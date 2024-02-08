U.S. Supreme Court justices hear arguments over whether Trump should be removed from CO ballot

While a Fulton County judge is still trying to sort out the latest revelations and motions in Donald Trump’s Georgia election interference case, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments over whether the state of Colorado has the legal authority to remove Trump’s name from its ballot.

Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled that under the 14th Amendment, Trump’s actions on January 6, 2021, disqualify him from holding office.

“It certainly seems like this is a case the justices weren’t particularly eager to hear,” Georgia State University constitutional law professor Anthony Michael Kreis said.

Kreis told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that the justices’ decision could affect voting across the country.

Trump has yet to be convicted on any election interference charges -- including here in Fulton County -- but the attorney for the original Colorado lawsuit, Jason Murray, insists Trump’s actions on January 6 disqualify him from office.

“By engaging in insurrection against the constitution, President Trump disqualified himself from public office,” Murray said.

But Trump’s attorney, Jonathan Mitchell, argued that allowing one state to remove a national candidate from a ballot could unfairly affect voters in every state.

“A ruling from this court that affirms the decision below would not only violate term limits but take away the votes of potentially tens of millions of Americans,” Mitchell said.

Kreis points out that the justices, including some of the liberal ones, questioned a state’s ability to remove a national candidate.

“There was some uneasiness with letting Colorado do all the work from a lot of people in the country, maybe taking a choice away from voters,” Kreis said.

The latest news out of Fulton County is that the attorney for one of the election interference defendants is trying to subpoena bank records from Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Wade has filed a motion asking a judge to quash that subpoena.

