U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday handed a win to President Donald Trump by leaving in effect a policy that requires thousands of people seeking asylum at the southern border to wait in Mexico while their claims are adjudicated.

The court granted an emergency request filed by the administration and lifted a partial block on the program imposed by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The appeals court on Feb 28 issued a ruling blocking the policy but then immediately put it on hold while the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to intervene. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)