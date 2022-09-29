U.S. stopgap funding bill heading to possible Thursday passage in Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate was aiming to finish work on Thursday on a bill that would eliminate the threat of federal agency shutdowns on Saturday by extending expiring federal funding through Dec. 16, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

"With a little more good-faith negotiation between Democrats and Republicans, I am hopeful that today's the day we'll finish passing a continuing resolution to fund the government," Schumer said in a Senate speech.

Once the Senate passes the funding bill, which also contains $12.3 billion in new military and economic aid to Ukraine, the House of Representatives is expected to promptly pass the measure and send it to President Joe Biden for signing into law before a midnight Friday deadline.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Chziu Nomiyama)