U.S. Supreme Court to hear Boston Christian flag dispute

FILE PHOTO: General view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington
Lawrence Hurley
·1 min read

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a group's challenge to Boston's rejection of its request to fly a flag bearing the image of a Christian cross over city hall in a case involving religious and free speech rights.

The justices will consider an appeal by a Christian group called Camp Constitution of a lower court ruling in favor of the city, taking up the case four days before the start of their new nine-month term.

Camp Constitution is a volunteer group that teaches classes on U.S. history and current events. It unsuccessfully applied to raise a flag with a Christian cross on it over city hall in 2017. It noted that Boston had granted hundreds of requests brought by other private groups seeking to raise various flags.

The group said the city's refusal to grant the request violated the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of freedom of speech. Part of the city's defense is that raising the flag might violate another section of the First Amendment that prohibits government endorsement of religion.

Lower courts sided with the city, with the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals finding in January that raising the flag would represent a form of government speech, which gives the city more leeway to decide what speech is allowed.

The city had never previously denied a request and had previously approved flags of other countries and private organizations, including the LGBT pride flag.

The court will hear oral argument early next year, with a ruling due by the end of June.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Major Supreme Court Cases to Watch This Fall

    The nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court will return to the bench to hear oral arguments on Oct. 4, kicking off what could be one of the most monumental terms in years. Court watchers are following closely for signals of how far to the right the Supreme Court will rule on hot-button issues, and how often some of the Republican-appointed justices will side with the liberals. President Joe Biden launched a commission in April to study possible Supreme Court reforms—including adding justices or term limits, which some progressives advocated for—but the commission has yet to publish any recommendations.

  • Google tells court 'staggering' $5 billion EU antitrust fine flawed

    A 4.34 billion euro ($5 billion) European Union antitrust fine was based on flawed calculations, Alphabet's Google said on Thursday, urging Europe's second-highest court to scrap or reduce what it said was not an appropriate penalty. Google was fined for using its Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals and cement its dominance in general internet search from 2011, in the largest penalty meted out to any company found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules. "The fine that was imposed, a staggering 4.34 billion euros, was not appropriate," Google's lawyer Genevra Forwood told the five-judge panel of the General Court on the fourth day of a week-long hearing, which is taking place three years after the European Commission sanctioned the company.

  • Is the Senate trying to ‘demonize’ Texas over its abortion law? Ted Cruz thinks so

    Texas abortion law sparks sharp disagreement at Senate hearing

  • A Supreme Court Judge Is 'for All Americans': Breyer

    Stephen Breyer, United States Supreme Court Associate Justice, says every judge on the high court has to know they are there for all Americans. He appears on "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations." This was recorded at the 92Y in New York on Sept. 13. (Source: Bloomberg)

  • In Atlanta, Fear of Violent Crime Creates Opportunity for a Polarizing Politician

    ATLANTA — The fear of rising crime in U.S. cities is having a profound effect on mayoral politics from New York to Seattle. In Atlanta, it has had the power of resurrection, delivering a reanimating jolt to the once-moribund career of one of the South’s most polarizing public figures. Kasim Reed, the former Atlanta mayor who fell off the political map in 2018 amid a steady drip of scandal in his administration, has returned to the spotlight with an unlikely bid for a third term and is now a lead

  • Court denies Dylann Roof's request for new appellate hearing

    Dylann Roof has lost the next phase of his appeal, with a federal court turning down his request for a new hearing to challenge his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. In an order issued Monday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrote that it was denying Roof's request for a hearing before a full appellate court, as well as his petition that a court of substitute judges from other circuits be designated to consider his case.

