Reserve would curtail stimulus.

Still, there was no shortage of investment strategists reminding clients that faster economic growth is a bullish driver for stocks while bond yields levels remain low compared with historical standards.

The S&P 500 has slipped 2% so far this week, poised for the first back-to-back loss since October. One indication that the mood is still jittery: the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index was near 28, a relatively high level.

“It’s not the absolute level, but the rapid pace of increase that worries risk investors,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote. “We know that soaring yields are no good for the economy.”

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were at 1.5% on Friday, stabilizing after yesterday’s jump. Outside of the U.S., markets were firmly risk-off. Equity benchmarks in Asia lost more than 3%, while investors sought a haven in the dollar.

“We do not expect the rise in yields to derail the equity rally,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • How will a surge in bond yields affect your mortgage, car loans and 401(k)?

    Higher bond yields have arrived. Now investors have to consider what, if any, changes to make to their portfolios.

  • Global Bond Rout Eases; Dollar Extends Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bonds steadied on Friday as markets returned to firmer footing at the end of a week that saw the steepest decline in the Nasdaq 100 since the pandemic meltdown.Markets stabilized after central banks from Asia to Europe moved to calm a panic that had sent U.S. government bond yields to their highest level in a year. That triggered a loss of almost $900 billion this week in the value of the tech-heavy Nasdaq, the biggest since March.“If U.S. rates stabilize at these levels, which they appear to be, then equities will find calm,” said Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana, a strategist at Rand Merchant Bank in Johannesburg. Fears that central banks withdraw support too fast may be overdone “given persistent rhetoric, with the Fed holding firm on its accommodation,” she said.Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 fluctuated before turning modestly higher, suggesting a reprieve may be in store for stocks when U.S. markets open. The 10-year Treasury yield fell back below 1.5% after trading as high as 1.6% Thursday, while the dollar extended a rally to head for its best week since January.Investors are getting increasingly worried that accelerating inflation could trigger a pullback in monetary policy support that has fueled gains in risk assets amid the pandemic. Federal Reserve officials so far say surging Treasury yields reflect optimism and have stressed that the central bank has no plans to tighten policy prematurely.What Investors Are Watching After the Spike in Treasury YieldsYields on core European bonds ticked lower, and stocks in the region pared losses after the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 slumped more than 1.5% at the open.Elsewhere, oil retreated from its the highest in more than a year as traders mulled depleting global inventories. Bitcoin headed toward $45,000.Some key events to watch this week:Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures rose 0.1% by &:51 a.m. in New York.Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.2%.The Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific index declined 3.5%.The MSCI Emerging Markets index retreated 3%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%.The euro was 0.5% lower at $1.2118.The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3956.The Japanese yen was little changed at 106.24 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped five basis points to 1.47%.Germany’s 10-year yield dropped three basis points to -0.26%.The yield on U.K. 10-year bonds rose three basis points to 0.82%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.8% to $62.42 a barrel.Gold fell 0.5% to $1,762 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla shares are being driven more by Reddit posts rather than the automaker's fundamentals or valuation, Barclays study finds

    "We have painfully learned that social media memes can matter more for TSLA share performance," Barclays strategists wrote.

  • Analysis: Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yields

    Some hedge fund managers are getting concerned about the money that has flooded into high-flying stocks like Tesla and the popular ARK fund as bond yields spike and growth stocks take a hit. The popularity of stocks like Tesla helped Cathie Wood's $26.6 billion ARK Innovation ETF become the top-performing actively managed U.S. equity fund tracked by Morningstar last year. But even as shares of Tesla plunged this week and Wood's fund fell, she increased the fund's bet on the automaker.

