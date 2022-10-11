U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs challenge to police qualified immunity defense

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen in Washington
80
Andrew Chung
·2 min read

By Andrew Chung

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a challenge to a legal defense called qualified immunity that has been employed to shield police officers accused of unlawfully using excessive force in a case involving a Michigan police officer who fatally shot a man as he drove away in a car.

The justices rejected an appeal by the widow of Antonino Gordon of a lower court's decision to grant Royal Oak, Michigan police officer Keith Bierenga qualified immunity for shooting Gordon in 2018 in a drive-thru line at a White Castle hamburger restaurant while investigating Gordon for prior traffic violations.

The qualified immunity defense protects police and other government officials from civil litigation in certain circumstances, permitting lawsuits only when an individual's "clearly established" statutory or constitutional rights have been violated.

A 2020 Reuters investigation revealed how qualified immunity, with the Supreme Court's continual refinements, has made it easier for police officers to kill or injure civilians with impunity.

Bierenga investigated Gordon, who was driving a BMW, for making a series of traffic violations that nearly caused collisions, according to legal filings. Bierenga located Gordon in the drive-thru lane and attempted to block his exit. As the officer approached the BMW with his gun drawn, Gordon began to maneuver the car to get around Bierenga, who at one point moved out of the direct path of Gordon's vehicle.

As Gordon drove away Bierenga fired four shots into the driver's side of the car, striking the man, who continued to drive away until he lost consciousness and crashed into an oncoming car, according to legal filings. He died in a hospital.

Gordon's blood alcohol content was recorded at more than three times the legal limit in Michigan, according to court papers.

Gordon's widow Nita Gordon sued in federal court, accusing the police officer of using excessive force in violation of the U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures.

While a trial judge denied Bierenga's request for qualified immunity, the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision in 2021, throwing out Nita Gordon's claim. The 6th Circuit ruled that no prior case was similar enough to the situation Bierenga encountered to "clearly establish" that his conduct was unlawful.

Nita Gordon appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

"The Constitution does not permit officers to kill fleeing suspects who pose no imminent danger to the officer or the public," her lawyers wrote in the appeal.

Bierenga's lawyers told the Supreme Court that qualified immunity "is intended to provide officials with the security to go about their constitutional duties, without the threat of burdensome litigation hanging over them with every move."

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court spurns bid to keep landmark same-sex marriage trial video sealed

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a bid by gay-marriage opponents to block the public release of video of a watershed 2010 trial in California that overturned a voter-approved ban on gay nuptials in America's most populous state. The justices declined to hear the appeal of a lower court's 2021 ruling in favor of news media companies including public radio and TV broadcaster KQED and advocates of gay marriage who sought release of video of the proceedings made for the trial judge. Proponents of the 2008 ballot initiative, called Proposition 8, had argued the video should remain sealed based on the trial judge's pledge at the time to keep it private.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America's culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal by a Catholic group and two women of a lower court's ruling holding that fetuses lacked the proper legal standing to challenge a 2019 state law codifying the right to abortion in line with the Roe precedent. The two women, pregnant at the time when the case was first filed, sued on behalf of their fetuses and later gave birth.

  • Biden called Republicans' arguments that student-loan forgiveness is a political strategy and should be blocked 'both unsurprising and legally insignificant'

    The GOP lawsuits keep piling on student-loan forgiveness. Biden brushed away pushback that the relief is just to further his political agenda.

  • Lawrence O’Donnell Says Donald Trump 'Confessed' With This 1 Rally Line

    The former president proved his criminal intent "in front of thousands of witnesses," said the MSNBC anchor.

  • Fox News Scorched For ‘Grotesque’ Personal Attack On Joe Biden

    Many commenters applauded the president for being a good father after seeing the private voicemail message Fox News aired.

  • Secret Service agents were denied right to know what Jan. 6 info was seized from their phones

    Secret Service agents asked their agency for a record of communications seized from their personal phones during investigations of Jan. 6, 2021, but were denied.

  • Protesters shut down Dearborn school board meeting over LGBTQ books

    Dearborn Police Chief arrived at the meeting to help calm things down.

  • Stephen Colbert Trolls Fox News Over An All-Time Embarrassing Moment

    “Let’s say I hope they didn’t pull a hammy backpedaling this fast,” Colbert cracked.

