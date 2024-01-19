U.S. Strikes Against Houthi Terrorists NOT Working, Haley STEALING Trump's Lead In NH

The week kicked off with the official start of the 2024 election season; Donald Trump won the Iowa caucuses by a landslide, setting a caucus record of 51 percent of votes. The three GOP candidates left will now head to New Hampshire, where the first-in-the-nation primary will take place next Tues., Jan 23. The Department of Justice released the report on the investigation surrounding the 2022 deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. House Republicans continued forward with their impeachment of Homeland Security Department head Alejandro Mayorkas for failing to safeguard the U.S.-Mexico border from illegal entry. A shutdown has been temporarily averted, but only until March 1 and March 8, the two new deadlines. Make sure to subscribe and join Kevin weekdays as he dishes today’s top headlines from The Hill. Follow Kevin Cirilli, Instagram - @kevcirilli Twitter / X - @kevcirilli

