U.S. Supreme Court justice rejects challenge to Maine COVID-19 vaccine mandate

FILE PHOTO: General view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lawrence Hurley
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Tuesday turned away a religious challenge to a requirement that healthcare workers in Maine be vaccinated against COVID-19, the latest such bid rejected by the nation's top judicial body.

In a brief order, Breyer wrote that the challengers - unnamed plaintiffs who said they are healthcare workers and object to taking the vaccine on religious grounds - could make another request for an mandate exemption at a later date.

The Maine mandate required that all healthcare workers be fully vaccinated by the beginning of October, but the state said it would not enforce it until Oct. 29. Maine removed religious exemptions from mandated vaccines in 2019 and voters overwhelming rejected a referendum challenging the law last year.

Breyer handled the case for the Supreme Court because he is the justice assigned to deal with emergency requests arising from cases in states in a region that includes Maine.

A federal judge rejected the bid for an exemption. The case will continue at the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Breyer's order is the third time the Supreme Court has rejected an attempt to challenge a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Justice Sonia Sotomayor this month refused to block New York City's requirement that public school teachers and employees be vaccinated. Justice Amy Coney Barrett in August denied a bid by Indiana University students to block that school's vaccination mandate.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. workers face job losses as COVID-19 vaccine mandates kick in

    (Reuters) -Thousands of unvaccinated workers across the United States are facing potential job losses as a growing number of states, cities and private companies start to enforce mandates for inoculation against COVID-19. In the latest high-profile example, Washington State University (WSU) fired its head football coach and four of his assistants on Monday for failing to comply with the state's vaccine requirement. The coach, Nick Rolovich, had applied for a religious exemption from the mandate earlier this month.

  • GE mandates COVID-19 vaccines for U.S. workers

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -General Electric Co has asked its U.S.-based workers to get COVID-19 shots or seek a medical or religious accommodation by Dec. 8 in order to comply with U.S. President Joe Biden's executive order. As part of efforts to control the pandemic, which has killed more than 700,000 Americans, Biden, a Democrat, last month signed the order requiring federal contractors to mandate COVID-19 shots for employees and get them vaccinated by Dec. 8. As a federal contractor, GE said it is complying with the executive order.

  • Religious exemptions threaten to undermine US Covid vaccine mandates

    In California hundreds of public employees, including police and firefighters, are claiming ‘sincerely held’ objections to the vaccine A Santa Monica police officer watches as anti-vaccination protesters take part in a rally against Covid-19 vaccine mandates, in Santa Monica, California, in August. Photograph: Ringo Chiu/AFP/Getty Images This month, California became the first state to require Covid-19 vaccines for all schoolchildren but the provision came with a loophole: students will be grant

  • Trump was 'unsure' if his brand of politics would draw 'a significant following' at the start of his 2016 campaign: book

    Trump launched his first presidential campaign by critiquing his GOP rivals for focusing on theoretical conservatism and ignoring the needs of voters.

  • Supreme Court declines to stop Maine vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

    The Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to hear an emergency appeal of Maine's vaccine requirement for healthcare workers.

  • Manchin Told White House Child Tax Credit Must Include Work Requirement, Income Cap: Report

    Joe Manchin has warned the White House that an extension of the child tax credit must include a work requirement and a family income cap at $60,000 to pass.

  • Pence and GOP lawmakers ask SCOTUS to back coach fired for prayer

    Republican lawmakers and a group founded by former Vice President Mike Pence filed amicus briefs this week asking the Supreme Court to take up the case of a Washington state high school football coach who said he was fired from his job for praying on the 50-yard line after a game.

  • "We're Going to Retake Control of the Senate," Senator Rick Scott tells Bloomberg

    "Rick Scott, US Senator from Florida, joined Bloomberg's Joe Mathieu for a wide-ranging discussion from the Russell Senate Building Rotunda. Senator Scott discussed the dangers of inflation on the American consumer, the Supply Chain woes, his role as National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman and what to do about China's latest war technology." (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Washington sheriff charged over confrontation with Black man

    The Washington state attorney general on Tuesday filed two misdemeanor criminal charges against a county sheriff stemming from his confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January. Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer faces one count of false reporting and one count of making a false statement to a civil servant for claiming to an emergency dispatcher that the carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, had threatened to kill him. The charges were filed in Pierce County District Court by Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

  • Fox News Anchor Neil Cavuto Has COVID-19

    Rob KimFox News anchor Neil Cavuto has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a Fox News Media spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast.While fully vaccinated, the 61-year-old Cavuto is immunocompromised, making the breakthrough case potentially dangerous. The longtime Fox anchor has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, has survived stage 4 cancer in the form of Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and underwent triple bypass heart surgery in 2016.Cavuto, however, considers himself fortunate following the diagnosis.“

  • Obama DOJ official outlines three 'fundamental problems' with Trump's Capitol riot lawsuit

    A top official from the Obama-era Justice Department cited multiple weaknesses with former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the Capitol riot committee and the National Archives.

  • 'A dangerous time': Portland, Oregon, sees record homicides

    It was nearly last call on a Friday when Jacob Eli Knight Vasquez went to get a drink across the street from the tavern where he worked in northwest Portland — an area with a thriving dining scene, where citygoers enjoy laid-back eateries, international cuisines and cozy cafés. Vasquez was struck by a stray bullet and died at the scene. In a metropolis wracked by gang violence, fear and frustration have settled over Portland as stories like Vasquez’s make some wary to go out at night.

  • Hospital Says Ivermectin-Obsessed Pols ‘Harassed and Threatened’ Docs

    Office of Montana Attorney General Austin KnudsenAt least three high-ranking public officials in Montana tried to pressure a hospital to allow a woman hospitalized with COVID-19 to access drugs that have not been authorized for treatment of the virus—and even “threatened” doctors and dispatched a state trooper, according to the hospital.“Last week, several of our providers and care team members who are working tirelessly at the bedside were harassed and threatened by three public officials,” And

  • Haley's Stand for America drops ad blasting McAuliffe for saying parents shouldn't tell schools what to teach

    Stand for America, Haley’s issue advocacy group, is launching a new ad campaign taking aim at McAuliffe for his stance on parental involvement in education.

  • Lieberman book details help he received from GOP in 2006

    Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut details in a new book how aid from top Republicans — including strategist Karl Rove — helped him win reelection against a more left-leaning Democrat and a Republican. Lieberman ran as an independent in 2006 after losing the Democratic primary to now-Gov. Ned Lamont, who unlike Lieberman opposed the Iraq War. Lieberman writes in his book “The Centrist Solution,” scheduled to be released on Tuesday, that Rove called him on the day of the primary and offered his help in the tight race, the Hartford Courant reported.

  • Grading Alabama’s win over Mississippi State

    Alabama got back to its dominating ways on Saturday night against Mississippi State, let's see how the Tide grade out this week!

  • Trial of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery set to begin

    Jury selection begins Monday in the murder trial of three White men accused of chasing and killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery last year. Omar Villafranca is following the case from Georgia.

  • GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry indicted for false statements to FBI over illegal campaign contributions

    Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was indicted on Tuesday for allegedly making false statements to investigators looking into illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.

  • UArizona vaccine mandate update

    Last Friday, the University of Arizona said it would require COVID-19 shots for faculty, staff, and students who work for the university.

  • Religious exemptions for vaccine mandates may signal a spiritual awakening in America | Opinion

    In extending a temporary restraining order on mandating COVID-19 vaccines for New York healthcare workers who raised religious exemptions, a judge made clear that the court did not determine that the healthcare workers qualify for a religious exemption. Rather, the court found, the workers have a federally protected right to seek such an exemption.