  • Combining an HIV vaccine with immunotherapy may reduce the need for daily medication

    The estimated lifetime costs of antiretroviral therapy for someone who acquires HIV at age 35 is $358,380. YakubovAlim/iStock via Getty Images PlusThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea A new combination treatment for HIV can strengthen a patient’s immune response against the virus even after they stop taking traditional medications, according to a study published in the journal Science Immunology we co-led at the Amara Lab at Emory Univeristy. People wi

  • To Build Back Better, Tax Ultra-Wealthy Families Like Ours

    After a summer of speculation, the contours of the deal needed to pass President Joe Biden’s popular “Build Back Better” agenda are becoming clear. Fortunately, there is an economically sound, overwhelmingly popular path that the President is endorsing: requiring ultra-wealthy families like ours to pay more in taxes. Doing so would mean reforming a tax code that allows the wealthiest to build and maintain fortunes without paying their share in taxes.

  • ‘Supergirl’ Showrunners Promise We’ll Learn Exactly Why Kara Failed Her Courage Test

    Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner also warn TheWrap about which totem will be the hardest to overcome

  • The growth gap is widening at the expense of states with lower vaccination rates

    The 25 least-vaccinated states saw job growth around 80% of the 25 most-vaccinated states from April to June. That fell to 67% from June to July as COVID surged.

  • Justice Department challenges Texas abortion bill

    Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee met Wednesday over the Supreme Court's so-called "shadow docket" as it pertains to the so-called Texas "heartbeat" abortion law.

  • Court says city can ban Confederate flag in veterans parade

    A Georgia city did not violate the constitutional rights of a Sons of Confederate Veterans group when it banned the Confederate battle flag from its annual parade honoring veterans of American wars, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. Richard Leake and Michael Dean sued Alpharetta, an Atlanta suburb, in August 2019 after city officials said the Sons of Confederate Veterans could participate in the annual Old Soldiers Day Parade but could not display the battle flag.

  • COVID eases its grip on Tennessee

    Tennessee's top health official, Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, told reporters Wednesday she is "cautiously optimistic" that the state was easing out of its latest COVID-19 surge.By the numbers: Tennessee had a rolling seven-day average of 3,526 cases Tuesday, down from an average of 9,411 on Sept. 11.Total hospitalizations fell to 2,636, a decrease from 3,831 on Sept. 9.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The sta

  • Letters to the Editor: How banning 'love letters' in home sales could backfire

    Personalization is one of the only ways buyers of fewer means can succeed in competitive real estate markets. Banning 'love letters' would help only the rich.

  • How ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Got Through an Entire Episode With Just 1 Line of Dialogue

    John Hoffman tells TheWrap that Tuesday's "OMITB" had more speaking parts, but during editing he and co-creator Steve Martin decided to "take it all out until the last line"

  • US pulls defense attaché out of Nicaragua after comments

    The United States government has pulled its defense attache out of Nicaragua following comments complimentary of Nicaragua’s military that drew the ire of the political opposition. Last week, the Nicaraguan government published comments from Lt. Col. Roger Antonio Carvajal Santamaria during a Sept. 23 gathering of Nicaragua’s military leadership and military attaches from several countries. Carvajal said Nicaragua’s military is a “large part of the growth and stability of this country,” according to a statement published by Nicaragua’s defense ministry.

  • Netflix says 'Squid Game' could become its biggest hit show of all time

    Netflix's new South Korean series "Squid Game" has quickly become a global hit, and data affirms that it's trending up.

  • In A Win For Progressives, Nancy Pelosi Raises The Bar For Infrastructure Vote

    Progressives have pushed for progress on President Joe Biden's broader agenda before moving forward on infrastructure.

  • Pelosi is taking a big gamble on the Biden infrastructure bill, and it's sparking a progressive revolt that could tank the entire thing

    Pelosi's bet made a rival of Bernie Sanders: "If there is a vote, I hope it fails." Progressives say they won't back Biden's bill until there's a social spending deal.

  • Democrats Swear It’s Not Weird To Be Playing Baseball With Marjorie Taylor Greene

    And (almost) everyone insists they can play the Congressional Baseball Game like normal even after the Jan. 6 insurrection.View Entire Post ›