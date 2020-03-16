U.S. Supreme Court to postpone oral arguments amid coronavirus concerns

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court will postpone its next session of oral arguments scheduled for later this month in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus and protect the justices and the court's staff, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

The announcement to delay the arguments, scheduled to begin on March 23, marked an increase in the court's response to the pandemic after closing its building to the public last Thursday. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)