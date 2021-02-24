Asian Stocks Mixed, Treasuries Steady Post-Powell: Markets Wrap

Asian Stocks Mixed, Treasuries Steady Post-Powell: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks were mixed and Treasury yields steady Wednesday as investors balanced the risk of a stronger recovery driving global rates higher against the Federal Reserve’s pledge of continued policy support.

Japanese equities underperformed as trading resumed after a holiday, Hong Kong opened modestly higher and Australia dipped. S&P 500 contracts edged up after the benchmark reversed losses to close in the green.

Sentiment was bolstered by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who on Tuesday signaled the central bank was nowhere close to unwinding its easy policy. The best U.S. performers were airlines, lodging companies and cyclical shares set to benefit from the end of pandemic lockdowns, while the tech heavy Nasdaq 100 closed lower despite a late rally.

Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields were steady just below a one-year high reached on Monday. The dollar fell against its major peers, with the British pound at the highest since April 2018. The New Zealand dollar advanced even as the central bank said “prolonged” stimulus was needed.

Powell voiced cautious expectations for a return to more-normal activity later this year and said that higher bond yields reflected economic optimism, not inflation fears. That helped fuel a return of the buy-the-dip mentality that has limited equity drawdowns in recent months, with investors betting on a global economic recovery spurred by vaccines and U.S. spending.

“Investors need not doubt that what we are experiencing is a classic cyclical upswing: economic growth contracted last year, the cause of that contraction is now being resolved, and that allows growth (and earnings) to expand, supporting risk assets,” wrote Lauren Goodwin, portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments.

Nevertheless, money-market traders have pulled forward their rate-hike expectations since the start of this year, and now see the Fed raising interest rates a quarter point by the middle of 2023.

In commodities, platinum stumbled after reaching a multiyear high amid concern that economic recovery prospects are already priced into some equities and metals. Oil extended losses.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin rallied back toward $50,000 after a bout of volatility highlighted lingering doubts about the durability of the token’s gains.

Some key events to watch this week:

EIA crude oil inventory report is out Wednesday.Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 11 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 index rose 0.1% on Tuesday.Japan’s Topix index dipped 0.7%.South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.4%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.6%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was flat.Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4%.

Currencies

The yen fell 0.2% to 105.48 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.4527 per dollar, up 0.1%.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.The euro bought $1.2154.The pound jumped 0.6% to $1.42.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.35%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield climbed six basis points to $1.62.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $61.26 a barrel.Gold was up 0.2% at $1,809.50 an ounce.