  • Singapore’s Richest Property Clan Looks Ahead After Record Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s richest property dynasty vowed to get back on course after a S$1.78 billion ($1.3 billion) writedown on a Chinese deal led to a record annual loss.City Developments Ltd.’s net loss of S$1.9 billion for the year ended Dec. 31 was its first since the early 1970s, thanks to the impairment on its investment in China’s Sincere Property Group.“We must now forget about all these old subjects,” Chairman Kwek Leng Beng said at a briefing on the results Friday. “I want to go to the next chapter to grow the company. I don’t want to keep talking about Sincere.”While the pandemic has also battered its hotel revenue and rental income, the acquisition of a majority stake in Chongqing-based Sincere last April has proved to be an onerous investment, creating a rift in a family dynasty that’s worth $16.5 billion, according to last year’s Bloomberg Billionaires Index list of Asia’s richest clans. Three CDL directors, including the chairman’s cousin, have resigned in disagreement over the deal, spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer Sherman Kwek.The impairment loss in Sincere constitutes 93% of its S$1.9 billion investment, CDL said. Taking into account Sincere’s debts in the next 12 months as well as China’s “three red lines” policy that caps borrowings for real estate developers, CDL cautioned that the Chinese property firm “may face significant liquidity challenges.”While CDL believed in Sincere’s potential, it was taken aback by the size and structure of its debts, Sherman Kwek said. “To be candid, the one thing that was far more difficult, challenging and complex than we expected was the debt restructuring,” the CEO said.“The debt in Sincere is very sizable and very complex and there are many, many financial institutions to deal with,” he said at the briefing. “So, this was the part that presented a very, very tough challenge for the working team and myself.”What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:CDL faces a long road ahead repairing Sincere’s balance sheet under China’s “three red lines” rules limiting leverage, while the potential return may be distant given Sincere’s weak land bank, sales and profitability.--BI analysts Kristy Hung and Daniel FanClick here to read the researchMoney pumped into Sincere has swelled from an initial investment of S$880 million. The internal fallout has prompted CDL to set up a special working group to improve the Chinese firm’s liquidity and profitability. With that in mind, the developer acquired Sincere’s stake in a Shenzhen technology park this week.CDL won’t put more funds into Sincere until the Chinese company returns to health, Chief Transformation Officer Goh Ann Nee said at the briefing. The investment remains a good platform for CDL to expand in a market that shouldn’t be ignored, Goh said.Sincere’s predicament arose from a “perfect storm” -- a combination of the pandemic and policies imposed by China on developers, Goh said. Nevertheless, it’s not all doom and gloom and there could be a “very interesting light at the end of the tunnel” for CDL, she added.Sincere has numerous assets in its portfolio but CDL has to get the consent of its partner -- Sincere’s founder and chairman Wu Xu -- to monetize them, Chairman Kwek said.“He has a different view from us,” Kwek added, hoping that Wu Xu will cooperate with CDL. Nevertheless, Kwek expressed optimism that Sincere could become “a very ideal entity that everybody wishes to buy.”Touted as “game changing” for growth, the Sincere deal -- CDL’s single largest investment in China -- increased its presence in the world’s second-largest economy to about 20 cities from three.While Sherman Kwek believed that the terms were in CDL’s favor when it entered into the deal, “things have panned out differently from what we have anticipated,” he said. The company is also scaling back on some of its investments in China “until we see how things pan out with Sincere.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Markets Move Higher As Tech Stocks Rebound

    Meanwhile, traders will pay close attention to rising Treasury yields.

  • 105-Year-Old COVID Survivor Credits Longevity to Gin-Soaked Golden Raisins

    New Jersey resident Lucia DeClerck has lived through the 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak and coronavirus pandemic.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Breaks Support As Treasury Yields Soar; Nvidia, Teladoc, Tesla Flash Sell Signals

    The market rally broke through key support Thursday as Treasury yields spiked. Nvidia and Tesla flashed sell signals.

