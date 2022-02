Reuters Videos

Russia's parliament approved treaties with the two breakaway regions in Ukraine's east, a day after Putin announced he was recognising the independence of enclaves controlled by Russian-backed fighters since 2014."It is very important for all of us, that peace will finally come to our republic and to Luhansk. We want just peace and calm," said Nikolai, a Donetsk resident."It is such a bleak environment at the moment. I don't know how good the decision is and if it will lead to peace," said Donetsk resident Karina.Russia's recognition of the separatist areas, and Putin's authorisation of "peacekeeping" troops there, still stops far short of the massed large scale invasion that Western countries have said for weeks they fear Moscow is planning. It leaves Western leaders guessing as to Putin's intentions for a force of up to 190,000 troops deployed on Ukraine's borders.