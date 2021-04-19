U.S. Supreme Court doubts 'green cards' for some protected migrants

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building at sunset in Washington
Andrew Chung
·3 min read

By Andrew Chung

(Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared reluctant to let people who have been allowed to stay in the United States on humanitarian grounds apply to become permanent residents if they entered the country illegally.

The justices heard arguments in an appeal by a married couple from El Salvador who were granted so-called Temporary Protected Status of a lower court ruling that barred their applications for permanent residency, also known as a green card, because of their unlawful entry.

The case could affect thousands of immigrants, many of whom have lived in the United States for years. President Joe Biden's administration opposes the immigrants in the case. The dispute puts Biden, who has sought to reverse many of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies, at odds with immigration advocacy groups and some of his fellow Democrats.

A federal law called the Immigration and Nationality Act generally requires that people seeking to become permanent residents have been "inspected and admitted" into the United States. At issue in the case is whether a grant of Temporary Protected Status, which gives the recipient "lawful status," satisfies those requirements.

Some justices suggested it might be a stretch to interpret the law as deeming the plaintiffs "admitted."

"They clearly were not admitted at the borders, so is that a fiction, is it metaphysical, what is it? I don't know," conservative Justice Clarence Thomas asked.

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan also cast doubt on whether the law broadly considers people who the government categorizes as "non-immigrants," including those with Temporary Protected Status, as having been legally admitted.

Some justices suggested that the law's meaning is not so clear cut.

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor told Justice Department lawyer Michael Huston, "If you're asking us to find the better reading of the statute, we should go by its terms: Those people have been admitted."

Foreign nationals can be granted Temporary Protected Status if a humanitarian crisis in their home country, such as a natural disaster or armed conflict, would make their return unsafe. There are about 400,000 people in the United States with protected status, which prevents deportation and let them work legally.

The case involves Jose Sanchez and Sonia Gonzalez, who live in New Jersey. They have four children, the youngest of whom was born in the United States.

The couple twice entered the country illegally: in 1997 and 1998. After a series of earthquakes in 2001, the United States designated El Salvador as covered under the Temporary Protected Status program. The couple received protection under the program that same year. U.S. officials rejected their 2014 applications for green cards because they had not been lawfully admitted.

They sued in federal court, saying that those with lawful status, including Temporary Protected Status recipients, are deemed to have been lawfully admitted, and may apply for permanent residency. Last year, the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the couple.

Besides El Salvador, 10 other countries have such designations: Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Doctor charged with trying to hire hitmen off the dark web to kidnap his wife

    Dr Ronald Craig Ilg is accused of seeking someone to abduct his spouse, drug her with heroin, and force her to drop divorce proceedings against him

  • Black reporter arrested during Daunte Wright protest: ‘They want to silence the media because we’re shining light in dark places’

    Journalism is Not a Crime: Journalist Harry Colbert tells Andrew Buncombe he feared for safety of gridlocked driver

  • Historian says Census didn't consult states on privacy tool

    The U.S. Census Bureau didn't consult with the 50 states when making its decision to introduce a controversial statistical method used to protect the privacy of participants in the 2020 census, a significant departure from 40 years of practices, according to a leading census historian. Historian Margo Anderson said Friday in a court filing that the Census Bureau should reach out to the states as it works towards putting the finishing touches on the privacy method known as “differential privacy." The Census Bureau plans to release redistricting data in August at the earliest.

  • Biden Admin Orders ICE, CBP To Stop Using the Terms ‘Illegal Alien,’ ‘Assimilation’

    The Biden administration on Monday directed U.S. immigration enforcement agencies to stop using language such as “alien,” “illegal alien” and “assimilation” when referring to immigrants in the United States, according to a new report. In memos sent to department heads at Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection on Monday, obtained by the Washington Post, the agencies were instructed to replace “alien” with “noncitizen or migrant,” “illegal” with “undocumented,” and “assimilation” with “integration.” “As the nation’s premier law enforcement agency, we set a tone and example for our country and partners across the world,” CBP’s top official, Troy Miller, wrote in his memo, according to the Post. “We enforce our nation’s laws while also maintaining the dignity of every individual with whom we interact. The words we use matter and will serve to further confer that dignity to those in our custody.” ICE acting director Tae Johnson shared a similar sentiment in a separate memo: “In response to the vision set by the Administration, ICE will ensure agency communications use the preferred terminology and inclusive language.” The shift, which applies to both internal correspondence and public communications, will take effect immediately. It follows similar guidance issued by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which processes green cards and citizenship applications. Immigration activists have criticized the terms as archaic and dehumanizing, though some officials and federal judges have defended the term “alien,” as it is the official definition of noncitizen in federal laws. Officials acknowledge that the terms may still need to be used in “legal or operational documents.” Illegal immigrants, legal permanent residents and visitors arriving on visas for work or tourism are all considered noncitizens. The order comes after Biden proposed eliminating the use of the word “alien” in federal immigration laws in the citizenship bill he proposed on his first day in office. The White House has argued that swapping “alien” for “noncitizen” recognizes the United States as “a nation of immigrants.” The move comes as the administration’s immigration policies have remained in the national spotlight amid a worsening crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last month called the situation at the border “difficult” and said the administration is “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.” Yet debate over the parlance has raged for years: California passed a state law in 2015 prohibiting the use of the term alien in the labor code. In February, a Democratic lawmaker filed a bill that would ban the use of the term in state laws in such areas as housing, education, natural resources and driver’s licenses. The bill says laws should use alternative terms for noncitizens, including “a person who is not a citizen or national of the United States.”