  • Bitcoin Gains as Bulls’ Buying Helps Soothe Nervous Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rebounded from its sharp selloff of the past few days as additional purchases by MicroStrategy Inc. and Square Inc. helped to ease concern investors were starting to exit the famously volatile cryptocurrency.The digital token rose as much as 7% Wednesday, finding support near the $50,000 level. It traded around $49,400 as of 2:29 p.m. in New York. Prices plummeted about 13% on Tuesday in the worst retreat in a year.Square said it had purchased $170 million in Bitcoin, raising its holdings to about 5% of the company’s cash and equivalents. MicroStrategy said it paid an average $52,765 for nearly 20,000 tokens last week after issuing $1.05 billion in convertible bonds.Coinbase Inc., the largest U.S. digital-asset exchange, said it was impact by outage at the Federal Reserve’s system for interbank payments Wednesday afternoon.Overall investor sentiment has also been boosted by comments Tuesday from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who signaled the central bank is nowhere close to unwinding its easy policy. Cryptocurrencies have been buoyed by a tide of monetary and fiscal stimulus to fight the impact of the pandemic.“The rebound was helped along by a concurrent recovery in stocks as the Fed chair reassured the market of the central bank’s ongoing commitment to pursue ultra-accommodative monetary policy,” said Joel Kruger, cryptocurrency strategist at LMAX Digital.The cryptocurrency rally is at the center of one of the hottest debates in financial markets. Believers see an emerging asset class being embraced by long-term investors, not just speculators. Critics fear Bitcoin is in a bubble that will inevitably burst. What the two sides seem to agree on is that the world’s largest digital asset’s famed volatility is likely to continue.“Bitcoin continues to see massive realized volatility,” said Gary Pike, head of trading at London-based B2C2. “We expect continued volatility going forward whether from forced liquidations to the downside or more capital flowing into the space causing further upward momentum.”Globally, regulators are keeping a close watch. The Bank of Portugal on Wednesday reiterated previous advisories to consumers about virtual assets like Bitcoin due to their recent volatility. That follows a warning from Sweden’s financial watchdog about selling exchange-traded crypto-tracking products to average consumers. Meanwhile, the Biden Administration also signaled concerns with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calling Bitcoin an “extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions” earlier this week.Still, cryptocurrencies continue to gain support from financial heavyweights. Cathie Wood, the head of Ark Investment, said in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday that she’s “very positive on Bitcoin, very happy to see a healthy correction here.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Moderna's Market Value Set to Rise by at Least 75%, Says Noted Analyst

    Oppenheimer's Hartaj Singh believes the stock's market capitalization is headed to at least $100 billion.

