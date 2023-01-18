U.S. Supreme Court declines to block New York gun restrictions

FILE PHOTO: Guns are displayed after a gun buyback event organized by the NYPD, in the Queens borough of New York City
1
Andrew Chung
·2 min read

By Andrew Chung

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday turned away a challenge by a group of firearms dealers in New York to numerous Democratic-backed measures adopted by the state last year regulating gun purchases that the businesses said hurt their businesses.

The justices, with no public dissents, denied a request by the dealers to block the laws, some of which imposed gun safety requirements on retailers, while their appeal of a lower court's decision in favor of New York proceeds.

The state's Democratic-led legislature passed some of the laws last June. Others were adopted in July after the Supreme Court the prior month struck down New York's limits on carrying concealed handguns outside the home in a landmark ruling expanding gun rights.

New York officials have said the new gun restrictions, which face numerous legal challenges in lower courts, are needed to protect public safety. The Supreme Court has broadened gun rights in three key rulings since 2008.

The justices on Jan. 11 rejected a separate bid by members of a gun rights advocacy group to block much of New York's Concealed Carry Improvement Act, signed into law by Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul on July 1.

That law banned firearms in a long list of "sensitive locations" including churches, medical offices, theaters, public parks and Manhattan's popular Times Square. It was passed in response to the Supreme Court's June 23 decision that declared for the first time that the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment protects an individual's right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense.

The June ruling also required courts to evaluate if gun restrictions were "consistent with the nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation," making it harder to regulate guns in a country where mass shootings are commonplace.

Nine individuals who sell firearms in upstate New York and a gun collectors association sued state officials in federal court to challenge a series of laws regulating purchases.

Some of the laws impact retailers, such as requiring security alarms and sales record-keeping. Others affect individuals, such as requiring background checks for ammunition sales and training for obtaining a concealed-carry license.

A federal judge refused to block any of the challenged laws for various reasons, including that the Second Amendment protects individuals, not businesses. In December, the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also rejected the plaintiffs, but ordered their appeal to be fast-tracked.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Putin foe Browder slams jacked-up fee to attend Davos event

    Bill Browder, a leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, criticized the World Economic Forum on social media for jacking up his entrance fee to the annual meeting in Davos that he has attended for the last 27 years. Browder told The Associated Press that it was wasteful to pay a quarter of a million dollars for a ticket and he thought organizers of the elite gathering in the Swiss Alps didn't want him around. A former manager with the Hermitage Fund, a large Russian investment fund, Browder says he has set aside his commercial activities and devotes his time to getting justice for his former lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who was tortured and killed in Russian police custody in 2009, and other victims of human rights abuses.

  • Jerry Jones is leery of potential “shakiness” at kicker

    Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy insists that the team plans to “forge ahead” with kicker Brett Maher. McCarthy’s boss may have other plans in mind. Via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com, Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan that the team would “take a look” at the kicking situation, and that the [more]

  • Five ways a debt limit crisis could derail the US economy

    The biggest threat the U.S. economy faces this year could be the fight over the federal debt limit. Congress and the White House have roughly six months to avoid an unprecedented and potentially catastrophic default on the federal debt. But there is no clear path to keeping the U.S. solvent, with House Republicans fiercely opposed…

  • Report: Darrell Bevell won’t interview for Jets, Commanders

    Dolphins quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell will not be the next offensive coordinator for the Jets or the Commanders. Both teams requested permission to interview Bevell for their vacancies, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Bevell has informed them that he is declining the opportunity. Per the report, Bevell could consider other [more]

  • Five young Commanders players who really progressed in the 2022 season

    Pete Hailey lists the five young Commanders who showed out the most in the 2022 season.

  • Apple's larger HomePod returns with upgraded audio and more smart home tools

    Today, Apple resurrected the bigger unit with several notable upgrades along the way, including upgraded audio, an S7 chip, more smart home abilities and a lower price.

