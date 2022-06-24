U.S. Supreme Court formally overrules Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion put in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overrule Roe v. Wade. The outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (June X)

Recommended Stories

  • Abortion pills over the counter? Experts see major hurdles in widening U.S. access

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A pill used to terminate early pregnancies is unlikely to become available without a prescription for years, if ever, experts say, as the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court is expected to dramatically curb abortion rights in the coming weeks. The Biden administration is considering several options to increase access to so-called medication abortions, which can be administered at home, to help women in the many U.S. states that are expected to severely limit or outright ban abortions following the upcoming Supreme Court ruling. The pill, mifepristone, is used in combination with a second drug called misoprostol to induce an abortion up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy and is heavily restricted - only available through a certified doctor's prescription.

  • Supreme Court votes to overturn Roe v. Wade

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman reports that the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the federal right to obtain an abortion.

  • Anti-Abortion Pregnancy Centers Are Collecting Troves of Data That Could Be Weaponized Against Women

    A TIME investigation found the data could expose women to major legal risks.

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions

    The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

  • Supreme Court amendment decision

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York state law that had restricted who could obtain a permit to carry a gun in public. FOX 5's Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow breaks it down.

  • What Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade means for abortion access

    The decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

  • Here’s what’s new on Amazon’s Prime Video in July 2022

    Get ready for Chris Pratt in 'The Terminal List,' John Cho in 'Don't Make Me Go' and Billy Porter's directorial debut with 'Paper Girls'

  • As Supreme Court weighs abortion ruling, advocates prepare for what's next

    The Supreme Court ruling on the Mississippi abortion case challenging Roe v. Wade is expected any day now. Advocates on both sides of the abortion issue are working behind the scenes, preparing for a surge in demand for their services. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports.

  • Pontiac and McLaren once hooked up, and it was rad

    The Pontiac Grand Prix ASC-McLaren is a delightful piece of automotive history. The McLaren in question is only somewhat related to the one you're familiar with.

  • Barack Obama Says Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade Decision Is an Attack on ‘The Essential Freedoms of Millions of Americans’

    “For more than a month, we’ve known this day was coming, but that doesn’t make it any less devastating," the former president said

  • Ohio BMV announces online option for driver's license renewal, title transfers, part of driver exam

    Starting Monday, most Ohio drivers will be able to renew their driver’s license online, and in July will be able to transfer a vehicle title and take the written portion of the driver exam online.

  • 18-year-old drowns saving family member struggling in Utah reservoir, officials say

    High winds and large waves made it difficult for the swimmers to stay above the water, officials said.

  • Polestar 5 is ready for its debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

    Polestar may have started life as Volvo’s motorsport arm, but the company has evolved into a unique, interesting electric vehicle maker. The Polestar 1 and Polestar 2, sold in the United States, are gorgeous vehicles, and the Polestar 3 isn’t far off. The automaker is readying its fifth vehicle, the Polestar 5, for a debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

