U.S. struggling to engage with Iran over nuclear deal

Barak Ravid
·3 min read

The Biden administration's efforts to re-engage with Iran over its nuclear program are coming up against three major obstacles: a lack of direct channels of communication, divisions within the leadership in Tehran, and looming Iranian presidential elections, U.S. officials involved in the talks tell me.

Why it matters: Putting Iran’s nuclear program “back in the box” is one of the Biden administration’s top foreign policy priorities, but the sides have yet to hold direct talks.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • President Biden says he's willing to lift sanctions and return to the 2015 nuclear deal if Iran returns to full compliance, by rolling back the nuclear acceleration it has undertaken since Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018.

Behind the scenes: The Iranians have rejected several U.S. proposals to meet formally or even informally.

  • The U.S. officials tell me all of their communications with Tehran are coming indirectly, through the E3 (France, the U.K. and Germany), Russia, China or the EU.

  • This takes more time and has led to several misunderstandings, the U.S. officials say.

In recent weeks, the U.S. has sent messages to Iran that it is ready to either start with mutual first steps and follow a gradual process from there, or for both sides to immediately return to full compliance with the deal, the U.S. officials tell me.

  • Through the indirect channels, the U.S. has been trying to gauge what it will take to get the talks going. At one point, the U.S. believed the Iranians were ready to accept a step-by-step approach. Then the Iranians made clear that they were not.

  • The U.S. had proposed that the process begin with the U.S. unfreezing Iranian funds held in South Korea, and Iran taking steps to end some of its violations of the deal, according to U.S. and Israeli sources briefed on the matter. The Iranians rejected that proposal.

Between the lines: The Biden administration is struggling to understand how exactly the Iranians want to proceed, and thinks the lack of clarity is due in part to divisions within the Iranian leadership, U.S. officials say.

  • One key debate seems to be over whether to engage with the U.S. before or after the elections in June.

What to watch: Politico reported on Monday that the U.S. is developing a new proposal for Iran in an attempt to get the talks started.

  • But an Iranian official told state TV that Iran won't scale back its nuclear activities before the U.S. removes all sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

  • "The Biden administration is losing time. If it fails to lift the sanctions soon, Iran will take the next steps, which will be further reduction of its JCPOA commitments," the Iranian official added.

Where things stand: The U.S. is discussing new ideas internally and with the other parties to the nuclear deal, but no consensus has been reached, one U.S. official told me.

  • “The process will take more time because the discussions between the U.S. and Iran are indirect," the official said.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran rejects ending 20% enrichment before U.S. lifts sanctions - state TV

    Iran will not stop its 20% uranium enrichment before the United States lifts all sanctions, Iranian state TV quoted an unnamed official as saying on Tuesday, after a U.S. media report said Washington would offer a new proposal to jump-start talks. The Biden administration has been seeking to engage Iran in talks about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. The agreement removed economic sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear programme to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon - an ambition Tehran denies.

  • NFL Draft: 3 South Carolina players the Falcons should consider

    After looking at potential targets from Georgia, Alabama and Auburn, let's check out three South Carolina Gamecocks the Falcons could consider in 2021.

  • Wall Street drops as tech stocks hit by spike in yields

    Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com and Broadcom Inc dropped between 0.9% and 2.7%, with U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hitting a 14-month high. The Nasdaq is set for its first monthly loss since November following a recent rise in yields that particularly hurt tech stocks, which often have a low-rate environment heavily baked into their high valuations. "The market is focused on interest rates, the stimulus coming out of Washington DC, additional burden of that spending associated with stimulus and the rotation that has been going on from reopening growth stocks to old line value stocks," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in New York.

  • One-of-a-kind USC overwhelms Oregon, could trouble Gonzaga in Elite Eight

    The Mobley brothers put on a show, and USC is off to the Elite Eight to face Gonzaga.

  • 2 students dead after Iowa State crew club boat capsizes during practice

    A team of five Iowa State University crew members was practicing on a lake Sunday when its boat capsized.

  • Trump asks wedding party: 'Do you miss me yet?'

    Donald Trump turned up at a wedding at Mar-a-Lago and railed against Joe Biden, China and Iran.

  • Austria in talks to buy a million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

    Austria is in talks with Russia to buy a million doses of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which has yet to be approved by the European Medicines Agency, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's office said on Tuesday. Conservative leader Kurz is under fire from opposition parties because his government did not buy as many coronavirus vaccines as it could have under the European Union's collective purchasing scheme. "There must be no geopolitical blinkers regarding vaccines," Kurz said in a statement issued by his office, adding that Austria is in talks with Russia and Moscow has offered to sell it a million doses as of April.

  • U.S. tries to break Iran nuclear deadlock with new proposal for Tehran

    The proposal, which would include some sanctions relief for Iran, comes as Iranian elections loom.

