U.S. subpoenas Chinese communications firms in probe of national security risks

FILE PHOTO: Gina Raimondo, Biden's nominee for secretary of Commerce, speaks in Wilmington, Delaware
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday that it has served subpoenas on multiple Chinese companies that provide information and communications technology services in the United States to see if they pose a national security risk.

"Beijing has engaged in conduct that blunts our technological edge and threatens our alliances," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in statement.

The subpoenas will gather information to "allow us to make a determination for possible action that best protects the security of American companies, American workers, and U.S. national security."

The statement did not name any companies. China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp were targeted by the previous administration of Donald Trump for removal from the U.S. telecoms infrastructure.

President Joe Biden's administration said last month it plans to allow a Trump-era rule targeting Chinese technology firms deemed to pose a threat to the United States to go into effect despite objections from U.S. businesses.

The Commerce Department issued an interim final rule in the final days of the Trump administration aimed at addressing information and communications technology supply chain concerns and said it would become effective after a 60-day period of public comment.

Last month, the department said it would continue to accept public comment on the rule until March 22, when it would go into effect. The subpoenas would not have an impact on the interim final rule's timing, a department official said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and groups representing major industries raised concerns in a letter to the Commerce Department in January that the interim rule gave the government "nearly unlimited authority to intervene in virtually any commercial transaction between U.S. companies and their foreign counterparts that involves technology."

Business Roundtable, a group representing major U.S. chief executives, said earlier the proposal is "unworkable for U.S. businesses in its current form."

(Reporting by Chris Sanders and David Shepardson; editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • House Dems Urge President Biden to Cut Defense Budgets

    Fifty House Democrats are pushing for a significantly reduced Pentagon defense budget. The legislators sent a letter to President Biden on Tuesday urging him to cut the defense budget, according to...

  • COVID-19 vaccines get an endorsement from Trump, as daily U.S. deaths rise back above 1,000

    The push for Americans to get vaccinated for the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 got support from what many might view as an unlikely source, as former President Donald Trump even recommended his supporters get it, nearly half of who have said they wouldn't.

  • Honda to temporarily cut production in U.S., Canada

    Honda announced late Tuesday it was halting production at most of its plants in the U.S. and Canada.The Japanese car maker said the suspension would start from March 22nd and last a week.Honda cited the global health crisis and its impact on supply chains as a reason for the move.A shortage of microchips, congestion at ports, and the fallout from severe winter weather have all hampered operations. In a statement, Honda said "the timing and length of production adjustments could change," adding that workers "will continue to have the opportunity to work at the impacted plants."Honda typically produces about 30,000 vehicles a week in the U.S. and Canada.It's not the only carmaker to be affected by a shortage of microchips.General Motors, Volkswagen, and Ford have all had to cut production with warnings that it could shave billions off their earnings.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Pull Back Awaiting FOMC

    The silver markets have pulled back a bit on Tuesday to reach down below the $26 level. The 50 day EMA also offered a bit of resistance.

  • Cuomo aides sent out an open letter that attacked accuser Lindsey Boylan after she came forward with assault allegations: NYT report

    Although never published, the letter tried to link Boylan to Trump supporters and released personal complaints made against her.

  • NFL Rumors: Ex-Panthers WR Curtis Samuel to sign with Washington

    Curtis Samuel was considered a potential Patriots target, but the ex-Panthers wideout reportedly will take his talents to Washington instead.

  • Georgia spa shooting suspect, charged with 8 counts of murder, attended rehab for sex addiction

    Two sources told USA TODAY that Robert Aaron Long, the suspect in Tuesday's deadly Georgia spa shootings, was previously in rehab for sex addiction.

  • France to impose tougher COVID-19 curbs on Paris, other regions

    The French government will impose tougher restrictions for some regions including Paris from this weekend to counter the accelerating spread of COVID-19 infections, spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting. The announcement paves the way for new curbs in the greater Paris region, where intensive care wards are full and the hospital system is buckling with an incident rate of more than 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Attal said the new measures for Paris could include some form of confinement.