  • What Investors Are Watching After Spike in Treasury Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- The surge in global yields and a slump in stocks has left bond and equity investors nursing losses and asking whether there is more to come or something to stop the rot.While many see bond yields continuing to push higher as the global economy reopens and growth recovers, others say they are now close to levels that should entice long-term buyers. A disorderly selloff in bonds or equities could also trigger at least verbal intervention from the Federal Reserve to stop a rout, according to investors.Read more: In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc Across MarketsA bruising session for U.S. shares and Treasuries on Thursday saw benchmark 10-year yields spike above 1.6% before pulling back, while tech stocks saw the brunt of equity losses. A poorly received Treasury auction triggered some of the volatility, and traders yanked forward bets on how soon the Fed will be forced to tighten policy.Here are some thoughts from market participants on what to watch for next:Fed Problem“Today’s market dynamics look to have been fueled by technical factors and the Fed may want to let the dust settle before it judges whether there is anything really problematic here,” Evercore ISI’s Krishna Guha and Ernie Tedeschi said. “But a change of tone at least seems warranted in our view and possibly more. This could well come in the next 24 hours.”“On the forward rates front, the fed funds futures market is now pricing in more or less a full hike in 2022 as well as two in 2023, and we think the 2022 expectation will be viewed by the Fed as excessive and potentially starting to become problematic.”Yields Too High“From a fundamental perspective, the five-year rate looks too high,” according to strategists at TD Securities including Priya Misra. “The market is pricing in the first hike in early 2023, which seems too early given the Fed’s higher threshold to hike rates. The 10-year is more difficult to call since it depends on the timing of the taper.”“We expect the Fed to address market concerns of a premature withdrawal of Fed support and highlight the longer-term challenges in a post-Covid world. Chair Powell is set to speak next Thursday, giving him the opportunity to soothe market concerns.”Buying Opportunity“While we could see more volatility in the near term, we think this could potentially provide interesting opportunities to investors to reload on equities,” said Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “The recent rise in U.S. government bond yields has not been fully matched by other developed markets’ counterparts. The widening spread could attract European and Japanese investors back into the Treasury market.”“This could also enhance the investment case of corporate credit and emerging market fixed income,” Hui said. “Global recovery should help to keep default risks in line with the long term average and justify the current level of credit spread.”Convexity Focus“Rising Treasury yields warrant a focus on technicals like mortgage-backed securities convexity hedging, foreign buying and bank demand,” Morgan Stanley strategists including Guneet Dhingra and Jay Bacow wrote in a note. “While these technicals could drive yields and the curve in the near term, we think the medium-term direction of yields and curve will depend on economic fundamentals and Fed policy.”Overall convexity needs from MBS holders and servicers tend to pick up with 10-year yields around 1.35%, then peak around 1.60%, the strategists said.Convexity Hedging Haunts Markets Already Reeling From Bond RoutIt’s Healthy“For all the drama and volatility contagion, this rate rise should be considered a ‘healthy’ rate rise -- essentially just the markets are saying the Fed will change its policy and that’s because of strong real growth,” said Michael Purves, CEO of Tallbacken Capital Advisors LLC.“The gap between the Eurodollar markets in the 2022-24 time frame is now very wide – essentially four hikes vs. the Fed’s dots which suggest zero hikes through their forecast horizon (through 2023). This gap will have to be closed,” which will generate volatility and raise questions for other risk assets, he said. “This likely means volatility from rates should spill over to equities, credit, FX and commodities, and not just for a couple of days.”It’s Not Healthy“A move of this magnitude is not healthy for markets and equities are rightfully acting negatively to it,” said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “We will be watching to see if the Fed pushes back more meaningfully on the recent rise in yields. They could do this with greater QE or yield curve control.”“We would look at U.S. value stocks opportunistically on the dip and would look even to add to bonds in the event that this drawdown reaches the 4%-6% range,” he said.Expensive ValuationsI’m “watching the 5-year and any changes in Fed buying patterns,” said Brian Barish, chief investment officer at Cambiar Investors. “The Fed has more or less said, via their inflation targeting, that they intend to devalue your fixed-income stream. If that’s really true then I should demand a lot more yield on a five-plus year basis as an investor. It will be interesting to see if the Fed actually does anything.”“Some of the 2020 ‘Pelotonomy’ stocks are valued at rather extravagant levels. So will these continue to falter as momentum rolls over? I suspect so, but let’s see. I am also a little focused on the current prices of commodities, in terms of whether there is a more potent inflationary signal or are these just being speculated on also.”Pause Likely“Our guess is the surge in bond yields will soon take a breather around the 1.5% area before again venturing on another leg higher,” said Jim Paulsen of The Leuthold Group. “If the bond market’s panic about runaway inflation eases somewhat (even if only temporarily), this would help calm the current panic.”“Yields still have further to rise this year. But, if they do it a bit more slowly and intermittently, rather than all at once, the impact on the economy and the stock market should be far less damaging.”(Adds comment from Tallbacken’s Purves in 13th and 14th paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top 10 Electric Vehicle Stocks You Should Know About

