U.S. Supreme Court backs Ted Cruz, dumps campaign finance restriction

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday further undermined campaign finance restrictions and handed a victory to Senator Ted Cruz, striking down as a free speech violation part of a bipartisan 2002 law challenged by the Texas Republican that federal officials had called an anti-corruption provision.

The justices, in a 6-3 ruling, found that a $250,000 cap on the amount of money political candidates can be reimbursed after an election for personal loans to their own campaigns ran afoul of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of freedom of speech by unjustifiably burdening political expression.

In the ruling authored by Chief Justice Roberts, the court's conservative justices were in the majority and liberal justices in dissent. Roberts wrote that the law in question "burdens core political speech without proper justification."

Cruz had sued the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the agency that enforces election laws.

Democratic President Joe Biden's administration, acting on behalf of the FEC, had appealed a Washington-based three-judge panel's 2021 ruling unanimously striking down the provision on free speech grounds. Cruz was backed by some fellow Republicans in the case.

The provision at issue was part of a major campaign finance law that already has been chipped away at by the Supreme Court including in a landmark 2010 ruling https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-court-politics/landmark-supreme-court-ruling-allows-corporate-political-cash-idUSTRE60K3SK20100121 that allowed unlimited independent spending by corporations and unions during elections as constitutionally protected free speech.

The FEC has said the cap was enacted to deter corruption by preventing political donors from making contributions after an election that flow directly to a candidate.

Cruz, first elected to represent Texas in the Senate in 2012, sued the FEC after his successful 2018 re-election race against Democratic rival Beto O'Rourke. Cruz had lent his campaign organization $260,000 but was limited by the law to a $250,000 reimbursement from his campaign.

The Supreme Court has struck down various provisions of the 2002 Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act (BCRA), often called the McCain-Feingold law in recognition of its main Senate sponsors, John McCain and Russ Feingold.

Campaign finance watchdogs have said lifting the cap would raise expectations by political donors for official favors by permitting people and corporations to donate directly to a winning candidate after Election Day. Cruz's lawyers countered that the cap served no anti-corruption purpose. Like a related provision struck down in 2008, they said, it was aimed to protect incumbents facing wealthy challengers.

Cruz unsuccessfully sought his party's 2016 presidential nomination, later becoming a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)