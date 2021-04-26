U.S. Supreme Court ponders cheerleader's profanity in free speech flap

  • Levy, a former cheerleader at Mahanoy Area High School, poses in an undated photograph
  • Levy, a former cheerleader at Mahanoy Area High School, poses in an undated photograph
  • Levy, a former cheerleader at Mahanoy Area High School, poses in an undated photograph
  • Levy, a former cheerleader at Mahanoy Area High School, poses in an undated photograph
1 / 4

U.S. Supreme Court ponders cheerleader's profanity in free speech flap

Levy, a former cheerleader at Mahanoy Area High School, poses in an undated photograph
Andrew Chung
·4 min read

By Andrew Chung

(Reuters) - A Pennsylvania teenager whose profanity-laced outburst on social media got her banished from her high school's cheerleading squad is in the spotlight at the U.S. Supreme Court this week, arguing "I shouldn't have to be afraid to express myself."

Brandi Levy, who made her Snapchat post away from school and on a weekend, is at the center of a major case testing the limits of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of freedom of speech. The nine justices on Wednesday are set to hear arguments in the Mahanoy Area School District's appeal of a lower court ruling in favor of Levy that found that the First Amendment bars public school officials from regulating off-campus speech.

Levy's indelicate May 2017 Snapchat post came two days after Mahanoy Area High School, in Pennsylvania's coal region, held its cheerleading tryouts. The ninth-grader, who had been a junior varsity cheerleader, was still infuriated about being left off the varsity squad.

At a convenience store in Mahanoy City on a Saturday, she posted a picture of her and a friend holding up their middle fingers, adding a caption using the same curse word four times to voice her displeasure with cheerleading, softball, school and "everything."

She was 14 years old at the time. She is now an 18-year-old college student studying accounting.

"I feel like students should be protected and be able to express themselves without getting any form of punishment for it from the school," Levy said in an interview. "It'll set an example for everyone that it's okay for people to express their feelings out of school."

Coaches ousted Levy from the squad for a year, saying she had broken various rules and undermined team cohesion. Backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, Levy and her parents sued the district seeking reinstatement to the squad and a judgment that her First Amendment rights had been violated.

A judge ordered Levy's reinstatement, finding that her actions had not been disruptive enough to warrant the punishment. Under a 1969 Supreme Court precedent, public schools may punish student speech that would "substantially disrupt" the school community. Levy's case will determine whether this authority extends beyond the schoolhouse gates.

After the school district appealed, the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decided that the 1969 precedent, in a case known as Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, does not apply to off-campus speech and that school officials may not regulate such speech.

"I shouldn't have to be afraid to express myself and I should be able to do it how I want to without being punished by anybody. What I said, it wasn't targeting, it wasn't bullying, harassment, or anything like that," Levy told Reuters.

CURBING BULLYING

A decision in favor of Levy, according to the district and its supporters, could make it harder for teachers and administrators to curb bullying, racism, cheating and invasions of privacy, all frequently occurring online, outside school property or during off hours.

President Joe Biden's administration supports the district, arguing that off-campus student speech deserves broad protection unless it threatens the school community or targets specific individuals, groups or school functions.

"Principals have to ensure the safety and well being of everybody on their campus," said Ronn Nozoe, chief executive officer of the National Association of Secondary School Principals. "It can't be the Wild West."

The district has argued that off-campus student speech can harm a school and its functions, noting that in the internet era the lines between on-campus and off-campus are blurred.

"If a student on the weekend uses her private email to blast harassing messages to school email accounts, where did the speech happen?" the district asked in a legal filing.

Levy's photo was visible for 24 hours on Snapchat, along with another post questioning a younger girl's selection to the varsity squad. Some cheerleaders and students chafed at the posts and the controversy disrupted classes, according to court papers.

The ACLU said giving educators the power to police off-campus speech would extend censorship everywhere young people go and prompt schools to conduct "dragnet online surveillance" of students.

The Supreme Court is due to rule by the end of June.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Scott Malone and Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. auto dealers are winners as chip shortage lifts vehicle profits

    Mike Bowsher shakes his head in wonder when he hears yet another customer at one of his Buick-GMC dealerships near Atlanta has agreed to pay full sticker price of more than $71,000 for a top-of-the-line GMC Yukon XL Denali SUV that is still being assembled at a General Motors factory. Customers know what Bowsher has arriving by scanning the online inventories of his six stores in the region, and they are often willing to wait more than a week and pay full price to get their desired vehicle. "I'm selling about 150% of what I have on the ground," Bowsher said.