    The electric vehicle market is expected to touch $985.72 billion by 2027 as traditional automakers and emerging EV companies transform the automotive landscape. The change is being precipitated by factors such as the Biden Administration's push to convert the entire federal fleet to EVs. Here are 10 EV and alternative energy companies that you should know about in this transformative age: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): Led by its charismatic CEO Elon Musk, the segment leader reported Q4 revenue of $10.74 billion and full fiscal revenue of $31.54 billion. Deliveries in Q4 stood at 180,667. Last year, the company delivered nearly half a billion vehicles, twice that of German rival Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO): With an ambition to become the Tesla of China, the company reported a third-quarter adjusted loss of RMB 996 million or $146.7 million. The Chinese automaker delivered 12,206 vehicles in the same period. Cars delivered in December stand at 7,007, a 32.43% rise from 5,291 units in November. Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV): The automaker has carved out a niche in the Chinese EV market based on technology and price competitiveness. The company reported Q3 revenue of $293.1 million. Vehicle deliveries during the period rose 265.8% to 8,579. Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI): The Beijing-based automaker sold vehicles worth RMB 4.06 billion or $621.9 million in the fourth quarter and realized revenues worth RMB 4.15 billion or $635.5 million in the same period. Deliveries in Q4 were 14,464 units. For the full year of 2020, the company delivered 32,624 units. Lucid Motors: The automaker, due for a merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV), is on track to deliver its Air luxury vehicle in the second half of 2021. The company also plans to launch a competing model to Tesla’s Model 3 sedan. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS): The Ohio-based EV firm reported a third-quarter loss of $11.5 million. Ark Investment Management LLC CEO Cathie Wood and her team added 660,500 shares of the automaker to Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ) this month. Workhorse recently lost an important USPS delivery deal to Wisconsin-based company Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK). Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR): Fisker which recently entered into an EV-development deal with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd (OTC: HNHPF), reported a loss from operations totaling $31.3 million in the fourth quarter. The company said it has 12,467 reservations for vehicles as of Feb. 25. Rivian: The Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed EV firm may go public as early as September, according to Bloomberg. The Jeff Bezos-led retail giant has a deal with Rivian for the delivery of 100,000 electric delivery vans. The company began taking orders for its electric pickup truck in November. Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG): The hydrogen fuel-cell company reported a loss of 6.341 million in 2020 and raised its 2021 and 2024 financial targets. The company has invested $1.6 billion in South Korea’s SK Group. FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL): The alternative energy company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $16.99 million but missed the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. The company’s stock came under pressure this month as Texas Governor Greg Abbot questioned the reliability of renewable energy amid extreme weather in the state in the same month. Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow Hyundai Avoided The Chip Shortage Plaguing Tesla, Other AutomakersTesla Shut Down Fremont Factory Temporarily Over Parts Shortages, Musk Confirms© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Yield Sign Flashing: Spike In 10-Year Treasury Above 1.5% Spooks Market In Thursday Selloff

