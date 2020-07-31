U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg discharged from hospital

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a hospital on Friday after undergoing a procedure on a bile duct stent earlier in the week, a court statement said.

Ginsburg, at 87 the oldest member of the Supreme Court and its senior liberal justice, is at home and "doing well," the statement added.

Ginsburg, who has had a series of health issues, said two weeks ago she was receiving chemotherapy treatment for a recurrence of cancer after a biopsy revealed lesions on her liver but added that she has no plans to retire.

Her health is closely watched because a Supreme Court vacancy could give Republican President Donald Trump the opportunity to appoint a third justice to a lifetime term on the nine-member court and move it further to the right.

The court currently has a 5-4 conservative majority including two justices appointed by Trump - Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 and Neil Gorsuch in 2017.





(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Leslie Adler and Tom Brown)