  • Ivana Trump's $34 Million Estate Gives Insight to How She Felt About Ex Donald Trump Before She Died

    Ivana Trump passed away last July, but her will and the $34 million of assets she left behind offered a lot of insight into her family dynamics. She left her children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric well taken care of, but she didn’t leave anything behind for her ex-husband, Donald Trump. It’s probably rare for […]

  • There's a simple reason Biden didn't keep visitor logs at the Delaware home where he held classified documents — it's not an official residence

    President Joe Biden is facing claims he may have imperiled national security after classified documents were found in his Delaware home.

  • George Santos gets two committee assignments

    The House GOP Steering Committee on Tuesday recommended that embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) sit on the House Small Business Committee and House Science, Space and Technology Committee, according to sources familiar with the assignments. Santos’s assignment to the panels comes after multiple members of his own party have called on him to resign over…

  • Russia’s Shadow Army Exposed and Humiliated by Bogus ‘Recruit’

    Igor Russak/ReutersA Russian journalist went undercover as a wannabe recruit for the notorious Wagner Group and was seemingly accepted by the private army after little to no questioning about his background.The independent outlet The Insider reports that journalists got the idea to call Wagner’s hotline after the group started hanging up recruiting posters at bus stops and security companies.One such poster, purportedly hung up in Krasnoyarsk, urged wannabe Wagner recruits to “test their spirit”

  • "They come we pick them off": Edelweiss assault brigade on killing of "expendable Wagnerites"

    On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers are killing dozens of fighters of the Russian Wagner Group Private Military Company (PMC), who are not counting their losses and not carrying their killed comrades from the battlefield.

  • Rogue Wagner Commander Throws Prigozhin Under the Bus

    Concord/Handout via ReutersA former commander of Russia’s notorious Wagner Group has fled to Norway and begun spilling the group’s most closely guarded secrets—a move that could ultimately be the downfall of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.Three days after Andrei Medvedev fled across the frozen Pasvik River into Norway—under gunfire from Russia’s FSB border guards, according to him—Prigozhin confirmed the former commander was one of his men.But his response was both laughable and telling.“Be ca

  • Conservative Pundit Spots George Santos Lie That Shows He’s A ‘Complete Sociopath’

    The enthusiasm with which the scandal-plagued New York Republican told the falsehood stood out to Charlie Sykes.

  • Please, Speaker McCarthy, let Rep. Paul Gosar go on a snipe hunt for 'traitors'

    Not because Rep. Paul Gosar would expose any actual traitors, but because it would give Gosar the opportunity to expose himself as a traitor.

  • Fact check: Biden did have the authority to declassify documents as vice president

    Legal experts told USA TODAY that Biden did have the authority to declassify documents when he was vice president under Barack Obama.

  • Donald Trump got nothing in Ivana Trump's will —but she left her ex-nanny a $1 million condo

    Ivana Trump's clothing — except her collection of furs — was donated to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army, according to probate records.

  • Tucker Laments ‘What Happened’ in Post-Apartheid South Africa

    Fox NewsTucker Carlson on Tuesday groaned about “what’s happened” in South Africa over the last 29 years—an apparent reference to the end of apartheid and the election of Nelson Mandela to the country’s presidency in 1994.Carlson began his show Tuesday by criticizing recent U.S. legislation introduced by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) designed to counter “white supremacy”—by having certain types of hate speech be subject to criminal charges. Carlson cited the fact that the bill addresses only ha

  • McCarthy goes on attack against red-state Senate Democrats

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is playing offense by putting early pressure on Senate Democrats running for reelection in red states to back proposals being passed out of the GOP-controlled House. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) must decide how much political cover to give members of his caucus running for reelection in states such as…

  • Lavrov compares West's approach to Russia with Hitler's 'Final Solution'

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that the United States had assembled a coalition of European countries to solve "the Russian question" in the same way that Adolf Hitler had sought a "final solution" to eradicate Europe's Jews. Lavrov, who caused an international furore last year with remarks about Hitler, said Washington was using the same tactic as Napoleon and the Nazis in trying to subjugate Europe in order to destroy Russia.

  • GOP Freedom Caucus is reaping its reward for holding House speaker election ransom, with even holdout Boebert given plum committee role

    Some Republicans have done very well after holding out on voting for McCarthy for House speaker, and turning the whole process into a spectacle.