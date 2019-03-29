U.S. Supreme Court halts execution of 'Texas 7' member

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday halted the execution of an man who was a member of the “Texas 7,” a group of inmates convicted of killing a police officer on Christmas Eve in 2000 after they escaped a maximum-security prison days earlier.

Patrick Murphy, 57, was scheduled to die at 6 p.m. CDT (0000 GMT) by lethal injection in the state's death chamber in Huntsville, before the high court ruled that he must be granted his request for a Buddhist spiritual adviser in the execution chamber.





