U.S. Supreme Court leaves in place limits on higher-ethanol fuel blend

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court during morning hours on Capitol Hill in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephanie Kelly
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Stephanie Kelly

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away an industry group's bid to revive a decision made by the Environmental Protection Agency under former President Donald Trump to allow expanded sales of gasoline that has a higher ethanol blend, called E15.

The action by the justices dealt a blow to the ethanol industry, which wants to increase sales and access to E15. Growth Energy, a biofuels industry group that had filed a petition asking the justices to review a lower court's ruling vacating the Trump administration E15 policy, expressed disappointment in the Supreme Court's decision.

"Growth Energy will continue to explore all potential avenues to make unfettered access to E15 a reality," Emily Skor, the group's chief executive, said in a statement.

The EPA in 2019 extended a waiver that allowed year-round sales of E15, effectively lifting summertime restrictions. Ruling in a lawsuit brought by an oil refining trade group challenging the policy, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit last year decided that the agency had exceeded its authority.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Medicare asked to reassess 2022 premium hikes after Aduhelm price cut

    Medicare in November raised the Part B premium, which covers physician and outpatient hospital services, by 15% to $170.10 in 2022, with uncertainty around the coverage decision for the treatment, Aduhelm, one of the drivers behind the increase. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Aduhelm in June to treat the brain-wasting disease despite the view of its outside advisory panel that Biogen had not proven the treatment's clinical benefit. The U.S. Medicare program, which pays for health services for people over 65 years, has scheduled a meeting this month for a national policy for the drug.

  • Former cop charged in Georgetown Twp. hit-and-run

    An officer who recently resigned from the Rockford Department of Public Safety was charged in Ottawa County for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash.

  • Alaska Airlines Is Getting Rid of This on Flights, Effective Immediately

    Even after nearly two years of major disruption by the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline industry is now grappling with a fresh set of challenges presented by the Omicron variant. Since before the holidays, a surge of cases brought on by the viral offshoot has created chaos as widespread flight cancelations have left travelers delayed or stranded in airports nationwide. Now, Alaska Airlines has announced that it's getting rid of one thing on all of its flights in response to the renewed risks Omicr

  • FBI: Most Wanted - Hunter (Sneak Peek 3)

    The Fugitive Task Force chases a killer who plays a twisted game of cat and mouse with his victims. Also, Hana shares something personal about herself with her new roommate, Ortiz, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

  • After mixed signals, Mexico says it will attend Nicaragua inauguration

    Ortega, who in November won an election which U.S. President Joe Biden described as a "pantomime" after the Nicaraguan government's crackdown on the opposition and critical media, is due to be sworn in for his next term on Monday afternoon. Mexico's foreign ministry on Sunday initially said it would send a representative to the ceremony, but later announced that it would not due to an annual meeting of diplomats.

  • China Evergrande moves from Shenzhen HQ building to cut costs

    Heavily indebted property firm China Evergrande Group said on Monday that it has moved out of its headquarters in Shenzhen to another property in the city to cut costs and was still registered in the southern Chinese city. The company issued its statement after Chinese media outlet The Paper reported that Evergrande had moved its headquarters from Shenzhen to nearby Guangzhou. Evergrande said it has moved out of Shenzhen's Excellence Centre, which is owned by another company, to a building that Evergrande owns in the city but gave no further details on the new set-up.

  • Amazon Deals: Get 10 Lithium Batteries for $5, 40% Off JBL Wireless Earbuds, Queen Comforter for $27

    Don’t miss out on the best daily deals of the week!

  • Ancient giant "sea dragon" fossil discovered in U.K.

    The fossil is nearly 33 feet long — roughly the size of a bus — and is believed to be the largest ichthyosaur skeleton ever discovered in the U.K.

  • Wells Fargo shares race ahead as investors bet on turnaround story

    Wells Fargo & Co shares have rallied ahead of its quarterly earnings later this week as analysts expect the U.S. central bank to lift a damaging asset cap that has curtailed growth at the lender amid signs of rising interest rates. Wells Fargo, primarily focused on the lending business, has reined in costs as it grapples with the aftermath of a sales practices scandal that first came to light in 2016 and forced the Federal Reserve to cap its assets at $1.95 trillion. The asset cap has restricted the loan and deposit growth needed to boost interest income and cover costs at the country's fourth-largest lender, while rival balance sheets have swelled.