    The Fed has said it won’t raise rates. The market is saying “We may raise rates for you.” That’s arguably the story of today’s messy selloff. The 10-year Treasury yield flirted with and then finished above 1.5% for the first time in a year. That’s up 60 basis points from the start of 2021 and more than 20 points from a week ago. As the bond selloff accelerated, investors appeared to discount Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s soothing words about inflation from earlier this week and took things into their own hands. Treasury yields tend to climb when people worry about rising prices. The pace of this yield rally is almost unprecedented. What was really surprising Thursday was how strong selling was in the Nasdaq (COMP), which is full of growth and Tech stocks that are often seen being more vulnerable to higher rates. You had stocks like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) fall sharply. The chip makers got pounded, with some down more than 5%. You also had the “stay-at-home” stocks like the Zoom Video Communication Inc's (NASDAQ: ZM) and DocuSign Inc's (NASDAQ: DOCU) of the world getting absolutely smoked. Those stocks had all been down yesterday before staging a late-day comeback. So much for that. Meanwhile, GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) took a wild ride higher, then fell sharply but still finished up 18% for the day. Anyone thinking about buying an exchange-traded fund (ETF) should understand what they’re getting into, because many ETFs have volatile companies like GME included. Ugly Close Could Reflect Yield’s Relentless Rally Earlier this week, dramatic stock market declines met buying interest down below and stocks bounced back. Not on Thursday. Instead, things got uglier into the close, suggesting less “buy the dip” enthusiasm. After a 425-point rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) on Wednesday, we saw it fall nearly 560 points today. The volatility has been dramatic all week, and the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) reflects that, rising nearly 34% today to above 28. One day isn’t a trend, and there’s no way to predict now if buyers will show up tomorrow. A lot of that depends on what the 10-year yield does overnight. One thing that kept buyers pouring into stocks over the last 10 months was historically low yields. You really can’t say that’s the case anymore. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.55% today for the first time since Feb. 19, 2020. That’s a date that sticks out because it also marked the last all-time high for the S&P 500 Index (SPX) before the pandemic sent it crashing down by about 35% over the following month. Yields declined then along with stocks, reaching an all-time low of under 0.4% last March for the 10-year. Between then and the start of 2021, the 10-year yield traded in a range of between roughly 0.6% and 0.9%, with few exceptions. Since then, it’s climbed 65 basis points in less than two months. The Auctioneer’s Gavel Was Quite The Hammer Though the 10-year yield has been on the rise pretty much since the year began, it’s really accelerated this week. The catalyst today—and arguably what helped extend stock market losses—was an auction of 7-year Treasury notes that participants have described as “tepid,” “awful,” and even “brutal” in the words of a Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) analyst. The equity market seems to have priced in a good deal of dovishness from fiscal and monetary authorities. While that’s all well and good, it’s predicated on having sufficient demand for the resulting debt. If there’s not sufficient demand for that debt, absent additional participation from the Fed, interest rates will need to rise to meet demand. So if markets have come to expect a continued rise in yields, tepid demand at auction can help make it happen sooner rather than later. And that can impact not only the previously high-flying tech shares, but if it continues, could also start to be felt in other interest rate-sensitive sectors such as housing. This is a trend worth watching. Yields, The Cost Of Money, And The Earnings Connection That’s a lot to absorb, but it’s important for investors to understand because the 10-year yield often holds the key to stock market trends. When the yield is extremely low, the cost of money is cheap, and that tends to help big growth stocks with high valuations. Think of how the Tech sector rallied last year. Back then, there was lots of talk about how low yields (and the Fed’s dovish interest rate policy) meant valuations could be higher than normal because the cost of borrowing was cheap and would help strengthen future earnings. That’s a harder argument to make now with yields back at a more normal level, though still low from a historic standpoint. The other thing that has people nervous is how quickly yields bounced. Typically you don’t see this kind of rapid action in the fixed income market unless there’s fear around, the way it was last year when yields crashed during the first pandemic wave. It’s harder for companies to make long-term plans when yields fluctuate so much this quickly, and it could ultimately mean companies putting off plans for investment, whether it’s for new products or acquisitions. They may decide to sit back a bit and see where yields go before making big decisions, and that’s not necessarily a positive thing for the stock market. Leaving the yield discussion behind for a moment, Thursday’s action took the major indices down below some key technical support levels, which probably drove more selling. The SPX fell below its 20-day moving average at around 3873. The 20-day has been a level the SPX bounced off of several times over the last few months, including earlier this week. Now it’s well below that and is close to its 50-day moving average, which is at 3805. The COMP however, closed below its 50-day moving average and is close to 13,000, a low it hit a couple of times in the recent past. This is a level worth watching as we head into the last trading day of the month. And if you need one more possible reason for the Thursday selloff, remember that during the runup in stocks, many were pointing to the acronym “TINA” (there is no alternative) to stocks with yields so low. But if yields continue to climb, at some point they become a compelling “A.” Market Dive Comes A Day Before House Stimulus Vote Could the market be trying to tell Congress and the administration something? There’s never a single reason why stocks or bonds move in any direction, and there’s a lot going on besides President Biden’s plan to push through another round of fiscal stimulus. That being said, the 10-year yield climbed to above 1.55% today from 1.1% on inauguration day just over a month ago, and tomorrow is when the House is expected to vote on the $1.9 trillion package. While improved Covid numbers, vaccination progress, and some firm economic data points helped push yields higher, another factor could be investor concern about the stimulus potentially overheating the economy and raising inflation. This isn’t a political column, but keep an eye out next week for any possible indications of concerns coming up during debate in the Senate. It still seems very likely stimulus will pass, but could its cost get driven down a bit if the bond market keeps ringing bells the way it’s been? That may be something to watch. CHART OF THE DAY: YIELD RALLY INTERRUPTS TECH PARTY. Over the last month, the Info Tech sector (IXT—purple line) rallied and then got clipped by the relentless rise in the 10-year Treasury yield (TNX—candlestick). The yield rose on Thursday to one-year highs above 1.5%, raising worries about possible pressure on future earnings for high-flying and highly-valued growth sectors. Data sources: Cboe Global Markets, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. TD Ameritrade® commentary for educational purposes only. Member SIPC. Photo by James Coleman on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNvidia Becomes Latest Company To Beat Earnings Estimates But Get PunishedStrong Earnings From Home Depot And Lowe's, With Nvidia Waiting In The Wings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend losses after Nasdaq's worst day since October