  • Supreme Court overturns landmark Roe v. Wade ruling

    STORY: To some, it is an unthinkable injustice… to others, an overdue moral victory.In a historic decision, the United States Supreme Court has overturned Roe versus Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.The rare upending of the court’s own legal precedent came as the result of a Republican-backed case out of Mississippi that not only sought to severely restrict abortions in the state but targeted the legality of Roe v. Wade as well.It also came after an unprecedented leak in early May of an initial draft majority opinion published by Politico, showing that the court was ready to declare that there was no constitutional right to the procedure.The leak sparked massive abortion-rights protests nationwide… one man was even charged with a plot to murder conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Despite the court’s strong conservative tilt, many pro-choice supporters had clung to the hope that Roe would remain intact – especially as it had survived several challenges over the years.They even remained hopeful as they watched a parade of the most recently-appointed conservative justices, all nominated by Republican President Donald Trump – who vowed to have Roe v. Wade overturned – appear to view Roe as settled law when grilled by Democrats at their confirmation hearings…In 2017, with Neil Gorsuch:"It is a precedent of the United States Supreme Court. It was reaffirmed in Casey in 1992 and in several other cases."Then, a year later, Brett Kavanaugh:"One of the important things to keep in mind about Roe v Wade is that it has been reaffirmed many times over the past 45 years. [FLASH] Most importantly reaffirmed in Planned Parenthood vs. Casey in 1992."Finally, in 2020, Amy Coney Barrett:"I don't have any agenda. I have no agenda to try to overrule Casey. I have an agenda to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come."Prior to Roe v. Wade, women carrying unwanted pregnancies often took matters into their own hands, says Karissa Haugeberg, assistant professor of history at Tulane University."So, that's where women tried to like fall down stairs, or punch their stomachs, or you know, these sorts of methods."1973’s Roe v. Wade ruling answered the call of many women's rights activists – the decision recognizing that the right to personal privacy under the U.S. Constitution protects a woman's ability to terminate her pregnancy.It also kicked off a nearly fifty-year fight over abortion rights, with fiery protests playing out year after year in the nation's capital. Some resorted to violence – murdering abortion providers and bombing or setting fire to clinics.But the justices in 1973 did not anticipate that their ruling would become such a lightning rod in U.S. politics, according to Daniel Williams, a history professor at the University of West Georgia."During the late 1960's, early 1970's, before Roe v. Wade, there was no partisan difference on abortion. In fact, the anti-abortion movement, the pro-life movement, was populated mainly by Democrats, some of the most liberal Democrats in the country, including Ted Kennedy, at that point in his political career….”But in the aftermath of Roe, Republicans saw an opportunity to harness passions over the issue to expand their voter base - especially among Roman Catholics and evangelical Christians, who were not politically active - according to Jennifer Holland, an assistant professor of U.S. history at the University of Oklahoma."They realize that these are very useful voters. [FLASH] And that you could say the right things in an election cycle, and you could get this very fervent - not majority - but an important and fervent minority to come out and vote for you."And Republicans weren't the only ones digging in their heels.[Haugeberg]: "It becomes a litmus test, like, in order to survive a primary challenge, in order to get a nomination, in order to get the party to back you, for both parties, one has to - by the mid-1990's - have a pretty firm commitment to either being anti-abortion or pro-choice."Now that Roe has been overturned, some 26 states are expected to quickly move to curtail abortion access, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research group... leaving millions of women in the U.S. who want to end a pregnancy to face the choice of having a potentially dangerous illegal abortion, traveling to another state where the procedure remains legal and available, or buying abortion pills online.The procedure will remain legal in liberal-leaning states, more than a dozen of which have laws protecting abortion rights.

  • Everything is on sale at J.Crew — but these are the 7 essential items you can wear again and again

    Each item can be mixed and matched together to create a few complete outfits, and they're all on sale.

  • Johnny Depp to Tour With the Hollywood Vampires Next Summer

    Johnny Depp is headed to Europe for an overseas tour with his band Hollywood Vampires, which includes rock luminaries such as Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Tommy Henriksen. The supergroup had previously canceled a tour back in March because of pandemic-related obstacles. “We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty […]

  • Couple films video flaunting $100 bills after robbing Georgia bank at gunpoint, feds say

    The boyfriend was “encouraged” to kill “anyone who might interfere” before the robbery, according to prosecutors.

  • Aunt pulls 6-year-old from SUV going down boat ramp before both drown in West Virginia

    The fishing trip was a family tradition. “We were outside just a normal day,” recalled the boy’s mother.

  • The Supreme Court Has Struck Down Roe V. Wade

    For pregnant people with low incomes, who are disproportionately people of color, abortion care may now be out of reach as states in the South and Midwest move to outlaw the procedure.View Entire Post ›

  • Bindi Irwin Honors Her Dad’s Legacy With New Crocodile Hunter Lodge — & Gives a Nod to Daughter Grace Warrior

    Proud doesn’t begin to describe the look on Bindi Irwin’s face as she announces the newest way she is honoring the legacy of her dad, the late Steve Irwin, alongside her brother, Robert Irwin, and her mom, Terri Irwin. In a video posted to Instagram yesterday, the Australia Zoo conservationists announced that the Crocodile Hunter […]