  • California boy chased home, punched by alleged bullies despite offering $50 for his safety

    An Asian American family in Santa Clara, California, has pressed charges against two boys who allegedly chased a family member before punching him multiple times just outside their home. Nina Leslie, who posted the video on Instagram on Monday, said her younger brother — who is also a minor — was walking her dog when the two boys followed him. In the video, the alleged bullies can be seen cornering Nina’s brother at their own doorway.

  • U.S. Supreme Court backs Republican in Pennsylvania ballots case

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them. The justices vacated the ruling by the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals as requested by David Ritter, who lost his 2021 bid for a spot on the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas to a Democratic rival by five votes after 257 absentee ballots without date notations were counted. The high court's action means that the 3rd Circuit ruling cannot be used as a precedent in the three states covered by this regional federal appellate court - Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - to allow the counting of ballots with minor flaws such as the voter failing to fill in the date.

  • Stacey Abrams Struggles With Black Male Voters in Georgia While Wielding National Clout

    (Bloomberg) -- With the November election just weeks away, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is dealing with an unusual political problem.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceShe has become a star on the national political stage. But in

  • Michigan man sentenced to life in prison for murder of former pro poker player

    A Michigan man is now facing a mandatory life sentence for the brutal sexual assault and murder of former professional poker player Susie Zhao in 2020. Jeffery Morris, 62, was found guilty after a deliberation that lasted less than an hour in Oakland County, Michigan, on Friday, according to The Oakland Press. Morris, who was convicted of first-degree murder, was also convicted of felony murder, with the latter being second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Stops The Show With A Prison Wish For Donald Trump

    The ex-president is turning into "spam come to life" over his increasingly unhinged conspiracy theories.

  • New details emerge about Bill Murray’s alleged misconduct

    The investigation into Bill Murray’s alleged assault on the set of Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut, Being Mortal, paints a troubling picture of one of America’s favorite comedians. Per Puck (via The Daily Beast), numerous sources said Murray allegedly straddled and, through a mask, kissed a “much younger” female on the production who was “horrified.” That staffer “interpreted his actions as entirely sexual.”

  • Melbourne brothel manager who prostituted 16-year-old girl avoids jail time

    A Melbourne brothel manager who pleaded guilty to selling a 16-year-old girl for sex has avoided jail time. Cheng Li, the 35-year-old former manager of the Heidelberg Angels brothel in northeast Melbourne, Australia, walked free without spending a minute behind bars on Monday. Instead of the maximum 15 years behind bars, County Court Judge Angela Ellis sentenced the man to a three-year community corrections order with 400 hours of unpaid community work and a fine of 1,000 Australian dollars (approximately $631).

  • Weather chief: Ukraine war may be 'blessing' for climate

    The head of the U.N. weather agency says the war in Ukraine “may be seen as a blessing” from a climate perspective because it is accelerating the development of and investment in green energies over the longer term — even though fossil fuels are being used at a time of high demand now. The comments from Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization, came as the world is facing a shortfall in energy needs — prompted in part by economic sanctions against key oil and natural gas producer Russia — and prices for fossil fuels have risen. Taalas acknowledged that the war in Ukraine has been a “shock for the European energy sector,” and has prompted an upturn in the use of fossil energies.

  • Cassidy Hutchinson, who delivered bombshell testimony about Trump's conduct on Jan. 6, agrees to cooperate with Georgia prosecutor investigating 2020 election tampering: report

    Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson is talking to Georgia district attorney Fani Willis about White House efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

  • Security Service of Ukraine captures saboteurs from Wagner PMC who tortured Ukrainians in Kharkiv Oblast

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 10:30 The Security Service of Ukraine have eliminated two groups of saboteurs of the Wagner private military company (PMC) in Kharkiv Oblast who tortured Ukrainians; a captured commander of one of these groups provides intelligence information for Ukraine's special services.

  • Mississippi teenager dies after being shot by police officer

    A Black teenager in Mississippi died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and his relatives are questioning officers' actions.

  • Gabbard says she can’t stay in ‘today’s Democratic Party’

    Former Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday said she’s leaving the Democratic Party because it is “under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers who are driven by cowardly wokeness.” Gabbard, who served as a Democrat in the House from 2013 to the end of 2020, said in a…