    Stock futures steadied on Thursday after a selloff during the regular trading day.

  • NFL rumors: Raiders among Russell Wilson's desired trade destinations

    The Raiders reportedly are one of the destinations Russell Wilson's camp has discussed with the Seahawks, but that won't solve Jon Gruden's multitude of issues.

  • Shares in David Beckham-backed cannabis company soar on debut

    David Beckham owns 5% of cannabinoid skincare company Cellular Goods through his holding company DB Ventures.

  • Singapore's Olam plans to list food ingredients unit by H1 2022

    Commodity trader Olam International, which is dividing its portfolio of diverse products into two new operating businesses, said on Friday that it plans to list its food ingredients segment by the first half of next year. The carve-out and separation of Olam Food Ingredients (OFI), which includes its cocoa, coffee and edible nuts businesses, and Olam Global Agri (OGA), which includes grains and animal feed, edible oils, rice and cotton, is estimated to be completed by the end of 2021. The company will decide on the venue for the listing of the food ingredients business by June or July, Chief Executive Officer Sunny Verghese said, adding that the IPO would be of "substantial size and quite significant in any exchange" in which it would be listed.

  • American Eagle Has 24% Upside on Aerie Becoming a $2 Billion Business

    American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) continues to soar to new heights on the strength of its Aerie lingerie and loungewear brand. The fast-growing apparel business is expected to see double-digit sales growth again when the retailer reports fourth-quarter earnings next week, and Cowen analyst Oliver Chen upgraded his outlook on the retailer to outperform from market perform because he sees Aerie hitting $2 billion in sales within three years. Wall Street was already bullish on Aerie's growth, with one analyst estimating the lingerie outfit could be a $3 billion business in five years.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Vulnerable to Profit-Taking Ahead of March 4 OPEC+ Meeting

    Prices are higher than they were when the pandemic started in March 2020 but demand hasn’t reached its pre-pandemic levels.

  • Debt Crisis Threatens Developing Nations, World Bank Head Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations remain at risk of a debt crisis due to the impact of the global pandemic, and the World Bank is working on ways to reduce the burden, President David Malpass said.The Washington-based development lender and the International Monetary Fund are collaborating closely on designing plans that connect debt reductions to freeing up resources for countries to invest in health care and initiatives to fight climate change, Malpass said.A debt crisis is “a prominent risk for some of the countries at the bottom, and that has to do with the difficulty of getting new investment,” Malpass said in a Bloomberg TV interview with Lisa Abramowicz, Jonathan Ferro and Tom Keene. “The rest of the world should see that there’s a beneficial linkage” in finding ways to reduce unsustainable debt in developing countries, he said.Malpass spoke before the start of a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 biggest economies on Friday, where they’re expected to discuss creating $500 billion of new IMF reserve assets called special drawing rights, or SDRs, to provide liquidity to developing nations devastated by the pandemic.(Updates headline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.