  • U.S. Supreme Court sympathetic to Native Alaskans in COVID-19 aid dispute

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday signaled sympathy toward allowing federal COVID-19 relief funds to go to specially created corporations for Native Alaskans even though they are not officially recognized as tribal governments in a case pitting groups of indigenous Americans against each other. The justices heard almost two hours of arguments in the case in which tribal groups are fighting over $8 billion in funding intended for tribal governments under the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act. Three groups of Native American tribes from other parts of the United States sued in federal court in Washington in April 2020 seeking to prevent what are known as Alaska Native corporations from receiving any of the funds.

  • Facebook is expanding Spotify partnership with new 'Boombox' project

    Facebook is deepening its relationship with music company Spotify and will allow users to listen to music hosted on Spotify while browsing through its apps as part of a new initiative called "Project Boombox," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Monday. Facebook is building an in-line audio player that will allow users to listen to songs or playlists being shared on the platforms without being externally linked to Spotify's app or website. Zuckerberg highlighted the feature as another product designed to improve the experience of creators on its platforms, specifically the ability of musicians to share their work, "basically making audio a first-class type of media," he said.

  • UN experts slam UK report for repackaging 'racist tropes'

    A body of experts that advises the United Nations on human rights concerns has slammed a widely criticized British government-backed report that concluded there was no systemic racism in the country. The U.N. Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent said Monday that it found it “stunning” that the report “repackages racist tropes and stereotypes into fact” and urged the British government to reject its findings. “This attempt to normalize white supremacy despite considerable research and evidence of institutional racism is an unfortunate sidestepping of the opportunity to acknowledge the atrocities of the past and the contributions of all in order to move forward,” it added.

  • Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

    Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect, and said that he is armed and dangerous

  • Swedish teen Thunberg joins fight against vaccine inequity

    Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has urged governments, vaccine developers and the world to “step up their game” to fight vaccine inequity after the richest countries snatched up most COVID-19 vaccine doses and those in poorer nations have gone lacking. The Swedish teen who inspired the “Fridays for Future” climate change movement chipped in 100,000 euros ($120,000) from her charitable foundation to the WHO Foundation to help purchase COVID-19 vaccines for countries where they are needed — especially in poor countries. “It is completely unethical that high-income countries are now vaccinating young and healthy people if that happens at the expense of people in risk groups and on the front lines in low- and middle-income countries,” said Thunberg, who was invited as a guest for a regular WHO briefing.

  • Nick Caserio says Texans not picking until Round 3 ‘not that big of a deal’

    The Houston Texans don't pick until Round 3 of the 2021 NFL draft, but new GM Nick Caserio says it isn't that big of an issue.

  • Facebook introduces new audio features to compete with Clubhouse

    Facebook will test several new audio features, including audio-only “rooms” for live chats, as well as “soundbites,” for sharing short voice messages, and a new podcasting feature.

  • The Morning After: Amazon cancels its 'Lord of the Rings' MMORPG

    Today’s headlines: New York caps the cost of broadband for low-income families, Amazon cancels its Lord of the Rings RPG and two die in Tesla crash with no-one at the wheel.

  • 1,000-year-old petroglyphs damaged by climbing bolts in Utah, photos show

    The climber thought the petroglyphs were graffiti.

  • Secret Republican memo that ‘would burn down the internet’ revealed

    Republican lawmakers seek to modify Section 230 to rein in big technology firms

  • Mars drone helicopter makes historic first flight

    Cheering at NASA on Monday as its little drone helicopter on Mars made a historic flight, marking the first time that humans have controlled an aircraft on an alien planet.... and beaming back a single image.Taryn Bailey, an engineer on the project, streamed it live from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory headquarters in California."So the image we're looking at on the screen is the image from our on-board navigation camera, showing us hovering above the surface of Mars. How incredible!"UNIDENTIFIED: "And that's its shadow, right Taryn?""Yes that's its shadow. So, the onboard navigation camera points straight down so we're seeing its shadow right now."UNIDENTIFIED: "I can just hear (Project Manager) MiMi (Aung) in the background, 'This is real! This is real!' So amazing."The helicopter, called Ingenuity, didn't fly for long. This was just a test flight.A camera on the Mars rover, Perseverance, which was parked about 200 feet away, caught part of it on video.It went went up 10 feet, hovered for 39 seconds, and landed again. But make no mistake, this is being compared to the Wright Brothers' first flight back in 1903, which itself only lasted 12 seconds.In fact, NASA attached a tiny piece of the original Wright Brothers flyer to the underside of Ingenuity before it was launched to Mars: a piece of history, making history again.

  • Exclusive: Inside the Facilities Making the World's Most Prevalent COVID-19 Vaccine

    The German biotech company makes several million doses of vaccines weekly. Here's how they produce it

  • Peloton CEO fires back at safety regulator's warning about its treadmill - and says it won't stop selling the product

    The US consumer safety regulator began investigating the Peloton treadmill after 39 incidents, including one death, were linked to the machine.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Closing arguments begin in Derek Chauvin murder trial. Here’s how to watch.

    Closing arguments begin today and a verdict is expected this week.

  • Shooting at Chicago McDonalds drive-through kills seven-year-old girl and seriously injures father

    Her grandmother and local community activists have appealed for peace and ceasefire to shootings