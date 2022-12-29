U.S. sues AmerisourceBergen saying distributor fueled opioid epidemic

Used blister packets that contained medicines, tablets and pills are seen, in this picture illustration
Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read

By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) -The U.S. government on Thursday filed a civil lawsuit accusing the drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp of contributing to the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic by repeatedly failing to report suspicious orders of prescription painkillers.

In a complaint filed in Philadelphia federal court, the Department of Justice said the drug distributor and two units violated their legal obligation to resolve suspicious activity in customer orders, or alert the federal Drug Enforcement Administration to suspicious customer behavior.

The complaint said AmerisourceBergen, one of the country's three largest drug distributors, repeatedly refused or negligently failed to flag suspicious orders by pharmacy customers when it had reason to know that opioids were being diverted to illegal channels.

The lawsuit said AmerisourceBergen prioritized profits over the well-being of Americans and intentionally altered how one of its units monitored orders, dramatically reducing the number of controlled-substance orders that underwent internal review.

"The United States brings this suit to hold defendants accountable for their egregious failure to report suspicious orders and their role in contributing to the opioid epidemic," the Justice Department said in its complaint.

The department said that if the company is found liable, it faces billions of dollars in penalties.

Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based AmerisourceBergen had no immediate comment. The company has long denied contributing to the opioid epidemic.

Opioids have contributed to more than 564,000 overdose deaths from 1999 to 2020, according to U.S. government data. Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week, up 16% from 2020.

The case came after AmerisourceBergen agreed in 2021 to pay up to $6.4 billion to resolve thousands of lawsuits accusing it and other drug distributors of ignoring red flags indicating the prescription painkillers were being diverted for improper uses.

It agreed to that deal as part of a broader, $26 billion settlement resolving more than 3,000 lawsuits by state and local governments against the company, its two primary distributor rivals -- McKesson Corp and Cardinal Health -- and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

Thursday's lawsuit is latest in a series of criminal and civil actions the Justice Department has pursued against companies accused of fueling the opioid epidemic.

Other companies targeted by the Justice Department include OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, which pleaded guilty to criminal charges in 2020 over the handling of the addictive painkiller, and Walmart Inc, which is fighting a lawsuit alleging its pharmacies unlawfully distributed opioids.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Iraq prime minister orders crackdown on trademark violations

    Iraq’s prime minister has ordered a crackdown on local businesses operating under the names of international brands without legal permission, his office said Wednesday. The move by the premier, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, comes after The Associated Press reported last week that Iraq has become a major center of trademark violations and piracy. In one prominent example, a chain of fake Starbucks has been operating under the international coffee company’s logo in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital.

  • Family claim 10-year-old obsessed with gadgets fatally shot his mother for refusing to buy him a VR headset

    ‘He was upset about these (electronic) devices being taken away,’ victim’s sister says

  • 4 Steps to Prepare Your Portfolio for a Recession in 2023

    Now's the time to make sure your finances are ready to weather whatever the coming year throws at you.

  • GOP governors with presidential ambitions court Trump's base with cruelty to migrants

    Rep. Joaquin Castro talks about the ongoing cruel stunts being conducted by Republican governors Greg Abbott, Ron DeSantis, and Doug Ducey to pander to anti-migrant Trump voters, and the real work that needs to be done to improve the U.S. immigration system.

  • Biden’s Midterm Foreign Policy Report Card

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyHalfway through President Joe Biden’s first term, when assessing his foreign policy performance, the question should not just be “How’s he doing?” It should be “How did he become the most transformative, consequential foreign policy president in at least three decades?”This isn’t to say Biden has aced every challenge, nor is it a guarantee his administration will adroitly manage the critical international challenges of the next two years.

  • France to provide 2 satellites, receiving station to Poland

    France will provide Poland with two observation satellites and a receiving station under a deal sealed Tuesday in Warsaw which Poland says will help its armed forces recognize threats early. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, after meeting with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu, announced that they approved an agreement between Airbus and the Polish Armament Agency on equipping the Polish army with two reconnaissance satellites.

