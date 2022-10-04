U.S. Supreme Court poised to hear Alabama voting rights fight

1
Andrew Chung and Nate Raymond
·3 min read

By Andrew Chung and Nate Raymond

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday in a major legal battle that threatens to further undermine a landmark federal voting rights law as the state of Alabama defends a Republican-drawn electoral map faulted by judges for diluting the clout of Black voters.

A three-judge federal court panel invalidated the map delineating the boundaries of Alabama's seven U.S. House of Representatives districts. But the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision in February, let Alabama use the map for the Nov. 8 U.S. congressional elections in which Republicans are trying to regain control of Congress.

The Supreme Court is due to hear two consolidated cases brought by Black voters challenging the legality of the map. The dispute gives the court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, a chance to further roll back protections contained in the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which prohibits racial discrimination in voting.

Tuesday will mark liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's second day of hearing arguments as a member of the court. Appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden, she is the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court. On Monday, she proved to be an energetic questioner, peppering attorneys with queries and follow-ups in two cases.

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court's liberals in dissent from the February decision allowing the Alabama map to go into use, but previously has voted to limit the Voting Rights Act's reach.

The lower court found that Alabama's map diminished the influence of Black voters by concentrating their voting power into a single House district even though the state's population is 27% Black, while distributing the rest of the Black population in other districts at levels too small to form a majority.

Alabama has argued that drawing a second district to give Black voters a better chance at electing their preferred candidate would itself be racially discriminatory by favoring them at the expense of other voters. If the Voting Rights Act required the state to consider race in such a manner, according to Alabama, the statute would violate the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment guarantee of equal protection under the law.

Democratic President Joe Biden's administration and a number of voting rights groups backing the plaintiffs have said that a ruling favoring Alabama would threaten certain electoral districts in other states - for the U.S. House and state legislatures - potentially diminishing minority representation in politics.

The Voting Rights Act was enacted at a time when Southern states including Alabama enforced policies blocking Black people from casting ballots. The case centers on a Voting Rights Act provision, called Section 2, aimed at countering voting laws that result in racial bias even absent racist intent.

Conservative states and groups already have successfully prodded the Supreme Court to limit the Voting Rights Act's scope. Its 2013 ruling in another Alabama case struck down a key part that determined which states with histories of racial discrimination needed federal approval to change voting laws. In a 2021 ruling endorsing Republican-backed Arizona voting restrictions, the justices made it harder to prove violations under Section 2.

Some of Alabama's supporters have told the Supreme Court that the challenges to the map are merely attempts to help the Democratic Party win elections, as Black voters overwhelmingly favor Democratic candidates.

Electoral districts are redrawn each decade to reflect population changes as measured by a national census, last taken in 2020. In most states, such redistricting is done by the party in power, which can lead to map manipulation for partisan gain.

In a major 2019 ruling, the Supreme Court barred federal judges from curbing the practice, known as partisan gerrymandering. That ruling did not preclude court scrutiny of racially discriminatory gerrymandering.

A decision is expected by the end of June.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Want fries with that? Robot makes French fries faster, better than humans do

    Fast-food French fries and onion rings are going high-tech, thanks to a company in Southern California. Miso Robotics Inc in Pasadena has started rolling out its Flippy 2 robot, which automates the process of deep frying potatoes, onions and other foods. A big robotic arm like those in auto plants - directed by cameras and artificial intelligence - takes frozen French fries and other foods out of a freezer, dips them into hot oil, then deposits the ready-to-serve product into a tray.

  • SocGen CEO: current environment not ideal for mergers and acquisitions in sector

    PARIS (Reuters) -Frederic Oudea, the outgoing chief executive of French bank Societe Generale, said on Tuesday that crisis situations such as the ones being experienced at present were not the best environment for European banking sector mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals. Oudea added that cross-border banking mergers were not for today or tomorrow, and that while SocGen could end up with "one or two transactions", any such deal would not be systemic. The European banking sector has recently come under stress, given a slump in the shares of Credit Suisse while a drop in the value of the British pound, due to concerns over the UK government's economic policies, has also added to volatility.