  • U.S. Supreme Court weighs conservative groups' bid to conceal donors

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday is set to hear arguments in a challenge by two conservative groups to a California requirement that tax-exempt charities disclose to the state the identity of their top financial donors. The nonprofit groups - the Americans for Prosperity Foundation and the Thomas More Law Center - argued that California's policy violated the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantees of freedom of speech and association. The Thomas More Law Center is a conservative Catholic legal group.

  • Vikings CB Patrick Peterson to wear No. 7 for Minnesota next season

    Minnesota Vikings CB Patrick Peterson made it official: He will wear the No. 7 for the Vikings next season.

  • 2021 Oscars: The Surprising Career Borat 2 's Maria Bakalova Almost Chose

    Before becoming the first Bulgarian to be nominated for an Oscar for her turn in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Maria Bakalova revealed she nearly chose a different career path.

  • Anthony Hopkins, 83, Becomes Oldest Star to Win Best Actor Award at 2021 Oscars

    The Father star beat out Riz Ahmed, Chadwick Boseman, Gary Oldman, and Steven Yeun to win the category at the 93rd Academy Awards

  • Kamala Harris says Chauvin verdict 'will not heal the pain that existed for generations'

    Kamala Harris on Sunday called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union."

  • Facebook v Apple: The ad tracking row heats up

    Why is there is a dispute between the two tech giants and does it matter to you?

  • Check Point Software stock set to rally after profit, revenue rise above expectations

    Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. were indicated up nearly 2% in premarket trading Monday, after the Israel-based cyber security company reported first-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations. "Net income rose to $182.9 million or $1.33 a share, from $178.7 million, or $1.23 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $1.54, above the FactSet consensus of $1.50. Total revenue rose 4% to $507.6 million, beating the FactSet consensus of $502.0 million. Cash flow grew 4.6% to $375 million, above the FactSet consensus of $360.6 million. "The cyber threat landscape is reaching new levels of risk and requires a holistic security architecture to prevent the next cyber pandemic," said Chief Executive Gil Shwed. "Our Infinity architecture can uniquely address these needs and consolidate security for the user, the network and the cloud to prevent Gen V cyber-attacks." The company said it spent $325 million to repurchase 2.7 million shares during the first quarter. The stock has lost 9.9% year to date through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.3%.

  • Love Is Blind 's Mark Cuevas and Fiancée Aubrey Rainey Welcome First Baby, Son Ace

    "Tears of joy and excitement that our baby boy made it healthy and happy. Let the sleepless nights begin!" Mark Cuevas tells PEOPLE

  • Abcarian: A good first step toward racial justice: Don't let police stop motorists for minor offenses

    The move would be a good first step toward racial equality. Too many people of color end up dead after police pull them over.

  • Oscars Latest: Anthony Hopkins wins best actor in a surprise

    Anthony Hopkins has won his first Oscar since he was victorious for playing Hannibal Lecter. Despite his pedigree, Hopkins was a surprise as the winner of the Academy Award for best actor for his work on “The Father.” The late Chadwick Boseman was expected to win the award, which, in a very rare move from the academy, was the last to be handed out this year instead of best picture.

  • Diana Was "Visibly Blushing" When She Danced With Neil Diamond

    The duo danced together at a White House state dinner.

  • Canadians avoiding hotel quarantines for air travellers fuel taxi boom on U.S. border

    U.S. taxi and limousine services are seeing a boom in business from customers seeking to enter Canada by land to avoid a restriction on international travel that applies only to air traffic. While both Canadian land and air travellers are required to take a test within three days of departure, and again on arrival, only those flying to Canada must spend up to three days of the country's 14-day required quarantine period in a hotel. That has led to a surge of calls for taxi and limousine services from Canadians who fly through U.S. airports in states like New York and then cross over the land border, representatives of four companies told Reuters.

  • He was elected to rethink criminal justice. Three months later, L.A. wants its DA out.

    Other top prosecutors in the U.S. who promised sweeping changes find themselves up against resistance similar to that facing George Gascón.

  • Is the Stock Market in a Bubble? Certain Stocks Might Be.

    Whether or not the broader stock market is in a bubble, ultra-growth stocks seem to be, according to an analyst at JPMorgan.

  • SpaceX's new astronaut flight for NASA has reached the space station, which is now crowded with 11 people

    Crew-2 arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday morning. There are now 11 astronauts on the ISS for at least the next four days.

