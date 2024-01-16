U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear Alaska union dues case

Jan. 16—The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday decided against hearing a case brought by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy that could have weakened public unions by making it easier for state workers to opt out of paying union dues.

Dunleavy, a Republican, attempted in 2019 to change the rules for public-employee members, citing a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision that Dunleavy said required employees to opt into their union membership annually.

In the 2018 case, called Janus v. AFSCME, justices decided that government workers who do not join the unions that represent them in contract negotiations cannot be required to pay fees to cover the cost of collective bargaining. The justices since them have declined several cases brought by Republicans and conservative groups seeking to extend the ruling.

Unions opposed the Dunleavy administration's interpretation. The Alaska Supreme Court rejected the state's argument last year in a case filed by Alaska's largest public-sector union. The Alaska court described "an anti-union animus" behind the Dunleavy administration's actions. The state said in August that it would appeal the decision.

Last month, the Alaska Legislature approved spending up to $100,000 on a lawsuit against Dunleavy's administration for ignoring legislative directing and funding the legal challenge using public funds.

Dunleavy spent more than $300,000 on out-of-state attorneys for work related to the case. The Legislature's auditor found Dunleavy likely violated sate law by hiring outside counsel rather than relying on state attorneys.