  • DeSantis’s migrant flights could cost him Latino support at home

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) policy of shipping migrants from the border to left-leaning jurisdictions has been a winner in the GOP — but it could cost him at home with key Latino constituencies. The push by GOP governors to transport migrants from border states comes amid a surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba and…

  • Kwarteng Gave BOE Permission for £100 Billion of Bond Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsKwasi Kwarteng signed off on £100 billion ($113 billion) of bond buying by the Bank of England as the market fell into turmoil last week, higher than the

  • Monster 2,554lb pumpkin breaks US record

    ‘Every time she’s thirsty you gotta go give her a drink’: details of gourd’s diet and battles against ‘animals and critters’ in top bid

  • Blinken to woo Latin America's new leftist leaders, reassert U.S. commitment

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Latin America on Monday to reassert Washington's commitment to the region and meet with three new leftist leaders, amid concerns that neglect of the hemisphere has let China make economic inroads. During his week-long trip to Colombia, Chile and Peru the top U.S. diplomat will also attend a ministerial summit and hold talks on regional challenges including migration, drug-trafficking, post-pandemic recovery, climate change and the Venezuelan crisis. U.S. officials acknowledge privately the need to show the United States' southern neighbors they remain a policy priority despite the focus on big geopolitical issues such as Russia's war in Ukraine and China's threat to Taiwan.

  • Merkel wins UN refugee agency award over welcome of Syrians

    The U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday it's giving its highest award to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her efforts to welcome more than 1 million refugees — mostly from Syria — into Germany, despite some criticism both at home and abroad. Matthew Saltmarsh, spokesman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said Merkel had been selected as the latest recipient for the Nansen award, which is handed out annually by the Geneva-based U.N. agency. “Under the then-Federal Chancellor Merkel’s leadership, Germany welcomed more than 1.2 million refugees and asylum-seekers in 2015 and 2016, which, as you will remember, was the height of the conflict in Syria, and there was deadly violence in other parts of the world,” Saltmarsh told reporters.

  • Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to at least 68; over 4,000 people rescued in Florida: Updates

    Confirmed fatalities from Ian include 61 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba, where the storm made its first landfall. Updates.

  • Biden visits Puerto Rico to view hurricane damage

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday visited Puerto Rico, weeks after the island was left powerless in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.

  • School choice advocates promised students a better education. They haven't delivered.

    The school at which I teach has become a school of choice, an alternative to inferior and sometimes perilous inner-city neighborhood high schools.

  • MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Exposes Glaring Hypocrisy In Right Wing's Latest Freakout

    Conservatives had a "collective breakdown" over a Black woman playing a flute.

  • Rick Scott says he wants to know more about timing of evacuations in Lee County

    Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Sunday said he wanted more information about the devastation wrought in Lee County in Florida by Hurricane Ian, which has raised questions about evacuation timing in the hard-hit county. Scott, a former Florida governor, told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that officials were “going to look and…

  • AG Lynn Fitch settled Katrina insurance cases for pennies on the dollar compared to others

    Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s predecessor sued major insurance companies for malpractice following Hurricane Katrina and struck settlements that brought in more than $10,000 per policyholder. Since Fitch took office, however, she’s settled multiple lawsuits that have brought in just over $1,000 per policyholder.

  • One surprising question you should ask any financial adviser you might hire — their answer could be a huge red flag

    Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. While not everyone needs a certified financial planner, they can help you get organized and formulate a plan for your money. When you meet with a certified financial planner, here are the 15 questions you should ask them to make sure they are trustworthy, experienced and have your best interests at heart.

  • Suspect Arrested in Killing of Black Trans Woman Regina 'Mya' Allen

    Clayton Hubbird is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon.

  • Maggie Haberman discusses new book ‘Confidence Man’

    On "The View," The New York Times reporter shares revelations from her book and reacts to former President Trump's verbal attacks on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife Elaine Chao.

  • U.S. Supreme Court punts Oakland appeal over Las Vegas move by NFL's Raiders

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Oakland's bid to collect more than $240 million in damages from the National Football League and its 32 teams for allowing the Raiders franchise to relocate to Las Vegas in violation, according to the jilted California city, of federal antitrust law. The justices turned away Oakland's appeal of a lower court ruling in favor of the NFL and the Raiders, which moved to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

  • Nobel Prize in Physics won by French, U.S., Austrian scientists

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for their advances in quantum mechanics on the behaviour of subatomic particles, opening the door to work on super computers and encrypted communication. The awards were given for "experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science", the award-giving body said on Tuesday. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the laureates -- Aspect is French, Clauser American and Zeilinger Austrian -- enabled further fundamental research and also potentially cleared the way for new practical technology.

  • After Hurricane Ian hits Fort Myers, Black neighborhood residents say they aren’t counting on much help

    Residents in Dunbar say they have grown accustomed to relying on themselves and looking out for each other.

  • DeSantis promises temporary bridges to Pine Island, Sanibel using emergency, surplus cash

    Standing on the banks of a Cape Coral canal where homes were hit hard by Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis sent the message Monday that no matter the cost of repairs needed to restore electricity, water and transportation to the region, money is no object.