  • Supply Chain Fix: Could Robot Trucks Fill Driver Shortages?

    If you're driving down the highway and see an 18-wheeler rumble past with nobody in the driver's seat, relax, it's not just your imagination. Self-driving trucks could one day find their way onto...

  • Jacob Whaley walked through the snowstorm to be with his son. But he never made it.

    Jacob Whaley’s family said around 8:30 p.m. Monday, the 34-year-old’s car slid into a ditch in Hanover County during the snowstorm. The location where his abandoned car was found was near the line Hanover County shares with both Spotsylvania and Louisa counties. “He was trying to find a path through the woods because there is a neighborhood that he lives that he could’ve gotten to and walked right across the street and been able to get home,” sister Angela Whaley said.

  • Trump app held up by SEC investigation into merger

    Trump app held up by SEC investigation into merger

  • Indiana Senator Walks Back Instruction To Teacher Not To Condemn Nazism To Students

    "We need to be impartial," GOP Sen. Scott Baldwin told a history teacher who noted his class was studying the rise of Nazism and fascism.

  • Astronomers breathe a sigh of relief after Webb Telescope unfolds its mirror in space

    Two weeks after its Christmas launch, the James Webb Space Telescope finished unwrapping itself today, delighting astronomers in the process. The deployment of JWST’s 18-segment, 21.3-foot-wide primary mirror marked the end of the riskiest portion of the $10 billion telescope’s mission. It’s still more than 300,000 miles from its destination, a gravitational balance point known as L2 that’s a million miles from Earth. It still has to fine-tune the orientation of the mirror’s gold-and-beryllium s

  • The great Jubilee Bake Off! Queen invites nation to invent new pudding for 70th celebration

    It is hoped the pudding competition will follow coronation chicken - invented by Le Cordon Bleu London for the Queen’s coronation banquet in 1953 - into the history books.

  • North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over Jan. 6

    A group of North Carolina voters told state officials on Monday they want U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn disqualified as a congressional candidate, citing his involvement in last January’s rally in Washington questioning the presidential election outcome before a Capitol riot later that day. Cawthorn's office quickly condemned the candidacy challenge of the Republican, which was filed on behalf of 11 voters with the State Board of Elections, which oversees a process by which a candidate’s qualifications are scrutinized. The voters contend that Cawthorn, who formally filed as a candidate for the 13th District seat last month, can’t run because he fails to comply with an amendment in the U.S. Constitution ratified shortly after the Civil War.

  • Fox News Host Has Some Blunt Talk For Trump: 'You Have To Learn To Lose'

    Brian Kilmeade also dismissed Trump's complaints of election fraud.

  • Raskin: Grisham told Jan. 6 panel about 'names that I had not heard before'

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday said former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol about "a number of names that I had not heard before.""She had a number of names that I had not heard before, and she had some ways of looking at it," Raskin told moderator Chuck Todd when asked about Grisham's meeting with the panel during an appearance on NBC's "Meet...

  • SALT change on ice in the Senate

    A rollback of the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction is on ice after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) raised broader objections to President Biden's social spending and climate package. Democrats from blue states such as New York and New Jersey have been pushing to include a rollback of the SALT deduction cap in the spending package, though lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on what such a provision would look like. But Manchin last...

  • NYC Mayor Cites White Supremacy Threat to Justify Brother’s High-Profile NYPD Gig

    CNNBarely a week into his tenure as New York City mayor, Eric Adams is already facing criticism and accusations of nepotism for appointing his younger brother as a deputy police commissioner. On Sunday, he tried to explain himself. Adams confirmed that he had indeed tapped Bernard Adams—a retired New York Police Department sergeant—for the post, which commands an annual salary of $242,000. Justifying the move, the mayor said his brother was “qualified” for the position and would be in charge of