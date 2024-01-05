U.S. Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Trump's Colorado Ballot Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review a state court’s decision disqualifying former President Donald Trump from appearing on Colorado’s primary ballot this year.

Oral arguments are scheduled to commence Feb. 8.

The court’s decision Friday to take up the case follows a Colorado Supreme Court ruling in December that Trump is ineligible for office because he violated the 14th Amendment, which states that anyone who took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution but then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the nation must be barred from state or federal office.

That decision cited Trump’s role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He’s been charged with four federal crimes over the attempted coup to remain in the White House despite losing the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden, and the trial is scheduled to start in March.

Following the Colorado ruling, Trump’s attorneys asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review and overturn the state-level decision before the state nominating process begins this month.

“This is an unAmerican, unconstitutional act of election interference which cannot stand. We urge a clear, summary rejection of the Colorado Supreme Court’s wrongful ruling and the execution of a free and fair election this November,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Just over a week after the Colorado decision, Maine’s secretary of state said Trump’s alleged 14th Amendment violations had precluded him from appearing on ballots in her state as well.

In total, there are legal challenges questioning Trump’s eligibility for office in more than a dozen states, but a Supreme Court ruling on the matter would settle it for the whole country.

The nation’s highest court is dominated by conservatives and packed with three Trump nominees who, so far, have proved loyal to the former president’s interests.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related...