  • Real-economy stirrings show U.S. leaves Europe in the dust

    And while some U.S. health experts express concern at the loosening or outright dropping of COVID-19 restrictions by many states, the outcome for now is that it is widening the U.S. head start in the post-pandemic recovery. Even after an uptick this month for the first time since January, new U.S. infections at 131 per 100,000 over seven days are lower than those in Germany, France and Italy, the top three euro economies, the Reuters COVID-19 Global Tracker shows. Coupled with a faster vaccine rollout than any in Europe aside from Britain's, that has prompted a tangible return of activity across a U.S. economy already forecast by the International Monetary Fund to return to pre-pandemic health months before the euro area can.

  • Canada pauses AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine use for those under 55, wants new risk analysis

    OTTAWA/TORONTO (Reuters) -Canadian health officials said on Monday they would stop offering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to people under age 55 and require a new analysis of the shot's risks and benefits based on age and gender. No such cases have been reported in Canada, with about 307,000 AstraZeneca doses administered. The National Advisory Council of Immunization (NACI), an independent expert panel, said on Monday that the rate at which the clotting complication happens was not yet clear.

  • This New Supersonic Airliner Will Fly From NYC to London in Less Than an Hour

    The commercial jet will be able to transport 500 passengers at speeds nearing 4,000 miles per hour.

  • Obama pays tribute to his grandmother, Sarah Obama, who died at 99

    Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, known as Mama Sarah, spent decades raising money to educate girls and orphans.

  • Piers Morgan says internet trolls threatened to murder him in front of his children over Meghan Markle row

    Piers Morgan left "Good Morning Britain" after comments he made about Meghan Markle sparked thousands of complaints.

  • George Floyd death: How long will Derek Chauvin trial last?

    A US police officer is accused of killing a black man last year. Here's why the world is watching.

  • Hong Kong: China limits parliament to 'patriots'

    The sweeping changes are the latest efforts by Beijing to step up its influence in Hong Kong.

  • Australian PM reshuffles cabinet amid poll slump

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reshuffled his Cabinet on Monday, following a series of allegations about the mistreatment of female lawmakers and staff.This includes removing the country's top law officer, Christian Porter, as attorney general.Porter has been the subject of a historical rape allegation, which he strongly denies.In March, the police said there was insufficient evidence to investigate the alleged rape, as the accuser was no longer alive.He will now have a record seven female lawmakers in his Cabinet. Morrison has sought to regain voter support, after facing an outpouring of public anger over his response to the allegations:"I think, with a fresh lens, and a fresh lens in particular to achieving the outcomes, the results, that we all want for Australian women right across the country."He also moved another lawmaker, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds, who was criticised for her handling of an allegation of rape by a member of her staff two years ago.Earlier this month, tens of thousands of women protested outside parliament and around Australia, calling for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault. Morrison's government trails opposition Labor on a two-party preferred basis, by 52-48.

  • Mafia fugitive was living a quiet island life. Then police found his YouTube cooking show.

    The alleged gangster's "love for Italian cuisine” — and tattoo ink — made his arrest possible, Italian police said.

  • Kentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

    Republicans in Kentucky overrode a veto of a bill that would let a GOP committee pick the options for a temporary replacement of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), should he retire before completing his term. The Kentucky legislature on Monday overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's (D) veto of Senate Bill 228, which "restricts his ability to fill any vacancies that arise if one of the state's U.S. senators dies or leaves office early," the Louisville Courier Journal reports. As the report explains, the governor of Kentucky has previously been able to pick anyone from either party to temporarily complete the rest of a senator's term when there's a vacancy. But under Senate Bill 228, the governor is required to pick a replacement of the same political party as the senator departing and also choose from a list of three options provided by the executive committee from that senator's state party. The bill was "designed to ensure the governor can't appoint a Democrat to what's likely to be a safe seat for Republicans," the Louisville Courier Journal explains. McConnell himself backed the bill, which led to some speculation that he could retire before his new six-year term is completed, though the lead sponsor of SB 228 said McConnell isn't planning his retirement, according to the report. Beshear has criticized the bill, saying it "delegates the power to select a representative to an unelected, unaccountable political committee that only represents a fraction of Kentuckians, when a senator is supposed to represent all of us." Read more at the Louisville Courier Journal. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.The rotten center of the infrastructure debate

  • Donald Trump launches website for personal office

    Donald and Melania Trump set up website to 'preserve the magnificent legacy' of the 45th president's administration.

  • Katherine Schwarzenegger shares Maria Shriver's reaction to her grandchild's name

    The daughter of NBC special anchor Maria Shriver shared her mother's reaction to her first grandchild's middle name: Maria.