  • Man Trying to Escape Raid on Superspreader Party Was Impaled by a Spear

    Pedro VilelaA man in Brazil was trapped by a metal spear through his arm as he tried to escape a military police crackdown on a massive country house party where 300 people had gathered in violation of COVID-19 restriction mandates.On Saturday night, authorities received complaints about two ongoing farmhouse parties in the Tocantins capital city of Palmas—one attended by 300 people and another by at least 1,200, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo.When police raided one of the parties, one male party-goer bolted toward the farmhouse’s steel gates, and—in an apparent effort to evade arrest—tried to climb over it. Instead, he ended up impaling himself after one of the gate’s top rods lodged right through his arm.Photos of the man in question show him shirtless, dangling over the gate with the spear poking out of his arm. Firefighters who arrived on the scene worked together to saw the rod off of the gate, and the man was escorted to the hospital to have it surgically removed.Clandestine mega-parties have been taking place all across Brazil, which is now one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 epicenters in the world.Even as an aggressive new Brazilian variant ravages Latin America, an alarming number of babies in the country are dying after contracting the virus, and patients are tied down and ventilated without sedatives in jam-packed hospitals—local news outlets continue to report on massive superspreader events across the country on an almost daily basis.Brazilian soccer star Gabriel Barbosa was detained last month after being caught at an illegal luxury casino event in Sao Paulo with 200 attendees. Weeks later, a 300-person pool party was shut down by police in Taquara, Jacarepaguá. On Sunday, police were called to two packed nightclubs where hundreds more had gathered in violation of pandemic measures.The property owner and host of the Saturday event in Palmas were arrested and charged “for failure to comply with a decree on the prevention of COVID-19,” according to Globo.Photos from the event show rows of dozens of young people sitting poolside on the ground, food and drink bottles scattered around, and police hovering over them. Some party-goers appear to be shielding their faces away from the shot of the camera. None are wearing masks.Comments on the original Globo report first detailing the impalement incident offered some colorful insights on the public’s reaction to Brazil’s relentless superspreader parties and the people who attend them.“Well done,” one commentator wrote in Portuguese.“Register his social security number and cut all types of welfare for 5 years,” another reader suggested, referring to the man who was injured. “Punish him with 30 days of hospital cleaning services and cut 30 days of salary. The retained salary should be donated to a charity. I think it would solve things a bit.”“They’re playing with their lives and the lives of their relatives,” a third person remarked. “So they should face the consequences.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • How the Brits saved the Oscars from an overdose of earnestness

    There was always a high likelihood of this being the Earnest Oscars. True, the institution, even in your typical year, is not known for sparkling levity or ironic dash. But the pandemic, and Black Lives Matter, and the death of Chadwick Boseman, were bound to cast some kind of extra existential pall. The films up for Best Picture were all about pain and protest; the winner, Nomadland, was a sorrowful odyssey with sickness and a sense of alienation in its soul. Cinema, in the true sense of the word, had shut up shop in 2020. What was mostly reflected in the tenor of these awards wasn’t just the urgency of getting the shutters back up, but the live-giving importance of artistic expression. We heard about this, over and over, in platitudes at the podium. Hollywood spoke to itself in stern tones and said there was work to do. Steven Soderbergh directed the ceremony as if the title of his most recent film, Let Them All Talk, had dictated the brief. They talked and talked, these chosen few – about personal bereavements, missions of healing, commitments to unite and fight. The broadcast was light on clips, music, or a sense of what the films were about: a problematic approach, given how few viewers globally have even had a chance to see all this stuff yet. Soderbergh lent heavily on the winners to give everything a sense of meaning, and they replied in sermonising fashion. It might have been awfully dry; it was actually rescued by off-the-cuff messiahs in the mix. Non-Americans bounded in to juice things up with a bit of spark and eccentricity. This came in various flavours. Two of the British winners, Emerald Fennell and Daniel Kaluuya, had utterly distinct energy but shared one thing as compatriots. They stopped mid-ramble to pull themselves together, in a way you’d never catch a Californian native with a speech in his breast pocket doing. (Some of the short film winners and composers to follow only proved the point.) Fennell’s acceptance speech for writing Promising Young Woman, the first award of the night, was spontaneous and loopy, the sort of affectionate gush we only get from a dyed-in-the-wool British luvvie. With prompts to “gather” as she combusted in gratitude, and a lot of fluttering gestures to the face, it was like watching greatest hits from a Kate Winslet and Olivia Colman showreel.

  • Lawyers walk out of Turkish court at pro-Kurdish party members' trial

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Defence lawyers briefly walked out of court on Monday alleging unfair treatment at the start of a trial of members of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish party over 2014 protests that began during an assault by Islamic State on the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani. The lawyers left in protest, saying some of their colleagues were not allowed into the courtroom for "arbitrary, unlawful" reasons at the first hearing in the case against 108 defendants, including Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) officials and members. "We went outside with our colleagues so as to not become a party to this crime," defence lawyer Mehmet Emin Aktar said outside the courthouse.

  • Rep. Comer: Biden's lack of transparency over border crisis is 'very disturbing'

    Kentucky Republican joins 'Fox Report' to discuss the Biden administration's response to surge at southern border