  • Toyota, Honda cut North America production amid supply chain woes

    Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd announced on Wednesday new North American production cuts, citing supply chain issues that have wreaked havoc with the auto industry. Toyota said it would cut production this week at four plants in Kentucky, West Virginia and Mexico, citing "a shortage of petrochemicals" and "recent severe weather conditions" affecting production. A Toyota spokeswoman said the production cuts "will impact production of the Camry, Camry Hybrid, Avalon, Avalon Hybrid, RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus ES 350, Lexus ES 300h and Tacoma," but declined to say how long or how much production would be cut.

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki says there's 'no question' Trump's rhetoric about COVID-19 led to 'elevated threats' against Asian Americans

    Her remarks come as authorities investigate two Atlanta-area massage-parlor shootings that killed 8, including 6 Asian women.

  • Stocks rise after Fed tames inflation fears, projects U.S. GDP surge

    Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve committed to maintaining accommodative monetary policy and projected a rapid jump in U.S. economic growth this year as the COVID-19 crisis eases. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 advanced 0.3%. While inflation is expected to reach 2.4% this year, above the central bank's 2% target, Fed Chair Jerome Powell called it a temporary surge that will not change the Fed's pledge to keep its benchmark overnight interest rate near zero.

  • White House sets low expectations for China talks in Alaska

    The White House is setting low expectations ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s first face-to-face meeting with their Chinese counterparts in Anchorage, Alaska. Blinken and Sullivan are set to meet Thursday with State Councilor Wang Yi and the foreign affairs chief of the Chinese Communist Party, Yang Jiechi, in what the U.S. side has said will be an initial opportunity to address intense disagreements over trade and human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong and the western Xinjiang region, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Rublev joins Zverev in slamming ATP's revised ranking system

    Zverev, ranked seventh, said it was "absurd" he remained behind Roger Federer under the system having won two titles and finishing runner-up at a Grand Slam and a Masters 1000, given that the Swiss was out injured for over a year. Rublev has won 16 of his 18 matches in 2021 and extended his winning streak at ATP 500-level tournaments to 21 on Tuesday after defeating Finnish qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4 6-4 in his Dubai opener.

  • Chinese billionaire abruptly quits firm he founded

    Colin Huang steps down as chairman of Pinduoduo as it becomes China's biggest shopping platform.

  • As border crisis deepens, Biden official blames Trump’s ‘four years of mismanagement’

    Surge in unaccompanied children crossing the border presents ‘undoubtedly difficult’ challenges, DHS secretary Mayorkas tells Congress

  • Russia and Iran tried unsuccessfully to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence report says

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • The Patriots spent $137 million on the opening day of free agency in an eyebrow-raising bonanza

    The Patriots have been the biggest spenders in NFL free agency, bolstering a roster that went a disappointing 7-9 last year.

  • S&P ends lower as investors eye Fed meeting

    The S&P retreated but the Nasdaq eked out a gain in a choppy session Tuesday as investors anxiously awaited the result of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting. Fears about rising interest rates and an overheating economy have investors fixated on the Fed’s meeting, where policymakers are likely to raise economic forecasts but repeat their pledge to remain accommodative. Vespula Capital President Jeff Tomasulo: “To me, they’re really focusing on the Fed, right. That’s what we have today, tomorrow, and I think there are still a little shockwaves from interest rates.”Investors bought tech stocks and sold recent winners like energy and financial stocks, dragging the Dow down four-tenth percent and S&P 500 two-tenth percent. The Nasdaq shed some of its earlier momentum but a rise in Apple helped lift the index a tenth percent. Apple shares gained 1% after Evercore ISI hiked its price target on the iPhone maker’s shares. Also boosting the Nasdaq: shares of Starbucks rose 2%. BTIG upgraded the coffeehouse chain to “buy” from “neutral,” citing strong sales and earnings outlook. Ford was the S&P 500’s second biggest decliner, falling 5%. The automaker announced a $2 billion convertible debt deal.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes