U.S. sues Trump ally Roger Stone, alleging he owes about $2 million in unpaid taxes

Former Trump campaign adviser Stone departs U.S. District Court following pre-trial hearing in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jan Wolfe and Brad Heath
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jan Wolfe and Brad Heath

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday sued Roger Stone, saying the close ally of former President Donald Trump owes about $2 million in unpaid federal income taxes, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

The civil lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida, alleged that Stone and his wife, Nydia, used a commercial entity to "shield their personal income from enforced collection and fund a lavish lifestyle despite owing nearly $2 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties."

Stone did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stone, 68, is a colorful Republican political operative, known for his high-end wardrobe and tattoo on his back of former President Richard Nixon.

Stone advised Trump when the wealthy real estate developer toyed with running for president in 2000 and briefly worked on Trump’s successful 2016 campaign.

Stone was indicted by Robert Mueller, the former special counsel tasked with investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. Mueller’s investigation, which Trump called a “witch hunt,” led to criminal charges against dozens of people, including Trump associates such as political strategist Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

A federal jury in Washington convicted Stone on seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. At trial, prosecutors said Stone told five different lies to lawmakers on the U.S. House Intelligence Committee about his contacts with the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks.

Trump granted Stone a presidential pardon in December, wiping away the criminal conviction. Trump had previously commuted Stone's sentence, allowing him to avoid a prison sentence.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe in Boston; Additional reporting by Brad Heath and Mark Hosenball in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump’s post-presidency makeover: Former president losing weight, cutting back on M&Ms and ditching spray tan, report says

    ‘When I saw him, he looked healthier and in better physical condition than I had seen him in a long time,’ a Trump advisor says

  • Jerry Falwell Jr.'s infamous photo with his pants unzipped was taken during a yacht party honoring a raunchy TV show, lawsuit says

    When the photo was taken, Jerry Falwell Jr. was the president of an evangelical Christian university that bans sexual content and alcoholic drinks.

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • Heavy metal guitarist is first capitol rioter to plead guilty and help the authorities

    The alleged rioter has been released from prison as part of his agreement

  • His coworkers were stealing his marijuana, police say. He’s now been charged with murder

    Roland Day was convinced that three of his coworkers had rifled through his bag and stolen his marijuana.

  • Sarah Sanders raises nearly $5M for Arkansas governor's race

    Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders' campaign on Thursday said she has raised nearly $5 million in her bid to be Arkansas' next governor, breaking the record for quarterly fundraising in the state. Sanders' campaign said the majority of the more than $4.8 million raised during the first three months of the year came from out-of-state donors. Sanders' campaign, which launched in January, said it held more than 50 events in Arkansas during the quarter.

  • Welsh river turns white after milk tanker spill

    Eyewitness footage filmed in Llanwrda showed the milky white water flowing over a small dam in the River Dulais.Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said an unknown quantity of milk had spilled from the tanker, causing "significant discolouration", the BBC reported.NRW said its officers would continue to assess the impact of the spill on Thursday (April 15).

  • Judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell's motions to toss sex charges

    A judge on Friday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell’s arguments to toss charges that she recruited three teenager girls from 1994 to 1997 for then-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan denied claims that a non-prosecution agreement Epstein reached with federal prosecutors over a dozen years ago protects Maxwell from prosecution. The judge, however, did agree that Maxwell can be prosecuted separately on perjury charges.

  • Parents of gay teen who died by suicide file lawsuit against district

    The parents of Nigel Shelby have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against an Alabama school district after the teenager died in April 2019. Read More: OPINION: Nigel Shelby loved everybody, so why couldn’t everybody just love him back? NBC News reported attorneys for the family said school staff violated Title VI, which prohibits intentional discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin, and Title IX, which prohibits public schools from ignoring harassment based on gender stereotyping.

  • Chris Christie: Republicans must finally call Biden out as 'a liar'

    Former New Jersey governor blasts Democratic Party's double standard and calls on Republicans to speak up

  • Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers mirthfully audit Matt Gaetz's Venmo receipts

    One in five Americans still say they won't get the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the willingness by Americans to put all manner of junk in their bodies and eagerness to take anything offered freely, Jimmy Kimmel sighed on Thursday's Kimmel Live. Dr. Anthony Fauci "must be beating his head against the wall. Dr. Fauci appeared today before a congressional subcommittee on COVID-19 and was forced to endure the relentless stupidity of a shaved ape from Ohio named Jim Jordan," who screamed that Americans' liberties have been assaulted by public health measures. "Yeah, you know who else was assaulted? Those wrestlers when you were their coach at Ohio State," Kimmel said. "I guess that you didn't notice." "Meanwhile, there are new details in the sordid saga of future former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz," Kimmel said. "Yesterday we learned that Gaetz was involved in more wild house parties than Kid 'n Play in the '90s. Reportedly, there were drugs and sex at these parties, where women were given gifts and money in exchange for their 'participation,' much of it paid through Venmo." Accused ringleader Joel Greenberg made at least 150 payments to young women, including at least 16 to a future Gaetz girlfriend, Kimmel said, "and of course we know about all of this because stupid Joel Greenberg made his Venmo transactions public, as did Matt Gaetz — they didn't check the privacy box. What's the opposite of a criminal mastermind? " "Gaetz faces an intensifying investigation in which authorities seized his phone last winter," Seth Meyers said at Late Night, and "I'm no lawyer, but it can't be good when they seize your phone. No one's happy to have their phone seized," even if it's just your wife, he joked. "Chances are pretty high that if you've broken the law, there's evidence of it on your phone, especially since Gaetz was reportedly using Cash App and Venmo to make payments to his indicted buddy." We're also learning more about those parties Gaetz, Greenberg, and their GOP friends would allegedly hold, Meyers said. "You know, my grandmother used to say nothing good ever happens after midnight, and I'd say the same is true about anything that happens at a party in a gated community in suburban Orlando where they make you give up your phone." More stories from theweek.comBiden bungles the politics of refugees5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planThe woman who does hair for The View swears she isn't secretly sabotaging Meghan McCain

  • Eric Greitens was biggest donor to own Senate campaign; state filing raises red flags

    Half of the money Eric Greitens raised came from Eric Greitens to pay Eric Greitens.

  • Idaho legislator accused of ‘inappropriate sexual conduct.’ Ethics panel finds probable cause

    Idaho Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger acknowledged an accusation of “unconsented sexual contact.” The House will hold a public hearing.

  • Pelosi says she doesn't support bill on Supreme Court expansion

    Hours after Democrats introduced a bill that would expand the Supreme Court from 9 to 13 justices, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that she does not support the bill and will not bring it to the floor. Driving the news: Speaking at her weekly press briefing on Thursday, Pelosi didn't rule out the possibility of expanding the Supreme Court, but she said she supports President Biden's commission to study the issue. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: Earlier this month, Biden signed an executive order to create a six-month bipartisan commission to study a number of Supreme Court reforms, including expansion.What they're saying: "I don't know if that's a good idea or a bad idea. I think it's an idea that should be considered, and I think the president's taking the right approach to have a commission to study such a thing," Pelosi said."It's a big step. It's not out of the question. It has been done before, in the history of our country a long time ago.""[T]he growth of our country, of our challenges in terms of the economy ... might necessitate such a thing. But in answer to your question, I have no plans to bring it to the floor." Of note: House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), an ally of Pelosi's, is one of the bill's co-sponsors.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: A photo shows President Joe Biden kneeling in front of George Floyd’s son. THE FACTS: The young boy in the photo with Biden is not George Floyd’s son.

  • Donald Trump Jr. promoted Jake Paul's next fight days after the YouTuber addressed a sexual assault allegation made against him

    Donald Trump Jr. promoted controversial YouTuber Jake Paul's next big fight after Paul was accused of sexual assault.

  • Ceremony heralds opening of WWI Memorial in Washington

    The new World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., will open to the public Saturday, and its launch was marked by a ceremony and flag-raising in honor of the 4.7 million veterans who served in what's known as America's Great War. In remarks during the virtual ceremony, President Joe Biden paid tribute to the 4.7 million who served in the war, and the 116,516 Americans who lost their lives in it. “Let us remember all that was sacrificed, all that was sanctified by the proud brave Americans who served in World War 1,” said Biden in taped remarks.

  • Browns release defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson in cost-saving move

    Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson had been due to make $11 million this year until the Cleveland Browns released him Friday.

  • Biden's climate duo of Kerry and McCarthy puts U.S. back in global warming fight

    An unlikely duo is steering President Joe Biden's efforts to restore U.S. credibility on fighting climate change: a patrician former presidential candidate and a plain-speaking, long-time civil servant – both with Boston roots and baseball loyalties. John Kerry and Gina McCarthy worked together under former President Barack Obama, when Kerry served as secretary of state and McCarthy led the Environmental Protection Agency.

  • Virginia GOP Lawmaker Used Campaign Funds To Attend ‘Stop The Steal’ Rally

    Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase (R), a candidate for governor, calls herself “Trump in heels.”