U.S. Supreme Court denies convicted Frederick murderer's request to hear case

May 19—The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a petition by a former Frederick man convicted in 2017 of murdering a 15-year-old girl in 1996 to review his case.

Through legal counsel, Lloyd A. Harris argued there was an egregious delay in his indictment that affected his ability to defend himself.

Stacy Hoffmaster was found dead Dec. 23, 1996, in the woods near Interstate 70 and East South Street in Frederick, according to previous News-Post reporting.

Police, at the time, investigated Harris but the case went cold. In 2016, new evidence reportedly helped lead to the criminal indictment of Harris. A jury in 2017 found Harris, then 54, guilty of murder, rape and third-degree sex offense. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Through the MacArthur Justice Center's legal counsel, Harris in July 2020, filed a petition with the Supreme Court, arguing a violation of due process. Justice center attorney Amir Ali previously alleged the prosecution sat on evidence for two decades while witnesses died and other evidence was discarded. Ali did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Nearly one year after Harris' petition was filed, the Supreme Court denied it. Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith, whose office prosecuted the original case, said the decision was a long time coming.

"The Supreme Court's decision to deny hearing the defendant's appeal confirms for us what we've known since the beginning of this process; that Lloyd Harris's conviction is just. Today I'm most pleased that there is justice for Stacy," Smith wrote in an email Tuesday.

Answers to why the Supreme Court denied the petition and why it took 10 months to decide remain unknown. The Supreme Court agrees to hear an average of 80 of the more than 7,000 cases it is asked to consider each year, according to its website.

The court doesn't publicize its decision-making process on this type of petition, according to Carrie Williams, counsel of record for the state of Maryland in the Supreme Court matter.

Smith told the News-Post his office anxiously awaited the Supreme Court's decision as the matter was re-listed for conference numerous times. Online court records show the case was distributed for conference 14 times between Aug. 19, 2020, and May 10, 2021. That re-listing, according to Williams, means the court was not ready to make a decision on those dates.

"We won't ever know why that was," Williams said in an interview. "The only thing that we know is the court wanted to consider this case on multiple conferences, multiple conference dates. We don't even know if the case was actually discussed at those conferences, we just know that the court wasn't ready to make a decision until [recently]."

Williams did not have other comments to offer on the Supreme Court's decision.

Frederick trial attorneys, retired Deputy State's Attorney Nanci Hamm, and Chief Assistant State's Attorneys Colleen Swanson and Michael Moore worked with the Office of the Attorney General as it crafted the opposition to Harris' petition, according to Smith.