  • Newsweek ranks these Pittsburgh-based companies among ‘most responsible’ in America

    Newsweek, a New York-based weekly magazine, has published the fourth installment of its annual list of the most responsible companies for the year, and several Pittsburgh-based organizations have made the cut once again.

  • Canada, others seek formal arbitration with Iran over downed jet

    Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine on Wednesday called on Tehran to settle a dispute over accountability and reparations for the downing of an airliner by Iranian forces nearly 3 years ago through arbitration under the rules of the 1971 Montreal Convention. All four countries as well as Iran are signatories of the convention, an international treaty which requires states to prevent and punish offences against civil aviation. If the countries cannot settle their dispute within six months, Iran can be taken to the International Court of Justice.

  • Battle Creek police, firefighters investigate death of 61-year-old man on Laurel Drive

    Battle Creek firefighters and police are investigating a Laurel Drive fire where a dead man was found with suspicious injuries.

  • China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity

    Around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID-19, UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday, nearly doubling its estimate from a week ago, as infections ripped across the world's most populous nation. COVID infections started to sweep across China in November, picking up pace this month after Beijing dismantled its zero-COVID policies including regular PCR testing on its population and publication of data on asymptomatic cases. Cumulative deaths in China since Dec. 1 likely reached 100,000 with infections totalling 18.6 million, Airfinity said in a statement.

  • IndyCar Found a Way to Stop Breaking Drivers' Wrists in Crashes

    The NTT IndyCar Series and chassis manufacturer Dallara are introducing new, more flexible steering arms in the front suspension for 2023. If you have watched an oval race in IndyCar, you have probably seen a car push wide on corner exit. This often leads to the outside front wheel brushing the wall. While it might seem like a near-miss, the driver pulls into pit road, parks in their box and disappointedly climbs out of the cockpit. Their day is done because a steering arm got bent from the cont

  • Army veteran tasked with getting Navy shipbuilder back in shape

    Army veteran Charles F. Krugh, president of Bath Iron Works, took over the Maine shipyard seven months ago.

  • Russian Central Bank admits it will not be able to get back assets blocked abroad

    The Central Bank of the Russian Federation has admitted that they will probably not be able to get back their assets that were blocked abroad. Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation press service Quote: "As a result of sanctions, part of the assets that belong to Russian banks ended up being completely blocked… Prospects of getting those assets back seem to be extremely low despite them not being seized at the moment from a legal standpoint… We can't ignore their devaluation.

  • Is It Worth Investing in Disney (DIS) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Disney (DIS) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • There’s a better recession indicator than the yield curve and it is not flashing danger (yet)

    A smoothed-over unemployment rate is a better recession indicator than the yield curve and it is not flashing red.

  • Santa Ana shuts down over 100 street vendors, but many are back within days

    More than 100 street vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down in recent weeks for allegedly selling food "unfit for human consumption" and for lacking proper county permitting, the city said Tuesday.

  • Bella Thorne says the Disney Channel almost fired her for wearing a bikini at 14

    Bella Thorne opened up about how she was scrutinized in the media for wearing a bathing suit when she was 14, which almost lead to her firing at the Disney Channel.

  • How a stranger helped 3 Buffalo nurses get to work during the historic storm

    When the historic Buffalo, New York, storm stranded nurses at home, they turned to a stranger in a snowmobile club to give them an unconventional ride to work. Ally Mederer, an ICU nurse at Buffalo General Medical Center, spent days trapped in her house during the deadly storm. "I've lived in Buffalo my whole life," she told ABC News.

  • Two series of explosions heard in Kyiv, air defence operating, debris falling in city, casualties reported

    Sounds of explosions rocked Kyiv on the morning of 29 December during an air raid, the air defence system has been activated, and debris from a downed missile has damaged a private residential building in Osokorky district.

  • Security guard calls 911 after woman shot in her head crashes into him, Texas cops say

    The woman’s windshield was riddled with bullet holes, police told a news outlet.